The Sopranos soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

The Sopranos (1999-2007) is a crime drama that follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), whose struggle to balance his dysfunctional family and a life of organized crime leads to a panic attack. He visits Dr. Melfi, a psychiatrist, and the show is mostly told through his sessions at her office.
The series toes the line between power, crime, love, and family through the eyes of a New Jersey-based crime boss. With an ensemble cast featuring Edie Falco, Tony Sirico, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco, and Drea de Matteo, the show's six-season run made it a cult classic for crime drama fans.
The Sopranos mostly uses diegetic music, AKA music that is naturally present in the characters' world. Its lack of a background soundtrack adds to the show's realism, pushing viewers to become a part of the premise instead of dictating how they must feel. Montage shots and other establishing moments use background music to add to the feel.
With jazz, pop, hip-hop, and rock music, the show's soundtrack elevates the era it is set.
Music featured on The Sopranos for fans to enjoy
The Sopranos season 1 soundtrack (1999)
Season 1 of The Sopranos sets up the structure within the DiMeo crime family, with Tony and Uncle Junior fighting for more power after their boss, Jackie Aprile, dies. Music from Sting, Annie Lennox, British band Alabama 3, and others underscores character establishment and interesting developments.
- Woke Up In The Morning (The Sopranos Mix) – Alabama 3
- Welcome (Back) – Land of the Loops
- Who Can You Trust? – Morcheeba
- Shame, Shame, Shame – Shirley & Company
- I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying – Sting
- Other Side of This Life – Jefferson Airplane
- I Wonder Why – Dion & The Belmonts
- Rumble – Link Ray
- Can't Be Still – Booker T & The M.G.'s
- Who's Sorry Now – Connie Francis
- La Rondine: Chi il bel sogno di Doretta – Renee Fleming, English Chamber Orchestra, Jeffrey Tate
- I'm a Man – Bo Diddley
- The Rockford Files Theme – Mike Post
- Fired Up – Funky Green Dogs
- Lumina – Joan Osborne
- Little Star – The Elegants
- Tardes de Bolonha – Madredeus
- No More "I Love You's" – Annie Lennox
- The Beast in Me – Nick Lowe
- Battleflag – Pigeonhed
- Piel Morena – Thalia
- A Whiter Shade of Pale – Procol Harum
- Trippy Senorita – Rick Thibodeau
- Instrumental – Zino and Tommy
- Bop Hop – Brooklyn Funk Essentials
- Chica Bonita – Artie The-1-Man Party
- Party Girl- Hard Shell – Ultra Nate, Satoshi Tomiie
- Symphony No. 3, Op. 36: I. Lento - Sostenuto Tranquillo Ma Cantabile – Henryk Górecki, Dawn Upshaw, London Sinfonietta, David Zinman
- Battle Flag – Pigeonhed
- This Time – Richard Blandon
- Party Girl (Turn Me Loose) [Original Radio Edit] – Ultra Naté
- Battleflag – lo fidelity allstars
- Gawk – Ethyline
- Melodía del Río – Rubén González
- This Is How We Roll Theses Days – Bedroom Productions
- Turn of the Century – Damon & Naomi
- Happy Feet – Paolo Conte
- Tenderly – Chet Baker
- All Through the Night – Orchestra At Temple Square, Mack Wilberg, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
- Complicated Shadows – Elvis Costello
- State Trooper – Bruce Springsteen
- Prisoner of Love – Perry Como
- Ugly Stadium – Tipsy
- Floor-essence (dayglo Mix) – Man With No Name
- Look On Down from the Bridge – Mazzy Star
- Eye On You – Rocket from the Crypt, Holly Golightly
- Gold Leaves for G.K. Chesterton – Michael Hoppe, Martin Tillman
- Maine Two-Step – The Basin Brothers
- Cadence to Arms – Dropkick Murphys
- Willy Nilly – Rufus Thomas
- When the Boy In Your Arms (Is the Boy in Your Heart)
- I Whistle a Happy Tune – Deborah Kerr, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
- Coconut Boogaloo – Medeski, Martin & Wood
- What Time Is It? – The Jive Five
- Pampa – Gustavo Santaolalla
- Paparazzi – Xzibit
- Generation of Pain – Justice Boatang
- White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane
- Don't Bring Me Down – The Animals
- Carrie-Anne – The Hollies
- Mystic Eyes (Mono Ver.) – Them
- Beautiful Blue Danube – Big Top Carousel Band Organ
