"Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die’s I’ve ever had" — Will Smith names his wife as one of his closest friends in life

At an early screening of his highly anticipated film Bad Boys 4, Will Smith made headlines with a candid revelation about his personal life.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, when asked to name some of his closest ride-or-die companions, Will unequivocally named his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as one of the most significant figures in his life —

"Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had."

Will and Jada married in Baltimore on New Year's Eve in 1997. The duo appeared together in many movies, including the biggest hit, Men in Black 3, in 2012. The couple has two children.

Ride or die is a colloquial expression that describes someone incredibly loyal to someone or something.

Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die is a sequel to Bad Boys. In this action-comedy movie, Will Smith returns to his role as Detective Mike Lowrey. The trailer came out on March 26, 2024.

Following the screening of Bad Boys 4 in AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, ET's Kevin Frazier asked Will Smith about the concept of "ride-or-die" friends and who fits that description for him. Speaking about his wife, Jada, Will suggested he was fortunate to have his ride or die right there —

"It's funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride or die right there."

Will and Jada have been married for 26 years and have one son, Jaden Smith, 25, and a daughter, Willow Smith, 23. The couple appear together at events often; most recently, they were seen together on Easter Day.

In 2018, Will Smith took to his Instagram and penned a note to his wife, suggesting that they have been together for more than half of their lives —

"I just realized...This year, we've been together more than HALF OUR LIVES!" Will wrote.

Will and Jada had a difficult time in their marriage; as per Business Insider, in 2018, Will said they broke up and redefined their marriage. That year, Will Smith made headlines suggesting that he and his partner do not call themselves married.

Will stated they refer to themselves as life partners and nothing could "break their relationship" —

"We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There's nothing she could do, ever, nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."

Bad Boys 4: Ride or Die, what Will Smith said about it

Will Smith, speaking about the movie direction at an early screening in Los Angeles, suggested that they took an "aggressive shot" —

"We took an aggressive shot with this movie, we tried to keep it exciting. We wanted to be a full-on popcorn movie, but we wanted it to grow with the characters," Will said.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the storyline of this sequel revolves around corruption established within the Miami PD. Captain Conrad Howard finds himself under scrutiny, facing allegations of collusion with drug cartels spanning several years. Detectives Mike Lowrey, played by Will Smith, and Marcus Burnett, played by Lawrence, will pair up to clear Howard's name but will end up becoming wanted themselves.

The cast includes returning actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, as well as a few fresh additions, including Melanie Liburd and Rhea Seehorn, with Eric Dane, who might play the villain.

The other cast members include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd. Franchise regulars Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard and John Salley as Fletcher also return.

Bad Boys 4 will release worldwide on June 7, 2024.