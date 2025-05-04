The Sopranos soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

The Sopranos (1999-2007) is a crime drama that follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), whose struggle to balance his dysfunctional family and a life of organized crime leads to a panic attack. He visits Dr. Melfi, a psychiatrist, and the show is mostly told through his sessions at her office.

The series toes the line between power, crime, love, and family through the eyes of a New Jersey-based crime boss. With an ensemble cast featuring Edie Falco, Tony Sirico, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco, and Drea de Matteo, the show's six-season run made it a cult classic for crime drama fans.

The Sopranos mostly uses diegetic music, AKA music that is naturally present in the characters' world. Its lack of a background soundtrack adds to the show's realism, pushing viewers to become a part of the premise instead of dictating how they must feel. Montage shots and other establishing moments use background music to add to the feel.

With jazz, pop, hip-hop, and rock music, the show's soundtrack elevates the era it is set.

Music featured on The Sopranos for fans to enjoy

The Sopranos season 1 soundtrack (1999)

Season 1 of The Sopranos sets up the structure within the DiMeo crime family, with Tony and Uncle Junior fighting for more power after their boss, Jackie Aprile, dies. Music from Sting, Annie Lennox, British band Alabama 3, and others underscores character establishment and interesting developments.

Woke Up In The Morning (The Sopranos Mix) – Alabama 3

Welcome (Back) – Land of the Loops

Who Can You Trust? – Morcheeba

Shame, Shame, Shame – Shirley & Company

I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying – Sting

Other Side of This Life – Jefferson Airplane

I Wonder Why – Dion & The Belmonts

Rumble – Link Ray

Can't Be Still – Booker T & The M.G.'s

Who's Sorry Now – Connie Francis

La Rondine: Chi il bel sogno di Doretta – Renee Fleming, English Chamber Orchestra, Jeffrey Tate

I'm a Man – Bo Diddley

The Rockford Files Theme – Mike Post

Fired Up – Funky Green Dogs

Lumina – Joan Osborne

Little Star – The Elegants

Tardes de Bolonha – Madredeus

No More "I Love You's" – Annie Lennox

The Beast in Me – Nick Lowe

Battleflag – Pigeonhed

Piel Morena – Thalia

A Whiter Shade of Pale – Procol Harum

Trippy Senorita – Rick Thibodeau

Instrumental – Zino and Tommy

Bop Hop – Brooklyn Funk Essentials

Chica Bonita – Artie The-1-Man Party

Party Girl- Hard Shell – Ultra Nate, Satoshi Tomiie

Symphony No. 3, Op. 36: I. Lento - Sostenuto Tranquillo Ma Cantabile – Henryk Górecki, Dawn Upshaw, London Sinfonietta, David Zinman

Battle Flag – Pigeonhed

This Time – Richard Blandon

Party Girl (Turn Me Loose) [Original Radio Edit] – Ultra Naté

Battleflag – lo fidelity allstars

Gawk – Ethyline

Melodía del Río – Rubén González

This Is How We Roll Theses Days – Bedroom Productions

Turn of the Century – Damon & Naomi

Happy Feet – Paolo Conte

Tenderly – Chet Baker

All Through the Night – Orchestra At Temple Square, Mack Wilberg, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Complicated Shadows – Elvis Costello

State Trooper – Bruce Springsteen

Prisoner of Love – Perry Como

Ugly Stadium – Tipsy

Floor-essence (dayglo Mix) – Man With No Name

Look On Down from the Bridge – Mazzy Star

Eye On You – Rocket from the Crypt, Holly Golightly

Gold Leaves for G.K. Chesterton – Michael Hoppe, Martin Tillman

Maine Two-Step – The Basin Brothers

Cadence to Arms – Dropkick Murphys

Willy Nilly – Rufus Thomas

When the Boy In Your Arms (Is the Boy in Your Heart)

I Whistle a Happy Tune – Deborah Kerr, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra

Coconut Boogaloo – Medeski, Martin & Wood

What Time Is It? – The Jive Five

Pampa – Gustavo Santaolalla

Paparazzi – Xzibit

Generation of Pain – Justice Boatang

White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane

Don't Bring Me Down – The Animals

Carrie-Anne – The Hollies

Mystic Eyes (Mono Ver.) – Them

Beautiful Blue Danube – Big Top Carousel Band Organ

I've Been Lonely Too Long – The Young Rascals

You – The Aquatones

Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler

Turn the Beat Around – Vicki Sue Robinson, a scene at a nightclub in The Sopranos