- I've Been Lonely Too Long – The Young Rascals
- You – The Aquatones
- Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler
- Turn the Beat Around – Vicki Sue Robinson, a scene at a nightclub in The Sopranos
- Summer Wind – Robert Davi
- Summertime – Booker T. & The M.G.'s
- Frank Sinatra – Cake
- Can't You Feel the Fire – Little Steven
- Buena – Morphine
- Frente a Frente – Rocio Durcal
- Little Joe – The Spaniels
- Woke Up This Morning (Urvan Takeover Mix) – Alabama 3, plays at the Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- Ahoy Ahoy – B-Tribe
- Dawna – Morphine
- A Dreamer's Holiday – Ray Anthony and His Orchestra
- D.J. Keep Playin' (Get Your Music On) – Yvette Michele
- You Give Love a Bad Name – Bon Jovi
- De Cara a la Pared – Lhasa de Sela
- Why – Annie Lennox
- Nobody Loves Me But You – Dori Hartley
- Defile You – The defilers
- The Highs Are Too High – Pretty & Twisted, plays when the FBI arrests Tony's Crew in The Sopranos
- Walking On a Tightrope – Johnny Adams
- Slide – The Hotheads
- Mickey's Monkey – The Miracles
- My Heart Is Hangin' Heavy – Johnny Adams
- Lick It Up – Kiss, an iconic song of the 90s, plays at Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- Manifold De Amour – Latin Playboys
- It's Bad You Know – R. L. Burnside
- Ugly Stadium – Tipsy
- Tiny Tears – Tindersticks
- Cry – Thornetta Davis
- Temptation Waits – Garbage
- Ballad of Tindersticks – Tindersticks
- Milonga del Angel – Al Di Meola
- I Feel Free – Cream
- It's Bad You Know – R. L. Burnside, plays during The Sopranos end credits
- Inside of Me – Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
- Wood Cabin – Saint Etienne
- I'll Remember April – Bobby Darin
- I've Got You Under My Skin – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Groove Me – The Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies
- Illumina faceium tuam – Carlo Gesualdo, Oxford Camerata, Jeremy Summerly
- Rave On – Buddy Holly
- The Four Sections – Andrea Parker, plays during the montage of Junior's crew's arrests in The Sopranos
- El Gorrito – La Sonora Dinamita
The Sopranos season 2 soundtrack (2000)
Tony's stronghold as the Don of the New Jersey crew increases, but with it, so do his marital troubles. To complement the narrative, soundtracks from icons such as Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, and Shania Twain feature in this season of The Sopranos
- It Was a Very Good Year – Frank Sinatra, plays during The Sopranos opening montage
- Con Te Partirò – Andrea Bocelli
- Nod Off – Skeleton Key
- You Bring Out The Freak In Me –Leon Haywood
- Smoke On the Water – Deep Purple
- I've Tried Everything – Eurythmics
- Guilty – Alejando Escovedo
- Time Is On My Side (Live Ver.) – Irma Thomas, plays during the end credits of The Sopranos
- Non Ti Scordar Di Me – Luciano Pavarotti, Vanessa Williams, Corale Voci Bianche, Liberian Children's Choir, L'Orchestra Filarmonica Di Torino, Marco Boemi
- Mother and Child Reunion – Paul Simon
- Goodnight My Love –Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald
- Geraldine – John Sbarra Orchestra, instrumental that plays in the Hospital scene with Livia Soprano in The Sopranos
- Holla Holla – ja rule
- Lily Maebelle – The Valentines
- Prince of Peace – Pharoah Sanders, plays on the car radio in The Sopranos
- Viking – Los Labos
- Never Miss the Water – Chaka Khan ft. Meshell Ndegeocello
- Optimistic Voices – The Debutantes, The Rhythmettes
- No Scrubs – TLC
- I'll Never Fall in Love Again – Dionne Warwick
- Theme from Turnpike – dEUS
- Perdido – Notables
- Con Te Partiro – Andrea Bocelli, repeats throughout episode 4 of The Sopranos
- Andalucia – Pink Martini
- Marco Polo – Jovanotti
- Song of the Black Lizars – Pink Martini
- Core 'Ngrato – Beniamino Gigli
- Blood Is Thicker Than Water – Wyclef Jean
- Certamente – Madreblu
- Era de maggio – Roberto Murolo
- Piove – Jovanotti, Soleluna NY Lab, plays in the end credits of The Sopranos
- Touch It – Monifah
- Big Girls Don't Cry – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Rock the Boat – The Hues Corporation
- Jeffersons – BG Studios
