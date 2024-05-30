Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's kiss will see a big twist, says WWE legend; feels huge change is coming

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan made headlines when Morgan grabbed Mysterio and kissed him to close off RAW. A WWE legend feels that a big twist is waiting, with a huge change in how things are now on the show.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been in an on-screen relationship ever since he joined Judgment Day. However, with Ripley injured by Liv Morgan, the star has seemed directionless and unsure of what to do. Not being able to compete due to his injury, he has tried to "sabotage" Liv Morgan twice in her title quest. However, on both occasions, he cost Becky Lynch and unintentionally helped Morgan become champion.

In addition, the second time after he helped Morgan retain her title, she grabbed and kissed him. Given Ripley's connection to Judgment Day, Dominik might change his affiliations and leave the group.

Bully Ray has spoken on Busted Open Radio about the star kissing Morgan and said he may not have betrayed Rhea Ripley. The WWE Hall of Famer predicted Liv would lure Dom to her side over time, creating a massive change as it would need Mysterio to intentionally abandon Ripley in a twist.

"There's more story to be told with Liv slowly luring Dom in than there is with Dom just turning and going with Liv," Bully continued. "Then you're asking yourself why. 'Why did he just turn his back on Mami? What happened to their relationship? Why did he just jump into Liv's corner?' With this, like last night, you saw the disgust on Dom's face." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bully Ray felt that Dominik Mysterio didn't want to kiss Liv Morgan

Speaking about the crucial moment on WWE RAW when the two stars confronted each other, Bully Ray said it was like a soap opera, and Morgan was the one who went for the kiss while Dominik Mysterio was left looking disgusted.

"It's a soap opera and the story is unfolding." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

He said it would take time for the story to come, but the change would be a slow one that developed.