Summer Wind – Robert Davi

Summertime – Booker T. & The M.G.'s

Frank Sinatra – Cake

Can't You Feel the Fire – Little Steven

Buena – Morphine

Frente a Frente – Rocio Durcal

Little Joe – The Spaniels

Woke Up This Morning (Urvan Takeover Mix) – Alabama 3, plays at the Bada Bing in The Sopranos

Ahoy Ahoy – B-Tribe

Dawna – Morphine

A Dreamer's Holiday – Ray Anthony and His Orchestra

D.J. Keep Playin' (Get Your Music On) – Yvette Michele

You Give Love a Bad Name – Bon Jovi

De Cara a la Pared – Lhasa de Sela

Why – Annie Lennox

Nobody Loves Me But You – Dori Hartley

Defile You – The defilers

The Highs Are Too High – Pretty & Twisted, plays when the FBI arrests Tony's Crew in The Sopranos

Walking On a Tightrope – Johnny Adams

Slide – The Hotheads

Mickey's Monkey – The Miracles

My Heart Is Hangin' Heavy – Johnny Adams

Lick It Up – Kiss, an iconic song of the 90s, plays at Bada Bing in The Sopranos

Manifold De Amour – Latin Playboys

It's Bad You Know – R. L. Burnside

Ugly Stadium – Tipsy

Tiny Tears – Tindersticks

Cry – Thornetta Davis

Temptation Waits – Garbage

Ballad of Tindersticks – Tindersticks

Milonga del Angel – Al Di Meola

I Feel Free – Cream

It's Bad You Know – R. L. Burnside, plays during The Sopranos end credits

Inside of Me – Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul

Wood Cabin – Saint Etienne

I'll Remember April – Bobby Darin

I've Got You Under My Skin – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Groove Me – The Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies

Illumina faceium tuam – Carlo Gesualdo, Oxford Camerata, Jeremy Summerly

Rave On – Buddy Holly

The Four Sections – Andrea Parker, plays during the montage of Junior's crew's arrests in The Sopranos

El Gorrito – La Sonora Dinamita

The Sopranos season 2 soundtrack (2000)

Tony's stronghold as the Don of the New Jersey crew increases, but with it, so do his marital troubles. To complement the narrative, soundtracks from icons such as Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, and Shania Twain feature in this season of The Sopranos

It Was a Very Good Year – Frank Sinatra, plays during The Sopranos opening montage

Con Te Partirò – Andrea Bocelli

Partirò – Andrea Bocelli Nod Off – Skeleton Key

You Bring Out The Freak In Me –Leon Haywood

Smoke On the Water – Deep Purple

I've Tried Everything – Eurythmics

Guilty – Alejando Escovedo

Time Is On My Side (Live Ver.) – Irma Thomas, plays during the end credits of The Sopranos

Non Ti Scordar Di Me – Luciano Pavarotti, Vanessa Williams, Corale Voci Bianche, Liberian Children's Choir, L'Orchestra Filarmonica Di Torino, Marco Boemi

Mother and Child Reunion – Paul Simon

Goodnight My Love –Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald

Geraldine – John Sbarra Orchestra, instrumental that plays in the Hospital scene with Livia Soprano in The Sopranos

Holla Holla – ja rule

Lily Maebelle – The Valentines

Prince of Peace – Pharoah Sanders, plays on the car radio in The Sopranos

Viking – Los Labos

Never Miss the Water – Chaka Khan ft. Meshell Ndegeocello

Optimistic Voices – The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes

No Scrubs – TLC

I'll Never Fall in Love Again – Dionne Warwick

Theme from Turnpike – dEUS

Perdido – Notables

Con Te Partiro – Andrea Bocelli, repeats throughout episode 4 of The Sopranos

Andalucia – Pink Martini

Marco Polo – Jovanotti

Song of the Black Lizars – Pink Martini

Core 'Ngrato – Beniamino Gigli

Blood Is Thicker Than Water – Wyclef Jean

Certamente – Madreblu

Era de maggio – Roberto Murolo

Piove – Jovanotti, Soleluna NY Lab, plays in the end credits of The Sopranos

Touch It – Monifah

Big Girls Don't Cry – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Rock the Boat – The Hues Corporation

