The Amazing Race season 37 episode 8 recap: The teams head to Sofia while one pair makes a shocking mistake

The Amazing Race season 37 released a new episode on April 23, 2025. It saw the contestants fly to Bulgaria for the next race, where they encountered different obstacles on their way to the finish line. While each tried to outperform the other, not all succeeded. Among them were Melinda and Erika, who jeopardized their chances in the competition by making a mistake while reading a clue.

Ad

The episode also saw Han and Holden forming an alliance with Carson and Jack. However, with stakes higher than ever, Carson and Jack parted ways with Han and Holden and made progress in the competition. From deciphering the content of an ancient book to walking on coal, the segment saw The Amazing Race contestants face many obstacles.

However, Brett and Mark remained on top of things and emerged as the winners of the Bulgaria leg.

Ad

Trending

What happened in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 8?

Ad

The episode, titled We're Letting Race Brain Win, started with the teams driving to Sofia, Bulgaria. Alyssa and Josiah departed first and decided to play for the Express Pass. To earn it, they had to walk over hot coals. The pair was followed by Brett and Mark, and Jonathan and Ana.

Alyssa and Josiah arrived at the challenge to earn the Express Pass. While Alyssa was excited, Josiah seemed nervous to step onto the coal. However, since The Amazing Race contenders knew how beneficial it could be, they mustered the courage and completed the task. While they completed the task, the other teams moved past them, putting them in third place.

Ad

Han and Holden departed in fourth place and were followed by Melinda and Erika, and Carson and Jack. In the meantime, Brett and Mark took the lead and reached the clue box at Lake Ariana. They discovered that they had to retrieve a cross from a river and hand it back to a priest. Brett and Mark completed the task before the other teams arrived, earning a significant lead.

The pair then had to head to the Russian Monument Square and find a klek shop to get their next clue. Moreover, they learned they could not take taxis for the rest of the leg. Soon after, they arrived at the location and located the klek shop. Their next clue asked them to head to St. Kliment Chridski Central Library.

Ad

In the meantime, Alyssa and Josiah arrived at the klek shop, followed by Jonathan and Ana. After arriving at the library, Brett and Mark learned they had to use a Cyrillic cipher to figure out what was written in an ancient book. Elsewhere, Han and Holden retrieved the cross and were followed by Melinda and Erika.

After completing the river task, Melinda and Erika received their next clue. Erika misread it and assumed they had to take taxis for the rest of The Amazing Race leg.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Brett and Mark completed the cipher task and headed to the Museum of Socialist Art. While some teams arrived at the klek shop, others reached the library. Alyssa and Josiah struggled to use the cipher, falling behind their opponents. Jonathan and Ana realized the English translation was at the back of the cipher, which Alyssa and Josiah could not figure out.

Only after Jonathan and Ana received their clue did they help the struggling pair. Soon after, Han and Holden arrive at the library. The Amazing Race team, like Alyssa and Josiah, could not understand how to use the cipher. Melinda and Erika joined the pair, and they agreed to help each other. Meanwhile, Carson and Jack remained in last place.

Ad

Brett and Mark, the frontrunners, arrived at the Central Military Club and discovered a Roadblock. To overcome it, one teammate had to learn a folk dance choreography. Mark volunteered to complete the challenge and passed on the first attempt. Consequently, The Amazing Race duo headed to the Pit Stop: St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

At the library, Carson and Jack arrived and quickly figured out that they needed to flip the cipher to see the translation. Holden noticed their strategy and joined hands with them. The teams in alliance moved on while Melinda and Erika continued to struggle. However, before leaving the library, Holden and Han told Erika and Melinda to flip the cipher.

Ad

Ad

Soon after, Josiah and Alyssa arrived at the Roadblock, and so did Jonathan and Ana. Josiah completed the task on his third attempt. Ana also completed the task, and together, both teams proceeded to the Pit Stop. In the meantime, Brett and Mark reached the finish line as the winners.

Elsewhere, Han and Holden, and Carson and Jack's alliance fell apart as the latter team moved on to the Roadblock while Han and Holden searched for the museum. Alyssa and Josiah, and Jonathan and Ana reached the Pit Stop while Erika and Melinda waited for a taxi after completing the library task.

Ad

Jack and Carson, and Han and Holden finished in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Melinda and Erika arrived in last place and were eliminated from The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday only on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More