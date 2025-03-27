What are the biggest twists in The Amazing Race history? Details explored 

The Amazing Race returned with episode 4 of season 36 on March 26, 2025, continuing its long tradition of combining global travel with high-stakes challenges. With more than 20 years on air, the CBS show has introduced several twists that changed the direction of the competition, often leaving teams with different outcomes.

From non-elimination legs to surprise exits, the show has used different formats to keep teams alert and viewers engaged. Over the years, The Amazing Race has introduced twists like the 'U-Turn,' 'Yield,' 'Speed Bump,' 'Express Pass,' 'Non-Elimination Legs,' and now the 'Driver’s Seat,' each shifting team dynamics and redefining how the game is played.

Season 36 has been following a format where each episode features a new or returning twist. The first three episodes of the new season included elements like the 'Fork in the Road' and the 'Intersection.'

Episode 4 introduced the 'Driver’s Seat,' a new twist that gave one team the power to assign task difficulty levels to others during the Roadblock. The new feature tested trust and strategy, leading to shifts in alliances and group dynamics.

Over the years, The Amazing Race has experimented with various formats, including contestants from shows like Big Brother and Survivor, and introduced rules that increase tension among the teams.

Carryovers, penalties, and surprise saves in The Amazing Race

One of the major structural twists in The Amazing Race has been the inclusion of contestants from other reality shows. While most teams are new to TV, season 5 marked the first crossover with Alison from Big Brother season 4. That trend continued in later seasons with Cody and Jessica (season 30) and Derek and Claire (season 34), who both went on to win.

On the Survivor side, Rob and Amber appeared in season 7 and finished in second place. However, no team from Survivor has won The Amazing Race so far. Non-elimination legs are another format that shifted the course of the race. These legs give the last team to arrive a second chance, although they often receive a penalty in the next leg.

A common penalty is the 'Speed Bump,' an additional task that usually only the team saved by a non-elimination leg must complete. Some seasons have included “double eliminations,” which remove two teams in a single leg. The most recent was seen in episode 1 of season 37, but the first occurred in season 19. Meanwhile, the 'Yield' returned in season 32 after a long break, letting teams delay others with a 10 or 20-minute wait.

From fast tracks to halted races

Other twists changed how teams in The Amazing Race move through each leg. The 'Fast Forward' lets one team skip all remaining tasks and go straight to the pit stop, though it’s now rarely offered. In earlier seasons, multiple Fast Forwards were included, but by season 5, the number was reduced.

In recent seasons like 30 and 36, the Fast Forward wasn’t used at all. Similarly, the 'Express Pass,' introduced in season 17, lets a team skip a single task. For example, in season 25, Adam and Bethany received it and placed third overall.

Some twists brought setbacks. The 'Hazard,' used only in season 19, penalized a team that lost the first task with an extra challenge. Another format, the 'U-Turn vote,' made teams publicly vote to send others back through a second Detour. In Season 31, Colin and Christie overcame the vote and finished in the top 3, while Rachel and Elissa were eliminated.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to one of the show’s biggest interruptions. Season 33 paused after three legs and resumed 18 months later with only seven returning teams.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Amazing Race airing every Wednesday at 9:30 pm on CBS.