- You're so Fine – Falcons
- White Mustang II (Acadie Goldtop Edition) – Daniel Lanois
- Gretchen am Spinnrade, Op. 2 – Franz Schubert, Emma Martellini, Marino Nicolini
- Frog Stomp – Floyd Newman
- Down – Stone Temple Pilots
- Tequila Sunrise – Eagles, when Tony beats up Davey in The Sopranos
- Love is Strange – Mickey & Sylvia
- Happy Wanderer – Frankie Yankovic
- Baker Street – Gerry Rafferty
- Dancing in the Dark – Tony Bennett
- Up 'N Da Club – 2nd II None
- Lap Dance – The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
- Fields of Gold – Sting, when Richie visits the Sopranos' house
- F**k With Your Head – DJ Rap
- My Lover's Prayer – Otis Redding
- Use Ta Be My Girl – The O'Jays
- King Nothing – Metallica
- Mona Lisa – 101 Strings Orchestra
- Cast Your Fate to the Wind – Vince Guaraldi Trio
- Wheel In the Sky (2024 Remaster) – Journey
- Con Te Partiro – Andrea Bocelli
- Variations, Op. 27, 11. Sehr schnell – Peter Hill
- Sugar Coared – Bitch Funky Sex Machine, plays at the Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- You're Still the One – Shania Twain
- Space Invader – Pretenders
- Gotta Serve Somebody – Bob Dylan
- Disc Inferno – The Trammps
- More Than a Feeling – Boston
- You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory – Johnny Thunders
- Paris Suite – Forget Paris
- I Saved the World Today – Eurythmics
- The Memory Remains – Metallixa ft. Marianne Faithfull
- Bolliwood – FitnessGlo, plays at the Indian restaurant in The Sopranos
- Thru and Thru – The Rolling Stones
- Variations pour une porte et un soupir: 6. Etirement – Pierre Henry
- Gilligan's Island Theme – Television Heroes
- Free Fallin' – Tom Petty
- Baubles, Bangles and Beads – Frank Sinatra, Antonio Carlos Jobim
- Ain't Too Proud to Beg – The Temptations
- Diamonds and Rust – Joan Baez
- Maybe Baby – The Crickets, hummed by Tony in The Sopranos.
The Sopranos season 3 soundtrack (2001)
Tony makes progress in therapy with Dr. Melfi, while Uncle Junior is released from prison. The Sopranos further explore their family dynamics in season 3. Fans of the HBO show get to hear music from Britney Spears, English rock band Led Zeppelin, and Australian band AC/DC.
- Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlife – A3
- Scud Missile – Fat Jack ft. Ganjah K
- Dirty Work – Steely Dan
- Peter Gunn – Henry Mancini
- Every Breath You Take – The Police
- Van Gogh – Ras Kass
- Hotel California – Eagles
- High Fidelity – Elvis Costello & The Attractions
- Closer to Home (I'm Your Captain) – Grand Funk Railroad, plays in the opening scene of The Sopranos
- Eyeless – Slipknot
- Shake It (Like You Just Made Bail) – Shawn Smith
- If I Loved You – Shirley Jones, Gordon McRae
- I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles – Les Paul
- I See You Baby – Groove Armada
- Rock and Roll – Led Zeppelin
- The Happy Organ – Dave "Baby" Cortez
- Sally Go 'Round the Roses – The Jaynettes
- Never Change, Baby – Greg Ginn, plays at Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Hugo Montenegro and His Orchestra
- Ain't Talkin' Bout Love – Van Halen
- Since I Met You Baby – Ivory Joe Hunter
- Where's The Money? – Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks
- Chuanchullo – Ruben Gonzalez
- Speedo – The Cadillacs
- I Don't Make Promises (I Can't Break) – Shannon Curfman
- Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
- Oops!... I Did It Again – Britney Spears
- Americano – The Brian Setzer Orchestra
- Fisherman's Daughter (Acadie Goldtop Edition) – Daniel Lanois, end credits in The Sopranos
- The Genius After Hours – Ray Charles
- Sister Golden Hair – America
- Jim Dandy – LaVern Baker
- Breathless – The Corrs
- Concierto de Aranjuez: II. Adagio – Joaquin Rodrigo, Ricardo Gallén, Asturias Symphony Orchestra, Maximiano Valdes
- Shuck Dub – R. L. Burnside
- Le Beirut – Fairouz
- Living On a Thin Line – The Kinks
- The Dolphin's Cry – Live, song plays in the dorm room in The Sopranos
- You Shook Me All Night Long – AC/DC
- I'll Remember April – Bobby Darin
- Emily – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Inside My Love – Minnie Riperton
- Thou Swell – Sammy Davis Jr.
