Why Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano is looking to move to Europe

Joe Pantoliano, best known for playing Ralph Cifaretto on The Sopranos, recently stated that he is considering moving to Portugal with his wife, Nancy Sheppard. The 73-year-old actor cited discomfort with the political climate in the United States as a major reason behind his decision. Pantoliano says he’s "uncomfortable" living in the U.S.

Pantoliano made these comments while speaking to Page Six on May 3, 2025, at the premiere of Tucci in Italy in New York. He said:

"I'm so uncomfortable with the nature of what's happening in our country, and I just want to run for the hills."

He also shared that he finds it difficult to focus on professional commitments, adding:

"The world is on fire, it's hard for me to concentrate."

Joe Pantoliano talks about the European Blackout

Joe Pantoliano and his wife visited Portugal recently and were impressed by the country. He described it as "a great place to retire" and said he enjoys the walking culture there.

"It suits me. I love to walk; I take amazing walks there," he added.

He referenced the European blackout and fears a cyberattack in the U.S.

Joe Pantoliano also mentioned a recent power outage in Portugal and Spain, which he suspects may have been the result of a cyberattack. The outage, which lasted for around 18 hours, affected parts of southern Europe.

"They just got hit with a cyberattack, and I think that's just a rehearsal for what will happen here," he said.

Due to these concerns, the actor keeps emergency supplies at home.

"I keep a lot of cash at home, not a lot but enough to get me going for a couple of weeks," he told the outlet. He added jokingly, "It's buried and there's no map!"

Other celebrities have also moved abroad in recent years

According to People, Joe Pantoliano is not the only celebrity to express dissatisfaction with the political environment in the U.S. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, reportedly moved to the English countryside in 2024.

A source told Us Weekly:

"People know who she is but the thing about the Cotswolds is no one gives a f— if you're Kate Moss or the farmer's wife."

Rosie O’Donnell also relocated to Ireland in early 2025. She cited anxiety and stress from the political climate in the U.S. as a factor in her decision.

"I feel healthier [and] I’m sleeping better," she said in an earlier interview.

On his Instagram page, Joe Pantoliano shared advice on how to prepare for unexpected emergencies. He recommended buying first aid kits, batteries, flashlights, and even board games.

"My suggestion is to stop bulking up and go online and figure out how you can get a first aid kit, batteries, a flashlight, books, games, cards because we won't have any way to communicate with each other," he wrote. "That might be nice, actually."

As of now, Joe Pantoliano has not confirmed a move to Portugal, but he has made it clear that he is actively looking into it. He continues to live in the United States and has not announced any official plans to retire or leave the entertainment industry.

According to WWBL, the actor's remarks came amid growing global concerns about cybersecurity and political unrest. While Pantoliano is best known for his roles in The Sopranos and The Matrix, he has continued to appear in films and TV projects in recent years.

He has not announced any upcoming projects for 2025 as of May.