Jeffersons – BG Studios

You're so Fine – Falcons

White Mustang II (Acadie Goldtop Edition) – Daniel Lanois

Gretchen am Spinnrade, Op. 2 – Franz Schubert, Emma Martellini, Marino Nicolini

Frog Stomp – Floyd Newman

Down – Stone Temple Pilots

Tequila Sunrise – Eagles, when Tony beats up Davey in The Sopranos

Love is Strange – Mickey & Sylvia

Happy Wanderer – Frankie Yankovic

Baker Street – Gerry Rafferty

Dancing in the Dark – Tony Bennett

Up 'N Da Club – 2nd II None

Lap Dance – The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Fields of Gold – Sting, when Richie visits the Sopranos' house

F**k With Your Head – DJ Rap

My Lover's Prayer – Otis Redding

Use Ta Be My Girl – The O'Jays

King Nothing – Metallica

Mona Lisa – 101 Strings Orchestra

Cast Your Fate to the Wind – Vince Guaraldi Trio

Wheel In the Sky (2024 Remaster) – Journey

Con Te Partiro – Andrea Bocelli

Variations, Op. 27, 11. Sehr schnell – Peter Hill

Sugar Coared – Bitch Funky Sex Machine, plays at the Bada Bing in The Sopranos

You're Still the One – Shania Twain

Space Invader – Pretenders

Gotta Serve Somebody – Bob Dylan

Disc Inferno – The Trammps

More Than a Feeling – Boston

You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory – Johnny Thunders

Paris Suite – Forget Paris

I Saved the World Today – Eurythmics

The Memory Remains – Metallixa ft. Marianne Faithfull

Bolliwood – FitnessGlo, plays at the Indian restaurant in The Sopranos

Thru and Thru – The Rolling Stones

Variations pour une porte et un soupir: 6. Etirement – Pierre Henry

Gilligan's Island Theme – Television Heroes

Free Fallin' – Tom Petty

Baubles, Bangles and Beads – Frank Sinatra, Antonio Carlos Jobim

Ain't Too Proud to Beg – The Temptations

Diamonds and Rust – Joan Baez

Maybe Baby – The Crickets, hummed by Tony in The Sopranos.

The Sopranos season 3 soundtrack (2001)

Tony makes progress in therapy with Dr. Melfi, while Uncle Junior is released from prison. The Sopranos further explore their family dynamics in season 3. Fans of the HBO show get to hear music from Britney Spears, English rock band Led Zeppelin, and Australian band AC/DC.

Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlife – A3

Scud Missile – Fat Jack ft. Ganjah K

Dirty Work – Steely Dan

Peter Gunn – Henry Mancini

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Van Gogh – Ras Kass

Hotel California – Eagles

High Fidelity – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

Closer to Home (I'm Your Captain) – Grand Funk Railroad, plays in the opening scene of The Sopranos

Eyeless – Slipknot

Shake It (Like You Just Made Bail) – Shawn Smith

If I Loved You – Shirley Jones, Gordon McRae

I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles – Les Paul

I See You Baby – Groove Armada

Rock and Roll – Led Zeppelin

The Happy Organ – Dave "Baby" Cortez

Sally Go 'Round the Roses – The Jaynettes

Never Change, Baby – Greg Ginn, plays at Bada Bing in The Sopranos

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Hugo Montenegro and His Orchestra

Ain't Talkin' Bout Love – Van Halen

Since I Met You Baby – Ivory Joe Hunter

Where's The Money? – Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks

Chuanchullo – Ruben Gonzalez

Speedo – The Cadillacs

I Don't Make Promises (I Can't Break) – Shannon Curfman

Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players

Oops!... I Did It Again – Britney Spears

Americano – The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Fisherman's Daughter (Acadie Goldtop Edition) – Daniel Lanois, end credits in The Sopranos

The Genius After Hours – Ray Charles

Sister Golden Hair – America

Jim Dandy – LaVern Baker

Breathless – The Corrs

Concierto de Aranjuez: II. Adagio – Joaquin Rodrigo, Ricardo Gallén, Asturias Symphony Orchestra, Maximiano Valdes

Shuck Dub – R. L. Burnside

Le Beirut – Fairouz

Living On a Thin Line – The Kinks

The Dolphin's Cry – Live, song plays in the dorm room in The Sopranos

You Shook Me All Night Long – AC/DC

I'll Remember April – Bobby Darin

Emily – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Inside My Love – Minnie Riperton

Thou Swell – Sammy Davis Jr.