- Takin' Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive
- Everybody's Jumpin' – The Dave Brubeck Quartet
- Living on a Thin Line – The Kinks
- Take Me to the River – Al Green
- Mysterious Ways – U2
- Just the Way You Are – Pat Longo's Super Big Band
- Black Books – Nils Lofgren
- Goldberg Variation – Jean Bernard Marie, plays during Carmela's visit to Columbia University in The Sopranos
- Y.M.C.A – Village People
- Touch Me (Thrillseekers Mix) – Taskforce
- Rag Doll – Frank Valli & The Four Seasons
- Ghost Riders In The Sky – The Ramrods
- It's Good to be the Queen – Sylvia
- Funky Sex Machine – Bo Baral
- Adagio in G Minor (Attrib. to Albinoni) (Arr. for organ) – Bertalan Hock
- Adagio in G Minor for Strings and Organ – Remo Giazotto, Tomaso Albinoni, Ilmar Lapinsch, Mostar Sinfonie Orchester
- Whoa! – Black Rob
- The Captain – Kasey Chambers
- Con Te Partiro – Andrea Bocelli
- I Will Follow You – Percy Faith
- State of Main – Scout
- Girl – Vue
- Make No Mistake – Keith Richards
- Black Hearted Woman – Allman Brothers Band
- I Who Have Nothing – Ben E. King, end credits in The Sopranos
- The Cycle – Virgos Merlot
- White Christmas – The Drifters
- God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen – The Choir of Tewkesbury Abbey School
- Funky Drummer Boy – Thornetta Davis
- The Chipmukj Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) – The Chipmunks
- Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt
- I've Got a Feeling – The Campbell Brothers with Katie Jackson
- Gloria – Them ft. Van Morrison
- Coffee & TV – Blur, Anthony Jr. watches this music video on the TV
- Sposa son disprezzata – Cecilia Bartoli, György Fischer
- Return to Me – Dean Martin
- Affection – The Lost Boys
- Walk Like an Egyptian – The Bangles
- No Hay Problema – Pink Martini
- Return to Me – Bob Dylan, plays when Ralphie returns home to Rosalie in The Sopranos
- Call Me Irresponsible – Bobby Darin
- Wonderful Love – Creeper Lagoon
- Without You – Angie Stone
- Core 'Ngrato – Beniamino Gigli, sung by Uncle Junior at Jackie Jr.'s wake in The Sopranos
- Parlez-moi d'Amour – Lucienne Boyer
- Wondering – Nathan Wang
- La Enramada – Los Tres Ares
- #8 – Aphex Twin
The Sopranos season 4 soundtrack (2002)
Tony and Carmela's struggling marriage comes to a head in season 4 of The Sopranos. Songs by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Jennifer Lopez, and Coldplay feature in this installment.
- Summer Place – Percy Faith
- Do You Want To Get Heavy – Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
- Lady Marmalade – Patti LaBelle, plays on the car radio in The Sopranos
- Saturday in the Park – Chicago
- Something, Something – Coo Coo Cal
- Statte Vicino Amme – Jerry Vale
- World Destruction – Time Zone ft. John Lydon
- "A Summer Place" Theme – Percy Faith
- Do You Wanna Get Heavy? – The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
- My Rifle, My Pony and Me – Dean Martin
- We Belong Together – Robert & Johnny
- Jingo – Santana
- I Like Girls – Fatback Band
- Kid A –Radiohead
- You – Swingin' Neckbreakers
- Elevation – U2
- Waiting for Tonight – Jennifer Lopez, plays when Carmela and the mafia wives gossip at the gym in The Sopranos.
- Don't Say Goodnight – The Valentines
- Dawn (Go Away) – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Mala Femmina – Jerry Vale
- Suddenly Last Summer – The Motels
- Tush – ZZ Top
- No Other Love – Perry Como with Henri Rene and His Orchestra
- O' Mare – Spaccanapoli
- Vesuvio – Angelo Da Falco
- Sally Go 'Round the Roses – The Jaynetts
- It's Impossible – Perry Como
- Blue Jeans – Yasmeen
- Can't Stand It – The Greenhornes, plays in the Crazy Horse in The Sopranos.
