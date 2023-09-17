Bad Boys 4 elevates the hype with a spot-on title

Bad Boys 4 directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (shortened as Adil and Bilall), who are helming the upcoming feature, recently shared the title for the fourth installment of the famed franchise in a podcast.

Notably, it is not an official title but one they “like”. The director duo wants the title to be Bad Boys Ride or Die. Adil and Bilall indicated that Bad Boys 4 Life would have suited it the best, but it was “already taken,” adding that they “didn’t know” that a fourth part would be made at all.

Bad Boys 4 directors talk title and tone of the movie

During a recent appearance on The Discourse podcast, hosted by The Playlist, Adil and Bilall divulged a couple of details about Bad Boys 4, including the title. In the yet-to-be-released podcast episode, Adil said:

“Well, you know, the title that we like – I don’t know that they’re going to go for it yet – would be like Bad Boys Ride or Die because Bad Boys 4 Life is already taken. We didn’t know there was going to be a fourth one, you know?”

The other half of the Belgian filmmaker duo also shared about the tone the fourth film is going to adopt. He added:

“But yeah, what’s going to happen in this one is, I think that there’s going to be way more comedy. The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it’s really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater.”

Hailing Martin Lawrence, who plays one of the protagonists, Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett, Adil dropped a major hint about the character’s arc. He said:

“Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc.”

Filming schedule, locations, and other details

Announced in 2020, the fourth part of Bad Boys started rolling simultaneously in Atlanta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida, on April 3 this year. In May, photos surfaced showing Lawrence and the other protagonist, Will Smith, filming in Atlanta.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith filming for the film. (Photo via Backgrid)

The shooting schedule came to a halt in July when Hollywood was struck by the twin strikes of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America. There’s no timeline given as to when the production will start hitting the streets again.

Apart from Lawrence and Smith as his best friend and Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene "Mike" Lowrey, the forthcoming actioner also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has been cast as the villain.

Bad Boys 4 may be released on June 14, 2024.