Bad Boys: Ride or Die release date: Is it coming to Netflix?

After 4 long years of waiting, the latest Bad Boys is set to arrive in theaters on June 7. Featuring the iconic characters of Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, played by Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth installment of the series, and the sequel to the 2020-released Bad Boys for Life.

The movie, which has generated considerable hype thus far, sees the return of the franchise to Miami and also stars a range of non-acting celebrities, such as DJ Khaled and a certain Argentine footballer, in the form of Lionel Messi, albeit in cameo roles. Created on a budget of a whopping $100 million, the film will see the two protagonists head back to Miami PD following a corruption charge levied against their former chief Conrad Howard, played by the evergreen Joe Pantoliano.

As we await the highly-anticipated premiere of a franchise that first graced our screens back in 1995, fans should be aware of the fact that their nearest theater will be the only place where they can watch the movie, at least for the time being. There has been no information regarding when the movie will come to streaming platforms.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Netflix release: Everything we know (or don’t)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also helmed Bad Boys for Life after Michael Bay, who directed both the 1995 original and Bad Boys II back in 2003, but gave up the duties to the director duo.

Of course, Boy Boys for Life was also a superhit, garnering a whopping $426 million at the box office against a budget of $90 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with its $100 million budget, is the second-most expensive movie ever made in the franchise, after Bad Boys II, which was made on $130 million.

Regardless, the fourth iteration of the series will again resume the kind of hilarity that has been evident right from the beginning, and the trailer promises a return to its roots. Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence appeared at their hilarious bests, and fans are bound to be excited with the prospects of the multiple cameos the movie has on offer.

Apart from Messi and DJ Khaled, former NBA star John Salley, Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) and rapper Joyner Lucas are also part of the upcoming movie’s cast. However, as mentioned above, there is till date no information about the potential streaming release for the film, let alone a date for a Netflix premiere.

That is completely understandable, simply because the creators will be hoping for a positive run at the box office before making the streaming release happen. Apart from Will Smith and Martin lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig also return to the franchise:

Will Smith as Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene "Mike" Lowrey

Martin Lawrence as Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett

Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly

Alexander Ludwig as Dorn

Paola Núñez as Captain Rita Secada

Eric Dane as the villain, Banker

Ioan Gruffudd as Lockwood

Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas

Melanie Liburd as Christine

Tasha Smith as Theresa Burnett

Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard

John Salley as Fletcher

DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher

Rhea Seehorn as US Marshall Agent

Dennis Greene as Reggie McDonald

That, in addition to Lionel Messi, rounds off the major names that will be seen in the film.

Fans will have to wait for the theater run as no further updates are available about a potential streaming release of the movie as of yet.