Takin' Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive

Everybody's Jumpin' – The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Living on a Thin Line – The Kinks

Take Me to the River – Al Green

Mysterious Ways – U2

Just the Way You Are – Pat Longo's Super Big Band

Black Books – Nils Lofgren

Goldberg Variation – Jean Bernard Marie, plays during Carmela's visit to Columbia University in The Sopranos

Y.M.C.A – Village People

Touch Me (Thrillseekers Mix) – Taskforce

Rag Doll – Frank Valli & The Four Seasons

Ghost Riders In The Sky – The Ramrods

It's Good to be the Queen – Sylvia

Funky Sex Machine – Bo Baral

Adagio in G Minor (Attrib. to Albinoni) (Arr. for organ) – Bertalan Hock

Adagio in G Minor for Strings and Organ – Remo Giazotto, Tomaso Albinoni, Ilmar Lapinsch, Mostar Sinfonie Orchester

Whoa! – Black Rob

The Captain – Kasey Chambers

Con Te Partiro – Andrea Bocelli

I Will Follow You – Percy Faith

State of Main – Scout

Girl – Vue

Make No Mistake – Keith Richards

Black Hearted Woman – Allman Brothers Band

I Who Have Nothing – Ben E. King, end credits in The Sopranos

The Cycle – Virgos Merlot

White Christmas – The Drifters

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen – The Choir of Tewkesbury Abbey School

Funky Drummer Boy – Thornetta Davis

The Chipmukj Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) – The Chipmunks

Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

I've Got a Feeling – The Campbell Brothers with Katie Jackson

Gloria – Them ft. Van Morrison

Coffee & TV – Blur, Anthony Jr. watches this music video on the TV

Sposa son disprezzata – Cecilia Bartoli, György Fischer

Return to Me – Dean Martin

Affection – The Lost Boys

Walk Like an Egyptian – The Bangles

No Hay Problema – Pink Martini

Return to Me – Bob Dylan, plays when Ralphie returns home to Rosalie in The Sopranos

Call Me Irresponsible – Bobby Darin

Wonderful Love – Creeper Lagoon

Without You – Angie Stone

Core 'Ngrato – Beniamino Gigli, sung by Uncle Junior at Jackie Jr.'s wake in The Sopranos

Parlez-moi d'Amour – Lucienne Boyer

Wondering – Nathan Wang

La Enramada – Los Tres Ares

#8 – Aphex Twin

The Sopranos season 4 soundtrack (2002)

Tony and Carmela's struggling marriage comes to a head in season 4 of The Sopranos. Songs by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Jennifer Lopez, and Coldplay feature in this installment.

Summer Place – Percy Faith

Do You Want To Get Heavy – Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Lady Marmalade – Patti LaBelle, plays on the car radio in The Sopranos

Saturday in the Park – Chicago

Something, Something – Coo Coo Cal

Statte Vicino Amme – Jerry Vale

World Destruction – Time Zone ft. John Lydon

"A Summer Place" Theme – Percy Faith

Do You Wanna Get Heavy? – The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

My Rifle, My Pony and Me – Dean Martin

We Belong Together – Robert & Johnny

Jingo – Santana

I Like Girls – Fatback Band

Kid A –Radiohead

You – Swingin' Neckbreakers

Elevation – U2

Waiting for Tonight – Jennifer Lopez, plays when Carmela and the mafia wives gossip at the gym in The Sopranos.

Don't Say Goodnight – The Valentines

Dawn (Go Away) – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Mala Femmina – Jerry Vale

Suddenly Last Summer – The Motels

Tush – ZZ Top

No Other Love – Perry Como with Henri Rene and His Orchestra

O' Mare – Spaccanapoli

Vesuvio – Angelo Da Falco

Sally Go 'Round the Roses – The Jaynetts

It's Impossible – Perry Como

Blue Jeans – Yasmeen

Can't Stand It – The Greenhornes, plays in the Crazy Horse in The Sopranos.

