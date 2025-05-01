"I'll take it" — The Amazing Race fans react to Jonathan not snapping at Ana

The Amazing Race season 37 continued on April 30, 2025, with a new episode that featured a leg set in Naples, Italy. Teams were tested with local-themed challenges involving mozzarella braiding, grocery shopping, and pizza making. Among the racers, Jonathan and Ana worked through the leg with occasional friction, as seen in previous episodes.

However, this time, viewers noted a change — Jonathan remained relatively calm during Ana’s mistakes, especially when she struggled during the cheese braiding task. This surprised many fans, who had grown used to tense exchanges between the duo during high-pressure moments.

These reactions sparked a lot of discussion on social media, as fans observed the evolving team dynamic under pressure. Fans took to X, reacting to Jonathan not snapping at Ana in this particular episode.

"Jonathan not complaining for once and supporting Ana!? You know what, I’ll take it!!" one fan commented.

"you know what, good for jonathan," another user said.

"At least Jonathan isn’t blaming Ana for being lost," an X user wrote.

"Okay Jonathan acting like he has some sense tonight," one tweet read.

However, in the preview for next week’s episode of The Amazing Race, Jonathan was seen being mean to Ana during a challenge. Fans reacted to the clip online, with many saying, they were not "surprised."

"So Jonathan is back to being a jerk again next week. Why am I not surprised," a fan wrote.

"Once again, #AmazingRace producers, there's no need to show Jonathan being a jerk to Ana in the previews. Everyone just assumes it will happen in an episode unless told otherwise," one netizen tweeted.

"Also legit? Next week's preview with Jonathan saying he was taking over... "everything,"" another user commented.

"Jonathan has had two good legs in a row. But I think that changes next week," a tweet read.

Jonathan and Ana face mozzarella challenges, while Han and Holden avoid elimination in The Amazing Race

This episode of The Amazing Race began in Naples, Italy, where teams had to navigate to the Pulcinella statue before choosing between two Detours — crafting mozzarella braids or completing a traditional grocery shopping list. Jonathan and Ana opted for the mozzarella task.

Although Ana initially had trouble with the braiding technique, they managed to complete it and move forward without major delay. Other teams, including Han and Holden, also chose the cheese task but lost valuable time searching for the location in The Amazing Race.

After completing their chosen Detours, teams proceeded to a Roadblock challenge involving pizza making. Using ingredients gathered earlier, one member from each team had to prepare a pizza that met specific standards before moving on to the final clue. Jonathan completed the task for his team, while Holden took on the role for his. Despite their efforts, Han and Holden continued to trail behind.

The leg ended at a scenic pit stop in Naples. Most teams checked in without issue, but Han and Holden arrived last. As they prepared to accept elimination, Phil surprised them with news that this leg was non-elimination. It marked the return of a format twist not used in recent seasons, giving the sibling duo another chance to stay in the race. Han said that they were sure "this was the end.”

“We’ll take the warning and do better next time,” Holden added.

All teams remained in The Amazing Race, setting up for the next leg with renewed focus and pressure.

The Amazing Race episodes air every Wednesday on CBS.