- Lovesong – Snake River Conspiracy
- Rollin' – Fourplay
- The Gift That Keeps on Giving – Deicide
- Theme For An Imaginary Western – Mountain
- My Rifle, My Pony and Me – Ricky Nelson
- Em'Ma – Menu Dibangi
- I Only Have Eyes For You – The Flamingos, plays during Janice and Tony's dinner at Vesuvio's in The Sopranos
- Island In the Sun – Weezer
- Kentucky Fried Flow – Armand Van Helden
- Scenes from an Italian Restaurant – Billy Joel
- Tout simplement – Bibie
- You – The Aquatones
- Ballin' out of Control – Jermaine Dupri ft. Nate Dogg
- Take Me for a Little While – Dave Edmunds
- How Does It Feel – D'Angelo
- Vesuvio – Spaccanapoli
- "Spartacus" Love Theme – Earl Klugh Trio
- Nancy (With The Laughing Face) – Frank Sinatra, Ken Lane Singers
- Drive – Nashville Pussy
- Rikki Don't Lose That Number – Steely Dan, plays at the diner in The Sopranos
- Green Onions – Booker T. & The M.G.'s
- Oh Girl – The Chi-Lites
- Slow Ride (Single Version) – Foghat
- You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet – Bachman Turner Overdrive
- The Girl From Rigoletto – Carlos Rodriguez
- Breathe – Faith Hill
- Bell Bottom Blues – Eric Clapton, plays when Tony tests his new entertainment center in The Sopranos
- Inverness Gathering, The Drunken Piper – The City of Edinburgh Police Pipe Band
- Eclipse – Pink Floyd
- Medley tut Essere Che T Aggia Di – Renzo Arbore La Orchestra Italiana
- When the Battle Is Over – Delaney & Bonnie
- When I Need You – Leo Sayer
- Sincerely – The Moonglows
- The Man With the Harmonica – Apollo 440, plays during the end credits of The Sopranos
- Life Is a Bullet – Papa Roach
- Low Society Blues – Lowell Fulson
- Analyse – The Cranberries
- Fly Robin Fly – Silver Convention
- The Infinite Desire – Al Di Meola
- By Your Side – Terri Silverlight
- The Tears Of A Clown – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, plays on the car radio in Tony's dream in The Sopranos
- Prima Donna – Jerry Vale
- Sentimental Feeling –Sonny Dunhan and His Orchestra
- Clocks – Coldplay
- I Shot the Sheriff – Eric Clapton
- Roxy – Concrete Blonde
- Spanish Nights – Mark Gutierrez
- Surfin' U.S.A. – The Beach Boys
- Latin Nights – Mark Gutierrez
- New Slang – The Shins
- The Snmall Hours –Metallica
- They Can't Take That Away From Me – Joe Pass, plays when Carmela and Rosalie have dinner in The Sopranos
- Free As The Wind – Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge
- Harp Concreto in B-Flat Major, HWV 294: I. Andante allegro – George Frideric Handel, Various Artists, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Nicol Matt
- Los Parranderos – Daniel Indart
- Real Fonky Time – Dax Riders
- Little Bird – Annie Lennox
- Night of the Iguana – Huevos Rancheros
- Talking To Dice – Patricks TuzzLin
- Free As The Wind – Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge
- New Slang (Live) – Iron & Wine, The Shins
The Sopranos season 5 soundtrack (2004)
In this season of The Sopranos, two powerful criminals from the DiMeo family struggle to adjust to life outside prison. Tony and Carmela's separation affects their children. This season features a mix of songs by Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, and Linkin Park.