Lovesong – Snake River Conspiracy

Rollin' – Fourplay

The Gift That Keeps on Giving – Deicide

Theme For An Imaginary Western – Mountain

My Rifle, My Pony and Me – Ricky Nelson

Em'Ma – Menu Dibangi

I Only Have Eyes For You – The Flamingos, plays during Janice and Tony's dinner at Vesuvio's in The Sopranos

Island In the Sun – Weezer

Kentucky Fried Flow – Armand Van Helden

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant – Billy Joel

Tout simplement – Bibie

You – The Aquatones

Ballin' out of Control – Jermaine Dupri ft. Nate Dogg

Take Me for a Little While – Dave Edmunds

How Does It Feel – D'Angelo

Vesuvio – Spaccanapoli

"Spartacus" Love Theme – Earl Klugh Trio

Nancy (With The Laughing Face) – Frank Sinatra, Ken Lane Singers

Drive – Nashville Pussy

Rikki Don't Lose That Number – Steely Dan, plays at the diner in The Sopranos

Green Onions – Booker T. & The M.G.'s

Oh Girl – The Chi-Lites

Slow Ride (Single Version) – Foghat

You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet – Bachman Turner Overdrive

The Girl From Rigoletto – Carlos Rodriguez

Breathe – Faith Hill

Bell Bottom Blues – Eric Clapton, plays when Tony tests his new entertainment center in The Sopranos

Inverness Gathering, The Drunken Piper – The City of Edinburgh Police Pipe Band

Eclipse – Pink Floyd

Medley tut Essere Che T Aggia Di – Renzo Arbore La Orchestra Italiana

When the Battle Is Over – Delaney & Bonnie

When I Need You – Leo Sayer

Sincerely – The Moonglows

The Man With the Harmonica – Apollo 440, plays during the end credits of The Sopranos

Life Is a Bullet – Papa Roach

Low Society Blues – Lowell Fulson

Analyse – The Cranberries

Fly Robin Fly – Silver Convention

The Infinite Desire – Al Di Meola

By Your Side – Terri Silverlight

The Tears Of A Clown – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, plays on the car radio in Tony's dream in The Sopranos

Prima Donna – Jerry Vale

Sentimental Feeling –Sonny Dunhan and His Orchestra

Clocks – Coldplay

I Shot the Sheriff – Eric Clapton

Roxy – Concrete Blonde

Spanish Nights – Mark Gutierrez

Surfin' U.S.A. – The Beach Boys

Latin Nights – Mark Gutierrez

New Slang – The Shins

The Snmall Hours –Metallica

They Can't Take That Away From Me – Joe Pass, plays when Carmela and Rosalie have dinner in The Sopranos

Free As The Wind – Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge

Harp Concreto in B-Flat Major, HWV 294: I. Andante allegro – George Frideric Handel, Various Artists, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Nicol Matt

Los Parranderos – Daniel Indart

Real Fonky Time – Dax Riders

Little Bird – Annie Lennox

Night of the Iguana – Huevos Rancheros

Talking To Dice – Patricks TuzzLin

Free As The Wind – Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge

New Slang (Live) – Iron & Wine, The Shins

The Sopranos season 5 soundtrack (2004)

In this season of The Sopranos, two powerful criminals from the DiMeo family struggle to adjust to life outside prison. Tony and Carmela's separation affects their children. This season features a mix of songs by Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, and Linkin Park.

Silvio and Tony in The Sopranos (Image via HBO)

Heaven Only Knows – Emmylou Harris

Bichu rap – Titi Robin

La mia serenata – Jimmy Fontana

Take It or Leave It – Jet

Band of Gold (Motorcity Version) – Freda Payne

Let's Get It On – Marvin Gaye

87 Fleetwood – YoungBloodZ

Glad Tidings – Van Morrison

Mr. Tambourine Man – Bob Dylan

Crying – Roy Orbison

It Hurts to Be In Love –Gene Pitney

Canzona in D Minor, BWV 588 – Helmut Walcha, plays at Carmine Lupertazzi's funeral in The Sopranos

Walk With Me – Felix Da Housecat

Powder Your Face with Sunshine (Smile! Smile! Smile!) – Dean Martin

Glad to Be Alive – Low Flying Owls

The Way It Is –Bruce Hornsby & The Range

She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

Undercover of the Night – The Rolling Stones

Speed – Sal Clemente

The Velvet Groove – Andre Williams

We Are The Champions – Perfect Harmony Cat, Geno Segers, Tymberlee Hill, Shanice Williams, the other Tony's ringtone in The Sopranos

