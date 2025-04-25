The Amazing Race’s Melinda and Erika reveal real reason why they used a U-Turn against Nick and Mike 

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a brand new episode earlier this week on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The segment saw the mother-daughter duo get eliminated in Bulgaria after subsequent tasks placed them last.

After their elimination, the two spoke to Parade Magazine about their time on the show, especially about their dynamics with some of the other teams. During Wednesday's episode, the team used a U-Turn against Mike and Nick, which forced the latter team to complete both tasks within a Detour and doubled their workload.

While in conversation with the publication, Melinda said that she and her daughter didn't know that there was more than one team behind them. She added that if they knew that Han and Holden were also there, they would have used the U-Turn on them instead of Mike and Nick.

"And we felt bad about it," Melinda added.

Melinda and Erika explain using a U-Turn against Mike and Nick in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 8

While in conversation with Parade magazine, the eliminated team, Erika and Melinda, commented on their strategy to use a U-Turn against Mike and Nick in the latest episode.

The mother-daughter duo noted that they felt bad about their decision since they were unaware that Han and Holden were also behind them. Melinda said they believed that being eliminated was their karma since they shouldn't have used the U-Turn on another team.

Erika revealed that when U-Turn is used in the game, they typically cannot see the team. She added that they were right behind them, and although they did it, after seeing the clues, they realized they didn't have to. Melinda noted that if Nick and Mike had gotten to the board as well, Erika and she would not have used the U-Turn because they would have used it on Han and Holden instead.

She also praised another team, Carson and Jack's gameplay during The Amazing Race season 37, and said that the team was "just too good," so they didn't want to have them in the race with them in the next leg. She added that if they had to, they would do it again because they didn't know the situation, and to them, it felt like "life-or-death" at the time.

Melinda also chimed in on their decision to use the U-Turn and said that they only saw Nick and Mike at the time, and agreed with Erika that they didn't know that Nick and Mike were the only team that was behind them. She said that they didn't pay attention to who was still there because they were "too busy" looking for a needle in a haystack.

She recalled reaching the board and Erika asking whether they should do it. The Amazing Race season 37 contestant added that she knew she had to run through grass to beat Nick and Mike and knew they would have gotten in a foot race.

She added that the team should have yelled that Han and Holden were behind them, but failed to do so.

Melinda and Erika reflect upon their no-taxi rule break during The Amazing Race

During an interview with Us Weekly, the eliminated team also reflected upon misreading the no taxi rule and using a taxi to get from one point to another. Melinda noted that had they survived, they would have received a 30-minute penalty for every taxi ride they took, which would have come up to about two hours in total.

Erika said that they didn't realize until the host, Phil Keoghan, told them about it at the checkpoint, which was also where they realized they were the last team and were eliminated.

The Amazing Race season 37 airs new episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

