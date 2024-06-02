Will Smith, the American actor, and film producer recently appeared at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere with co-star Martin Lawrence, and the pair shared little quirks about the other that they have noticed.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the two arrived on Hollywood Boulevard for the Los Angeles premiere and talked about how they sometimes get on each other's nerves. Lawrence told People magazine that Will "likes to rehearse all the time", while Smith replied:

"That's funny. I definitely like to…It's not a hate, but there's a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle. He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time. It's like, 'Yo, man!'"

Trending

Martin, 59, then quipped that it was because he can't babysit water. The latest movie is the fourth installment of the popular Bad Boy franchise, which is set to be released on June 7, 2024.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on filming Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Expand Tweet

Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have played the Miami-based detective duo Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for almost 29 years of the franchise. The latest addition is the fourth movie titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which follows 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.

The first movie Bad Boys came out in 1995, while the second movie, Bad Boys II was released in 2003. On Thursday, Will Smith and Lawrence talked about their experience filming the fourth installment. Initially, they joked about each other's quirks but also delved into the challenges they faced while filming.

The filming first began in Atlanta in April 2023, however, it stopped later in July because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The team then resumed making after the strike, which finally wrapped up filming in March 2024.

When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were asked, what was most challenging about shooting Ride or Die. Both actors replied, "To finish the movie." Smith added:

"We got shut down in the middle. Double strikes — writer strike, actor strike — right in the middle of the movie. We wanted to finish the movie really bad. We knew that we were making something special, so trying to keep it all together during that time was difficult. As it turned out, it actually helped us — the movie ripened during that time."

The pair also revealed their plans to take the franchise further, to The Hollywood Reporter. Will Smith shared they "might have one more in us before we hand it off but we’ve got a lot of young seeds in there." Lawrence said "We ain’t going to pass it off just yet,” and added that the two love working with each other. Will Smith also spoke on their relationship saying:

"When we hit the set on this movie, literally on the first day we’re going, rushing around, and Martin just said, ‘Hey man, slow down a little bit.’ He said, ‘We’re going to enjoy this one,’ you know, and he sort of set that tone day one that we were going to come together and we were going to make sure we didn’t miss the beauty of this opportunity we had to work together."

The new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The star cast also includes Eric Dane, Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens, Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 7, 2024.