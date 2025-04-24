"Just gets more and more unlikeable" – The Amazing Race fans react to Jonathan’s behaviour in latest episode

The Amazing Race season 37 aired its latest episode on April 23, 2025, taking contestants through a challenging leg in Sofia, Bulgaria. The teams had to decode Cyrillic scripts, participate in folk dances, and strictly avoid using taxis.

Jonathan and Ana, who have been among the stronger teams this season, continued to showcase smart gameplay. They figured out the cipher challenge at the library and even helped Alyssa and Josiah by hinting they needed to flip their decoding tool — a moment that showed some social strategy at work.

However, despite this cooperative move, many fans online reacted negatively to Jonathan's overall presence in the episode. Viewers pointed out moments where his tone and decision-making came across as harsh or controlling, especially during tense moments with Ana. Some believed his actions reflected a pattern seen in previous legs of the race.

Following the episode, fans took to X, reacting to Jonathan’s behaviour throughout the episode.

"So I was giving him the benefit of the doubt at first, but Jonathan just gets more and more unlikeable as the season goes, yeah? Whiny, thinks his lack of skill is "bad luck" and has the emotional maturity of a toddler," one fan commented.

"CAN ANA PLZ LEAVE JONATHAN IN BULGARIA HE IS SUCH A NEGATIVE SPIRIT she deserves so much better," another user said.

"My mom as soon as she saw Ana not get it and Jonathan rubbing his head went “he better not yell at her” lmao literally," an X user wrote.

"Very convenient that it’s “we” when Jonathan makes a mistake but if it’s Ana it’s "you," a tweet read.

A few fans of The Amazing Race said they were fine with any team winning — as long as it wasn't Jonathan and Ana.

"Time for #TheAmazingRace ep 37x8. I don't really care who wins anymore but I'm actively against Jonathan & Anna winning this season. Pretty much anyone else I will be fine with winning," a fan wrote.

"God it’s been 5 minutes into the episode and Jonathan is already being a Debby downer," one netizen tweeted.

"The car was stuck in a ditch, but who stuck it there, Jonathan? You don't need the passive voice," another user said.

"Jonathan is a terrible human being. I hope Ana walks out of their stupid marriage sometime. I hope they get eliminated soon," one tweet read.

Jonathan and Ana finish third after cipher breakthrough in The Amazing Race

Jonathan and Ana completed the April 23 episode of The Amazing Race in third place after successfully solving the cipher challenge at the library. They figured out the correct method by flipping over the decoding tool, which revealed the English translation.

After receiving their next clue, they decided to help Alyssa and Josiah by sharing that detail — a move that allowed both teams to stay ahead. Ana took on the Roadblock task, which involved learning a traditional Bulgarian folk dance. She completed it on her first try, and the team moved quickly to the Pit Stop in The Amazing Race.

Despite their performance, fans on social media noted moments of tension between Jonathan and Ana throughout the episode. Some pointed out that Jonathan appeared to blame Ana for minor mistakes during navigation and task coordination, and at times, his tone came off as dismissive when speaking to her.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Amazing Race airing every Wednesday on CBS.

