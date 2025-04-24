"Deserved that W!" — The Amazing Race fans react to Brett and Mark's head-turning win in Bulgaria

The Amazing Race season 37 released a new episode, titled We're Letting Race Brain Win, on April 23. It saw the six remaining teams head to Sofia, Bulgaria, for their next leg. Although everyone put their best foot forward to emerge victorious, one team outperformed the rest and clinched the winner's title in Bulgaria. Brett and Mark delivered a noteworthy performance and finished in first place.

Even though they did not start first, they quickly overtook the frontrunners and maintained that position for the rest of the race. Unlike the other teams, which struggled to overcome the tasks and challenges on their way to the finish line, Brett and Mark completed them easily, holding on to their top position in the race.

Consequently, they arrived at the Pit Stop much before the second-place finishers, earning $7,500 each. The Amazing Race fans on X commented on Mark and Brett's performance in the recent leg, congratulating them on their feat. While many said they deserved to win, others applauded how easily they completed the tasks.

"Brett & Mark deserved that W!" a fan wrote.

"Brett and Mark are so good this leg!" another fan commented.

"Check out Brett slaying that choreo!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Amazing Race appreciated Brett and Mark's performance in the latest episode.

"Let’s go Mark!!!!!" a user reacted.

"And Brett and Mark got first," a person commented.

"MARRIED GAYS IN FIRST PLACE AHHHHHH IM SO HAPPY," another fan wrote.

"Mark & Brett CRUSHED that leg, they were so far in 1st!" one user posted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

"ATE THAT DANCE UP chi yasssss 10’s," a person reacted.

"Mark getting a dancing routine is perfect for the married gays to stay at the front of the pack for this leg!!! So happy for them that they’ve found their groove," another netizen commented.

What happened with Brett and Mark in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 8?

Despite starting in second place, Mark and Brett quickly left the frontrunners behind and became the first team to find the clue box at Lake Ariana. As per the clue, they had to retrieve a cross from the river and return it to a priest. The Amazing Race team completed the task and moved ahead before any of the other teams arrived.

The duo then arrived at the Russian Monument Square, where they had to look for a klek shop to get their next clue. Brett and Mark located the shop easily and secured their next clue. Unlike them, finding the klek shop proved challenging for several contestants later in the episode.

As per their clue, Brett and Mark arrived at St. Kliment Chridski Central Library, where they had to use a cipher to decipher the content of an ancient book. They quickly completed the task and headed to the Central Military Club for their next clue. At the Club, The Amazing Race stars encountered a Roadblock.

To pass it, one of them had to learn how to do a choreographed folk dance. Mark volunteered to learn the choreography and cleared the round on his first attempt. With all challenges complete, they headed to the Pit Stop. Upon reaching the Stop, host Phil Keoghan congratulated the duo for finishing in first place.

The Amazing Race season 37 airs every Wednesday at 9:30 pm exclusively on TV.