Canzona in D Minor – J.S. Bach

Hypocritical – Methods of Mayhem

Let Your Love Flow – The Bellamy Brothers

Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project

Earth, Wind, Water – Mitch Coodley

Homespun – DSM Producers

I Know You're There – Jedediah Parish & Gravel Pit

Journey To Chung King – Non Stop Music

Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) – Edison Lighthouse

Beat Connection – LCD Soundsystem

Nobody Loves and Leaves Alive – The Lost Boys

Gee – The Crows

Simon TOV – Starlight Orchestra, plays at the Jewish wedding in The Sopranos

La petite mer – Titi Robin

Burn It Blue – Caetano Veloso, Lila Downs

Trouble – Roscoe

Moving In Stereo –The Cars

Who Knows (Live) – Jimi Hendrix

Ciao Sicilia Mia – Angelo Petisi

Canzone Nepolitana – Peitro Leguani

Charge – Southern Music Library

Trouble In Mind – Roscoe Holcomb

Mystery Trip –The Chesterfield Kings, plays at the Crazy Horse in The Sopranos

Draggin' the River – Gideon Smith & The Dixie Damned

I Don't Understand – The Chesterfield Kings

Come For Me – Steve Van Zandt

Come On – H2S04

La Rondine: Chi'il Bel Sogno di Doretta (Magda) – Ľuba Orgonášová, Will Humburg

Cinnabar – Tipsy

I Got It Under Control #1 – Unit 187

The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em) – Greg Kihn Band, plays in Tony B's stolen truck radio in The Sopranos

The Angels Listened In – The Crests

Django – The Modern Jazz Quartet

The Loud, the Loose and the Savage – Davie Allan & The Arrows

Mon homme – Mistinguett

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me – Mel Carter, plays on Paulie's car radio in The Sopranos

The Blues Is My Business – Etta James

Julia Florida – Andrew John Seddon

Over the Mountain, Across the Sea – Johnnie & Joe

Can't Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue

Tongue – Johnny Heartsman

Rock the Casbah – The Clash, plays on the car during Tony and Phil's car chase scene in The Sopranos

The Gypsy Cried – Lou Christie

My Favourite Things – John Coltrane

Misty Blue – Dorothy Moore

Session – Linkin Park

Melancholy Serenade from the "Jackie Gleason Show" – Jackie Gleason

Classical Gas –Mason Williams

Come Go With Me –The Del-Vikings

Badstand Boogie –Pat Longo & His Big Band

Sentimental Journey – Hal McIntyre and His Orchestra

Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White –Perez Prado and His Orchestra

Bad 'N' Ruin – Faces, plays in the back room at Bada Bing in The Sopranos

Allegheny Moon – Patti Page

Stardust – Artie Shaw

Wanted Dead or Alive – Bon Jovi

Suite – The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Luminosa – Craig Chaquico

Choker – Fireball Ministry

Believe Me – The Skyliners

Get Fucked – The Drawbacks

If I Were a Carpenter (Live) – Bobby Darin, plays during the end credits in The Sopranos

– Bobby Darin, plays during the end credits in The Sopranos Slave – Munk

I'm Not Like Everybody Else – The Kinks

Monsoon – Deep Dish

Music Box Dancer – Frank Mills

Saint Tropez Is Not Far –Plastilina Mosh

Stop – Joe Henry

Layin' Back – Smoggy Valley Boys

Sleepy Steel – Smoggy Valley Boys

Peanuts – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Clair de Lune – Sylvia Kowalczuk, plays in a hotel that Tony visits in The Sopranos

Three Times a Lady – John Heard

Questo Immenso Show – Eros Ramazzotti

Kulun Mankwalesh – Mahmoud Ahmed

Amazing Grace – Anne Murray

Concerto in C Major – Antonio Vivaldi

In The Garden – Anne Murray

Summer Snow – Lou Christie

Super Boy – Zino & Tommy

Leaving California – Shawn Smith

Barracuda – Heart

Super Bon Bon – Soul Coughing

Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Wedding Waltz – Egidio Faiella

Mamma – Egidio Faiella

Wrapped In My Memory – Shawn Smith

Glad Tidings – Van Morrison

Smoke N' Mirrors – Grade 8, plays at the Crazy Horse in The Sopranos

The Sopranos season 6 soundtrack (2006)

In the series finale of The Sopranos, Tony tries to turn his life around after a near-death experience changes his perspective. Music legends such as Prince, Frank Sinatra, and Sheryl Crow have contributed to this series' soundtrack.