- Heaven Only Knows – Emmylou Harris
- Bichu rap – Titi Robin
- La mia serenata – Jimmy Fontana
- Take It or Leave It – Jet
- Band of Gold (Motorcity Version) – Freda Payne
- Let's Get It On – Marvin Gaye
- 87 Fleetwood – YoungBloodZ
- Glad Tidings – Van Morrison
- Mr. Tambourine Man – Bob Dylan
- Crying – Roy Orbison
- It Hurts to Be In Love –Gene Pitney
- Canzona in D Minor, BWV 588 – Helmut Walcha, plays at Carmine Lupertazzi's funeral in The Sopranos
- Walk With Me – Felix Da Housecat
- Powder Your Face with Sunshine (Smile! Smile! Smile!) – Dean Martin
- Glad to Be Alive – Low Flying Owls
- The Way It Is –Bruce Hornsby & The Range
- She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5
- Undercover of the Night – The Rolling Stones
- Speed – Sal Clemente
- The Velvet Groove – Andre Williams
- We Are The Champions – Perfect Harmony Cat, Geno Segers, Tymberlee Hill, Shanice Williams, the other Tony's ringtone in The Sopranos
- Canzona in D Minor – J.S. Bach
- Hypocritical – Methods of Mayhem
- Let Your Love Flow – The Bellamy Brothers
- Sirius – The Alan Parsons Project
- Earth, Wind, Water – Mitch Coodley
- Homespun – DSM Producers
- I Know You're There – Jedediah Parish & Gravel Pit
- Journey To Chung King – Non Stop Music
- Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) – Edison Lighthouse
- Beat Connection – LCD Soundsystem
- Nobody Loves and Leaves Alive – The Lost Boys
- Gee – The Crows
- Simon TOV – Starlight Orchestra, plays at the Jewish wedding in The Sopranos
- La petite mer – Titi Robin
- Burn It Blue – Caetano Veloso, Lila Downs
- Trouble – Roscoe
- Moving In Stereo –The Cars
- Who Knows (Live) – Jimi Hendrix
- Ciao Sicilia Mia – Angelo Petisi
- Canzone Nepolitana – Peitro Leguani
- Charge – Southern Music Library
- Trouble In Mind – Roscoe Holcomb
- Mystery Trip –The Chesterfield Kings, plays at the Crazy Horse in The Sopranos
- Draggin' the River – Gideon Smith & The Dixie Damned
- I Don't Understand – The Chesterfield Kings
- Come For Me – Steve Van Zandt
- Come On – H2S04
- La Rondine: Chi'il Bel Sogno di Doretta (Magda) – Ľuba Orgonášová, Will Humburg
- Cinnabar – Tipsy
- I Got It Under Control #1 – Unit 187
- The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em) – Greg Kihn Band, plays in Tony B's stolen truck radio in The Sopranos
- The Angels Listened In – The Crests
- Django – The Modern Jazz Quartet
- The Loud, the Loose and the Savage – Davie Allan & The Arrows
- Mon homme – Mistinguett
- Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me – Mel Carter, plays on Paulie's car radio in The Sopranos
- The Blues Is My Business – Etta James
- Julia Florida – Andrew John Seddon
- Over the Mountain, Across the Sea – Johnnie & Joe
- Can't Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue
- Tongue – Johnny Heartsman
- Rock the Casbah – The Clash, plays on the car during Tony and Phil's car chase scene in The Sopranos
- The Gypsy Cried – Lou Christie
- My Favourite Things – John Coltrane
- Misty Blue – Dorothy Moore
- Session – Linkin Park
- Melancholy Serenade from the "Jackie Gleason Show" – Jackie Gleason
- Classical Gas –Mason Williams
- Come Go With Me –The Del-Vikings
- Badstand Boogie –Pat Longo & His Big Band
- Sentimental Journey – Hal McIntyre and His Orchestra
- Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White –Perez Prado and His Orchestra
- Bad 'N' Ruin – Faces, plays in the back room at Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- Allegheny Moon – Patti Page
- Stardust – Artie Shaw
- Wanted Dead or Alive – Bon Jovi
- Suite – The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
- Luminosa – Craig Chaquico
- Choker – Fireball Ministry
- Believe Me – The Skyliners
- Get Fucked – The Drawbacks
- If I Were a Carpenter (Live) – Bobby Darin, plays during the end credits in The Sopranos
- Slave – Munk
- I'm Not Like Everybody Else – The Kinks
- Monsoon – Deep Dish
- Music Box Dancer – Frank Mills
- Saint Tropez Is Not Far –Plastilina Mosh
- Stop – Joe Henry
- Layin' Back – Smoggy Valley Boys
- Sleepy Steel – Smoggy Valley Boys
- Peanuts – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Clair de Lune – Sylvia Kowalczuk, plays in a hotel that Tony visits in The Sopranos
- Three Times a Lady – John Heard
- Questo Immenso Show – Eros Ramazzotti
- Kulun Mankwalesh – Mahmoud Ahmed
- Amazing Grace – Anne Murray
- Concerto in C Major – Antonio Vivaldi
- In The Garden – Anne Murray
- Summer Snow – Lou Christie
- Super Boy – Zino & Tommy
- Leaving California – Shawn Smith
- Barracuda – Heart
- Super Bon Bon – Soul Coughing
- Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
- Wedding Waltz – Egidio Faiella
- Mamma – Egidio Faiella
- Wrapped In My Memory – Shawn Smith
- Glad Tidings – Van Morrison
- Smoke N' Mirrors – Grade 8, plays at the Crazy Horse in The Sopranos
The Sopranos season 6 soundtrack (2006)
In the series finale of The Sopranos, Tony tries to turn his life around after a near-death experience changes his perspective. Music legends such as Prince, Frank Sinatra, and Sheryl Crow have contributed to this series' soundtrack.
