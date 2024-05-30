Liv Morgan isn't a major star for WWE yet; wrestling veteran discusses what she's missing 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan defied the odds to win the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Legendary wrestling personally Eric Bischoff recently commented on the match and Liv's win over Becky Lynch.

The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour hit an important milestone in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the star finally grabbed championship gold at the expense of The Man. Liv cemented her legacy by dethroning Becky, albeit with some help from Dominik Mysterio.

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff noted that Liv wasn't a blockbuster star. The former WCW President claimed she looked great and was a brilliant in-ring performer.

However, he felt she hadn't transcended as a major star like Becky Lynch. He felt the man had a natural charisma missing in Morgan.

Trending

"There's something, there's something for me, and it's not a criticism; it's just my feeling. There's something missing with Liv. I don't know what it is. She's obviously a gorgeous woman. She's in great shape. Her work in the ring is excellent. There's just something missing, and what I feel is missing in Liv exists in spades in Becky. There's just an inherent, natural, authentic charisma. It isn't forced, it isn't a gimmick, it's just something in her." [From 1:35 - 2:17]

Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio

This week on RAW, Becky Lynch exercised the rematch clause in her contract, setting up a Steel Cage bout against Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

Despite being sore from the battle at King and Queen of the Ring, both women seemed determined to put their best foot forward. Dominik was again at ringside, trying to ensure Liv lost the title.

This led to chaos as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh came out and convinced Dom to leave. They were followed by Braun Strowman, who was out to get McDonagh.

During the scuffle, Strowman pushed Dominik, and he hit the steel cage door, inadvertently knocking Becky. This allowed Liv to walk out of the match victorious.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Liv kissed Dominik for helping her retain the championship. The moment grabbed headlines as fans speculated if this was the beginning of an awkward triangle among Mysterio, Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback