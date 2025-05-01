The Amazing Race season 37 episode 9 recap: The teams head to Naples and face new challenges

The Amazing Race season 37 reached a new phase in the competition as the remaining teams flew to Naples, Italy, for their next leg. Episode 9, aired on April 30, 2025, saw the participants head to Italy, where they took on new challenges, aiming to emerge victorious and retain their spots in the competition as the show inches closer to its finale.

The episode, titled The Pizza de Resistance, saw the teams taking on different challenges, including stringing a Mandolin, making mozzarella twists, delivering groceries, and making pizza from scratch. It also showcased Han and Holden struggling to outperform the others and ultimately finishing the leg in last place.

However, despite coming in fifth position, they were saved by a surprise announcement made by host Phil Keoghan

The official synopsis of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 9 reads:

"The teams travel to Naples, Italy, where they must perfect their pizza-making skills."

What happened in episode 9 of The Amazing Race season 37?

The episode kicked off with all teams of The Amazing Race boarding the same flight to Naples, Italy. Alyssa and Josiah, who won the Express Pass in a previous segment, wanted to hold on to the advantage so they could use it at a later stage of the competition.

After arriving in Naples, each pair had to reach Castel Sant'Elmo via taxi to find their next clue. Hans and Holden, and Jonathan and Ana arrived at the location first and secured their clues. The clue instructed them to locate the Pulcinella Statue for their next clue.

While they searched for the statue, Brett and Mark, Alyssa and Josiah, and Carson and Jack secured the first clue. Brett and Mark became the first ones to locate the statue. Carson and Jack, and Alyssa and Josiah followed suit, earning a significant lead on the remaining teams.

The Amazing Race teams ahead of Jonathan and Ana, and Han and Holden, secured their next clue, which informed them about a Detour. The Detour offered two options: Mandolin or Mozzarella. In Mandolin, the teams had to assemble the final pieces of the instrument, whereas in Mozzarella, they had to make six twists of mozzarella cheese.

The three teams in the lead opted to take on the Mozzarella Detour. Jonathan and Ana, and Han and Holden, who initially were ahead of their opponents, fell behind as they struggled to locate the statue. Despite trying to work together, The Amazing Race teams could not make any progress and got lost. However, after a while, they finally found the statue and the next clue.

Jonathan and Ana opted to complete the Mandolin Detour, whereas Han and Holden chose to finish the Mozzarella challenge. In the meantime, Brett and Mark gained a significant lead on the other teams by completing four out of the six mozzarella twists. However, Carson and Jack outperformed Brett and Mark by getting all their twists approved on their third try.

Brett and Mark followed suit and then made their way to the Montesanto Quarter to find their next clue. Elsewhere, Jonathan completed the Mandolin challenge, facing little to no difficulty since he played the guitar. Consequently, they headed to the Montesanto Quarter too. Soon after, Alyssa and Josiah completed the Mozzarella Detour, leaving Han and Holden in last place.

Jonathan and Ana, the first team to arrive at their next challenge, learned that they had to make grocery deliveries, delivering sausage, cheese, and produce up to a balcony of one of the houses on the street, using a bucket. Jonathan and Ana completed the task before anyone else and then headed to Ristorante de Ettore, while Brett and Mark finished in second place.

Carson and Jack, and Alyssa and Josiah finished making the deliveries soon after, finishing in third and fourth places, respectively. Although Jonathan and Ana finished first, Carson and Jack's taxi managed to drive past them, putting them behind in The Amazing Race leg.

At the restaurant, the teams had to complete a Roadblock, which included making a pizza from scratch. Carson, Brett, and Ana volunteered to complete the task. Shortly afterwards, Alyssa and Josiah arrived, and Alyssa decided to make the pizza. Meanwhile, Han and Holden were still completing their delivery.

Ana completed the task on her first attempt and was allowed to advance to the Pit Stop: Castel Nuovo. Soon after, Brett's pizza got approved, however, Carson struggled to get the chef's approval.

Jonathan and Ana finished the Italy leg as the frontrunners, earning a trip to Mexico City, Mexico. Brett and Mark finished in second place, and Alyssa and Josiah in third. Carson finally secured the chef's approval, leaving Han and Holden behind as they started making their pizzas.

Han finished making the pizza on her first attempt, while Carson and Jack had yet to reach the Pit Stop. After a while, Carson and Jack met host Phil Keoghan at the finish line, making Han and Holden the last team to arrive at the Pit Stop.

While they expected elimination, Phil surprised Han and Holden by announcing that The Amazing Race leg was a non-elimination leg.

The Amazing Race episodes are available to stream on CBS.