Part 1
- Don't Try to Change Me (AKA: I Am What I Am) – Teddy Silverlight, Marjorie Mayee, Diana de la Ciopa
- Seven Souls – William S Burroughs, Bill Laswell, opening montage of The Sopranos
- Ride a White Horse – Gold Frapp
- Dreaming – Blondie
- 1973 – T.H. White
- Comes Love – Artie Shaw, Tony makes Uncle Junior dinner while Uncle Junior shoots him in The Sopranos
- Abduction From the Saraglio – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Ciao Mizz Lovely – Joy Zipper
- Time Passages – Time Pools
- Wop Ding a Ling – The Big Five
- Just a Little Bit – Mike Finnigan
- The Happy Organ (Re-recorded) – Dave "Baby" Cortez, plays in Tony's dream in The Sopranos
- There Will Be Another You – Jimmy Smith
- Smoke On the Water – Deep Purple
- There's a Moon Out Tonight – The Capris
- American Girl – Tom Petti & The Heartbreakers
- Spitfire – The Prodigy
- Just a Little Bit – Mike Finnigan
- When It's Cold I'd Like to Die – Moby & Mimi Goese
- Day After Day – Bad Finger
- Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) – Backstreet Boys
- Smoky Places – The Corsairs, Vito plays the song in The Sopranos
- La Gata – Nicky Jam
- These Dreams – Heart
- The Sermon – Jimmy Smith
- The First Cut is the Deepest – Sheryl Crow
- Oh! What it Seemed to Be – Frank Sinatra
- La Feria de las Flores – Mariachi Vargas de Tecaliplan
- When You Dance – The Turbans, plays in Tony's hospital room in The Sopranos
- Over the Rainbow – The Mystics
- The Deadly Nightshade – Daniel Lenois
- The Three Bells –The Browns
- Foreplay/Long Time – Boston
- One of These Days – Pink Floyd
- I Need a Freak – Sexual Harassment
- Ain't That a Kick in the Head (Remastered) – Dean Martin, Johnny's daughter's wedding in The Sopranos
- At Last – Etta James
- Daddy's Little Girl – The Wedding Band
- Flashing For Money – Deep Dish vs Dire Straits
- Every Day of the Week – The Students
- At Last – The Wedding Band
- At Last – Beyonce
- Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers, background music as Tony and Christopher talk in The Sopranos
- Let the Teardrops Fall – Patsy Cline
- Argentine Trio – David Grisman Quintet
- Loops of Fury – The Chemical Brothers
- After – Wide Open Cage
- Fourth of July – X
- Bazz – Brick
- La La (Means I Love You) – The Delfonics
- The Fire of Love – Barbareellatones
- You Go To My Head – Lenny Tristano
- Gangstadog – Zino & Tommy
- Welcome to New York City – Cam-Ron ft. Jay-Z and Juelz Santana, plays at the lounge in The Sopranos
- Allegro (Violin Concerto in G Major) – Antonio Vivaldi
- Whispering Bells- Alternate Version – The Del Vikings
- Tic-Tic-Tac – Os Garotos Dario
- Freedom Sound – Ike Turner
- Sonny Came Home – Shawn Colvin
- Me dia Bonito (Remix) – Latin Soul Syndicate, plays on the street loudly in The Sopranos
- E Talking – Soul Wax
- Like This – Mack 10 & Nate Dogg
- Family Affair – Mary J Blige
- Ready to Wear – Felix Da Housecat
- I Fall – Lisbeth Scott
- New Light of Tomorrow (Evil 9 remix) – Husky Rescue
- Flash and Crash – Rocky & The Riddlers
- All Right Now – Free
- Midnight Rider – Buddy Miles
- A Chi (Hurt)- Remastered – Fousto Leali, plays in the carnival in The Sopranos
- The Dolphins – Fred Neil
- Red River Rock (Re-recorded) – Johnny & The Hurricanes
- Pipeline – Johnny Thunders
- Fast Tanto Tempo – Banda Uniao Black
- I Love this Bar – Tony Keith
- Salvation – Little Steven
- That's Amore – Dean Martin
- My Way – Frank Sinatra
- Let it Rock – Chuck Berry, end credits song in The Sopranos
- Summer Rain – Gritty Kitty
- Ouvre Les Yeux – PM
- There Will Never Be Another You – The Modern Jazz Quartet
- Giorgio Moroder – Nights in White Satin
- Back in Black – AC/DC
- Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Home – Persephone's Bees
- As Time Goes By – Dooley Wilson, end credits song in The Sopranos
- Fur Elise – Ludwig Van Beethoven
- Moonlight Mile – The Rolling Stones
