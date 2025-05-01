"So shocked and betrayed"— The Amazing Race fans react to Han and Holden surviving due to a no-elimination twist

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The segment saw the teams make it to Naples, Italy, for the next leg of the race.

After a series of roadblocks, detours, and tasks, Jonathan and Ana placed first while Han and Holden finished last. However, host Phil Keoghan informed them that they were still in the race as it was a no-elimination leg.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 reacted to the no-elimination twist and Han and Holden surviving the leg online. One person wrote on X:

"I’m not mad Han and Holden weren’t eliminated but I feel so shocked and betrayed lol."

"Han & Holden are safe but I fear there's something next week like a Speed Bump since the twist are returning," a fan commented.

"What BS!!! Han and Holden got the Non Elimination when it should’ve been Big Jeff & Lil Jeff," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Amazing Race season 37 were divided by the twist:

"So happy for Han n Holden. Non elimination leg," a person wrote.

"So happy for Han and Holden! It's been a terrible night for reality tv but at least my favs made final 5," a fan commented.

"A whole team got eliminated on the first leg cause they were last in their group but not the last to arrive and NOW yall say “this is a non elimination leg” EXCUSE ME," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"Oh sh*t this was a non elimination leg. Good I guess? But damn episode was pointless than since everyone is still in it," a person wrote.

"WHEN THE F*CK DID THEY BRING BACK NON ELIMINATION LEGS??????" a fan commented.

Han and Holden survive elimination despite being the last team to reach the Pit Stop in The Amazing Race season 37, week 9

In The Amazing Race season 37's latest episode, the remaining teams began their Naples leg of the race together as they wandered through the city attempting to complete their challenges.

The contestants were tasked with taking a taxi to Castel Sant'Elmo, where they received their next clue. Han and Holden were amongst the first teams to find it and made their way to the Pulcinella Statue. The two of them, along with Jonathan and Ana, were in the lead. However, by choosing different Detours, Han and Holden lost their lead during the mozzarella task.

As part of the Mozzerella detour, they had to make six twists of the cheese. The two found themselves at the bottom by the end of the task, as the other The Amazing Race season 37 teams finished the detour before them. When they made their way to the Montesanto Quarter, they learned they had to deliver groceries and were the last team to get started on the task.

Carson and Jack, and Brett and Mark were the first teams to arrive at the next location and learned of a Roadblock challenge. The task required one member of the team to make a pizza from scratch. Carson and Brett take on the task, followed by Ana and Alyssa. Meanwhile, Han and Holden were still completing the Detour task.

The completion of the Roadblock enabled the teams to move to the latest pit stop in The Amazing Race season 37. While Jonathan and Ana finished first, Han and Holden were the last team to arrive. However, the host surprised them by revealing that the episode was a non-elimination leg of the race and that everyone was moving on.

Fans of the CBS show commented on the non-elimination leg of the race online and were divided by Han and Holden still being on the show.

Tune in next week on May 7, 2025, to watch what happens next on The Amazing Race season 37 on CBS.