Part 1

Tony's near-death experience (Image via HBO)

Don't Try to Change Me (AKA: I Am What I Am) – Teddy Silverlight, Marjorie Mayee, Diana de la Ciopa

Seven Souls – William S Burroughs, Bill Laswell, opening montage of The Sopranos

Ride a White Horse – Gold Frapp

Dreaming – Blondie

1973 – T.H. White

Comes Love – Artie Shaw, Tony makes Uncle Junior dinner while Uncle Junior shoots him in The Sopranos

Abduction From the Saraglio – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Ciao Mizz Lovely – Joy Zipper

Time Passages – Time Pools

Wop Ding a Ling – The Big Five

Just a Little Bit – Mike Finnigan

The Happy Organ (Re-recorded) – Dave "Baby" Cortez, plays in Tony's dream in The Sopranos

There Will Be Another You – Jimmy Smith

Smoke On the Water – Deep Purple

There's a Moon Out Tonight – The Capris

American Girl – Tom Petti & The Heartbreakers

Spitfire – The Prodigy

Just a Little Bit – Mike Finnigan

When It's Cold I'd Like to Die – Moby & Mimi Goese

Day After Day – Bad Finger

Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) – Backstreet Boys

Smoky Places – The Corsairs, Vito plays the song in The Sopranos

La Gata – Nicky Jam

These Dreams – Heart

The Sermon – Jimmy Smith

The First Cut is the Deepest – Sheryl Crow

Oh! What it Seemed to Be – Frank Sinatra

La Feria de las Flores – Mariachi Vargas de Tecaliplan

When You Dance – The Turbans, plays in Tony's hospital room in The Sopranos

Over the Rainbow – The Mystics

The Deadly Nightshade – Daniel Lenois

The Three Bells –The Browns

Foreplay/Long Time – Boston

One of These Days – Pink Floyd

I Need a Freak – Sexual Harassment

Ain't That a Kick in the Head (Remastered) – Dean Martin, Johnny's daughter's wedding in The Sopranos

At Last – Etta James

Daddy's Little Girl – The Wedding Band

Flashing For Money – Deep Dish vs Dire Straits

Every Day of the Week – The Students

At Last – The Wedding Band

At Last – Beyonce

Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers, background music as Tony and Christopher talk in The Sopranos

Let the Teardrops Fall – Patsy Cline

Argentine Trio – David Grisman Quintet

Loops of Fury – The Chemical Brothers

After – Wide Open Cage

Fourth of July – X

Bazz – Brick

La La (Means I Love You) – The Delfonics

The Fire of Love – Barbareellatones

You Go To My Head – Lenny Tristano

Gangstadog – Zino & Tommy

Welcome to New York City – Cam-Ron ft. Jay-Z and Juelz Santana, plays at the lounge in The Sopranos

Allegro (Violin Concerto in G Major) – Antonio Vivaldi

Whispering Bells- Alternate Version – The Del Vikings

Tic-Tic-Tac – Os Garotos Dario

Freedom Sound – Ike Turner

Sonny Came Home – Shawn Colvin

Me dia Bonito (Remix) – Latin Soul Syndicate, plays on the street loudly in The Sopranos

E Talking – Soul Wax

Like This – Mack 10 & Nate Dogg

Family Affair – Mary J Blige

Ready to Wear – Felix Da Housecat

I Fall – Lisbeth Scott

New Light of Tomorrow (Evil 9 remix) – Husky Rescue

Flash and Crash – Rocky & The Riddlers

All Right Now – Free

Midnight Rider – Buddy Miles

A Chi (Hurt)- Remastered – Fousto Leali, plays in the carnival in The Sopranos

The Dolphins – Fred Neil

Red River Rock (Re-recorded) – Johnny & The Hurricanes

Pipeline – Johnny Thunders

Fast Tanto Tempo – Banda Uniao Black

I Love this Bar – Tony Keith

Salvation – Little Steven

That's Amore – Dean Martin

My Way – Frank Sinatra

Let it Rock – Chuck Berry, end credits song in The Sopranos

Summer Rain – Gritty Kitty

Ouvre Les Yeux – PM

There Will Never Be Another You – The Modern Jazz Quartet

Giorgio Moroder – Nights in White Satin

Back in Black – AC/DC

Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Home – Persephone's Bees

As Time Goes By – Dooley Wilson, end credits song in The Sopranos

Fur Elise – Ludwig Van Beethoven

Moonlight Mile – The Rolling Stones

Precious (Regent Park Demo) – Pretenders

I'd Like You For Christmas (Ursula Thousand Remix) – Julie London

Culo – Pit Bull and Lil Jon

Toma – Pit Bull and Lil Jon

Little Drummer Boy – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, plays at the Bada Bing in The Sopranos