- Precious (Regent Park Demo) – Pretenders
- I'd Like You For Christmas (Ursula Thousand Remix) – Julie London
- Culo – Pit Bull and Lil Jon
- Toma – Pit Bull and Lil Jon
- Little Drummer Boy – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, plays at the Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- Vertigo: Prelude – Bernard Herrmann, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jose Serebrier
- Christmas Waltz – Frank Sinatra
- Silent Night – Frank Sinatra
Part 2
- Trouble in Paradise (Re-recorded) – Crests
- Funk #49 – James Gang
- Love Hurts – Edie Falco, Carmela sings it on karaoke in The Sopranos
- Killer Joe – The Rockyfellers
- Take 5 – Dave Brewbeck
- It's Your World – Lonnie Brooks
- This Magic Moment – The Drifters
- Out of Time – The Rolling Stones
- Under the Boardwalk – The Drifters, Tony sings during Monopoly in The Sopranos
- The Girl from Ipanema – Daniel P Conte
- Summertime – Chet Baker
- Right Stuff Dub – Sly & Robbie
- Evidently Chicken Town – John Cooper Clarke, plays at Billy's birthday in The Sopranos
- Rock On – David Essex
- Touch Me In The Morning – Diana Ross
- I Just Wanna Stop – Gino Vannelli
- El Botellon – Don Diego Y Su Orquesta
- Mimi – Cubanisamo
- Take Me Home Country Roads (Original Version) – John Denver
- Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing) – Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
- Goin' Down Slow – Howlin' Wolf
- Peppermint Twist (Remastered) – Joey Dee & The Starlighters
- Kernkraft 400 – Zombie Nation, plays during Tony's football game at Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- Bossman – Nancy Sinatra
- Cavatina – Stanley Myers, Dimitri Prokofiev
- Ralph's New Blues – The Modern Jazz Quarter
- Rompe – Daddy Yankee
- Livin' La Vida Loca – Ophir Prison Marching Kazu Band
- Honky Tonk, Part 2 – Bill Doggett
- Lady T – Crazy P
- Emma – Hot Chocolate, Tony hits on a stripper at Bada Bing in The Sopranos
- White Flag – Dido
- Walk On By – El Michel's Affair
- Body Burn (Decode Club Mix) – Cubanate
- Super Massive Blackhole –The Muse
- Salt Shaker – Ying Yang Twins, Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz
- Mood Indigo – Keely Smith
- Hand On the Pump – Cypress Hill
- Tom Sawyer – Rush
- The Valley – Los Lobos
- Are You Alright? – Lucinda Williams
- Outta My Head – M Ward
- The Adultress – Pretenders
- Space Invader – Pretenders
- Sophisticated Lady – Duke Ellington
- Please Mr. Postman – Marvelettes
- Ridin' – Chamillionaire and Krayzie Bone
- Into The Ocean – Blue October
- I Wanna Be Your Lover – Prince
- Caravan – The Bryan Setzer Orchestra
- Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley, plays in the Satriales as Tony and Patsy discuss their children in The Sopranos
- We Belong Together –Robert & Johnny
- Sympathy – Keith Jarrett
- When the Music's Over – The Doors
- American Ex – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
- Nuages – Django Rainhardt, Stephanie Grappelli
- You Remember – Madder Rose
- Anti-Saint – Chevelle
- Ramblin' Rose – Nat "King" Cole
- I Dreamed, I Dreamed – Sonic Youth
- Cecelia – Simon & Garfunkel
- Twilight Zone Theme – Marius Constant
- Don't Stop Believin' – Journey
- All That You Dream – Little Feat
- Scratch Your Nail – The Noisettes, A.J. walking to his car in The Sopranos
- The Life Boat Party – Kid Creole and the Coconuts
- The Jam – Graham Central Station and Larry Graham
- I Heard It Through The Grape Vine – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Pretty Little Angel Eyes – Curtis Lee
- It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Dreaming) –Bob Dylan
- Denise – Randy and the Rainbows
- You Keep Me Hangin' On – Vanilla Fudge
- Four Seasons – Antonio Vivaldi
The Sopranos used memorable music from its era to establish the show's intense premise, with betrayals, twists, and redemption arcs. Stream all episodes on HBO.