Carmella reacts to Liv Morgan's photos from the red carpet of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

After appearing on the red carpet for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Liv Morgan took to social media to post photos of her outing. Her photos caught the attention of WWE Superstar Carmella.

Carmella is on hiatus from in-ring competition after giving birth to her and Corey Graves' first son on November 8, 2023. Her last televised match was against Bianca Belair.

On Instagram, Carmella reacted to Morgan's photos from the red carpet of Bad Boys: Ride or Die by commenting with a black heart emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram comment:

Eric Bischoff claimed that Liv Morgan isn't a major star

Eric Bischoff has claimed that Liv Morgan isn't a major star. The former Monday Night RAW General Manager clarified that he wasn't critical of Morgan but simply felt that way regarding the Women's World Champion.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised Morgan for her in-ring skills and physical conditioning. He said:

"There's something, there's something for me, and it's not a criticism; it's just my feeling. There's something missing with Liv. I don't know what it is. She's obviously a gorgeous woman. She's in great shape. Her work in the ring is excellent. There's just something missing, and what I feel is missing in Liv exists in spades in Becky. There's just an inherent, natural, authentic charisma. It isn't forced, it isn't a gimmick, it's just something in her."

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship, dethroning Becky Lynch. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, she defeated The Man in their Steel Cage Match after The Judgment Day and Braun Strowman's involvement.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as Morgan's next title challenger, considering Rhea Ripley is still sidelined with her latest injury. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is also expected to take time off.

