"I'm laughing so hard"— The Amazing Race fans react to Erika and Melinda's shocking no taxi rule break

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, on CBS. The episode featured the remaining teams in Bulgaria as they continued on the latest leg of the race. However, one team's mistake cost them the game.

Ad

Upon receiving one of their clues for the episode, Erika and Melinda misread the instructions and traveled through Bulgaria in a taxi, which was against the rules. However, despite that, they finished last and were eliminated from the CBS show.

Fans online reacted to the rule break online and found the situation funny. One person wrote on X:

"i’m laughing so hard at them not reading a clue and getting in the taxi it’s been 37 seasons, and y’all still haven’t learned the MAIN RULE OF THE RACE?!"

Ad

Trending

Netizens react to Erika and Melinda's rule break (Image via X/@rebeccayel)

"“Getting better a reading the clue card” yet yall overlooked the most important clue on the card & riding in yall mistake," a fan commented.

Ad

"Her saying she’s done so well with reading the clues all the while reading this one WRONG I feel so bad you failed ya mama sista lol omg," a tweet read.

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 criticized Erika for reading the clue wrong:

"Erika is a pain in the a** and thinks she knows more than her mom. Well she didn't read the clue right after she keeps bragging about reading the clue. What an idiot. Glad Phil called her out on that," a person wrote.

Ad

"Why would Erika & Melinda think a clue would require them to use taxies the rest of the leg? It's like, "You are required to pick the easiest and most direct method, even if you want to do it a harder way," a fan commented.

"How many times did Melinda and Erika have to take the taxi throughout the episode? The clue literally said no Taxi and must walk on foot," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of The Amazing Race season 37 further said:

"The editors must have a field day editing Melinda and Erika doing those sound bytes while violating the rules," a person wrote.

"OMG! MELINDA AND ERIKA ARE STILL TAKING A TAXI!!" a fan commented.

Who went home in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 8?

Ad

In The Amazing Race season 37 episode 8, the remaining teams continued on to the second leg of the Bulgarian stretch. As part of the competition, they had to make their way to Lake Ariana while contemplating whether they wanted to win an Express Pass.

Alyssa and Josiah were in the lead and made their way to the Express Pass task, which required them to walk on coals. Melinda and Erika and Carson and Jack were the last teams to begin the race, while Brett and Mark found the Lake Ariana clue first. The Amazing Race season 38 team discovered they needed to go to Jordan's Day Festival, find a cross from the river, and deliver it to a priest.

Ad

Brett and Mark finished the task before the rest of the team and made their way to the Russian Monument Square, where they had to find a klek shop for their next clue. They were also informed that they couldn't take taxis for the rest of the leg.

However, when Melinda and Erika reached the same checkpoint, the latter misread the clue and thought they were supposed to use taxis for the rest of The Amazing Race leg.

Ad

Despite the unintentional rule break, the two had trouble finding the klek shop. After finishing the task, they took another taxi to go to the library, where they had to use a cipher to decode ancient text. The Amazing Race season 37 contestants struggled with the task and slowly lost their place in the competition.

By the end of the episode, the two reached the checkpoint last and were eliminated from the show. Fans reacted to the rule break online and criticized Erika for misreading the clue.

Ad

Tune in every Wednesday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More