Vertigo: Prelude – Bernard Herrmann, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jose Serebrier

Christmas Waltz – Frank Sinatra

Silent Night – Frank Sinatra

Part 2

From the series finale (Image via HBO)

Trouble in Paradise (Re-recorded) – Crests

Funk #49 – James Gang

Love Hurts – Edie Falco, Carmela sings it on karaoke in The Sopranos

Killer Joe – The Rockyfellers

Take 5 – Dave Brewbeck

It's Your World – Lonnie Brooks

This Magic Moment – The Drifters

Out of Time – The Rolling Stones

Under the Boardwalk – The Drifters, Tony sings during Monopoly in The Sopranos

The Girl from Ipanema – Daniel P Conte

Summertime – Chet Baker

Right Stuff Dub – Sly & Robbie

Evidently Chicken Town – John Cooper Clarke, plays at Billy's birthday in The Sopranos

Rock On – David Essex

Touch Me In The Morning – Diana Ross

I Just Wanna Stop – Gino Vannelli

El Botellon – Don Diego Y Su Orquesta

Mimi – Cubanisamo

Take Me Home Country Roads (Original Version) – John Denver

Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing) – Benny Goodman and His Orchestra

Goin' Down Slow – Howlin' Wolf

Peppermint Twist (Remastered) – Joey Dee & The Starlighters

Kernkraft 400 – Zombie Nation, plays during Tony's football game at Bada Bing in The Sopranos

Bossman – Nancy Sinatra

Cavatina – Stanley Myers, Dimitri Prokofiev

Ralph's New Blues – The Modern Jazz Quarter

Rompe – Daddy Yankee

Livin' La Vida Loca – Ophir Prison Marching Kazu Band

Honky Tonk, Part 2 – Bill Doggett

Lady T – Crazy P

Emma – Hot Chocolate, Tony hits on a stripper at Bada Bing in The Sopranos

White Flag – Dido

Walk On By – El Michel's Affair

Body Burn (Decode Club Mix) – Cubanate

Super Massive Blackhole –The Muse

Salt Shaker – Ying Yang Twins, Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz

Mood Indigo – Keely Smith

Hand On the Pump – Cypress Hill

Tom Sawyer – Rush

The Valley – Los Lobos

Are You Alright? – Lucinda Williams

Outta My Head – M Ward

The Adultress – Pretenders

Space Invader – Pretenders

Sophisticated Lady – Duke Ellington

Please Mr. Postman – Marvelettes

Ridin' – Chamillionaire and Krayzie Bone

Into The Ocean – Blue October

I Wanna Be Your Lover – Prince

Caravan – The Bryan Setzer Orchestra

Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley, plays in the Satriales as Tony and Patsy discuss their children in The Sopranos

We Belong Together –Robert & Johnny

Sympathy – Keith Jarrett

When the Music's Over – The Doors

American Ex – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Nuages – Django Rainhardt, Stephanie Grappelli

You Remember – Madder Rose

Anti-Saint – Chevelle

Ramblin' Rose – Nat "King" Cole

I Dreamed, I Dreamed – Sonic Youth

Cecelia – Simon & Garfunkel

Twilight Zone Theme – Marius Constant

Don't Stop Believin' – Journey

All That You Dream – Little Feat

Scratch Your Nail – The Noisettes, A.J. walking to his car in The Sopranos

The Life Boat Party – Kid Creole and the Coconuts

The Jam – Graham Central Station and Larry Graham

I Heard It Through The Grape Vine – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Pretty Little Angel Eyes – Curtis Lee

It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Dreaming) –Bob Dylan

Denise – Randy and the Rainbows

You Keep Me Hangin' On – Vanilla Fudge

Four Seasons – Antonio Vivaldi

The Sopranos used memorable music from its era to establish the show's intense premise, with betrayals, twists, and redemption arcs. Stream all episodes on HBO.

