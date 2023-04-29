Bad Boys 4: 3 things we know so far

Bad Boys 4 is an upcoming buddy cop film and is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The first installment of the film was released in 1995 and was a huge hit, serving as a prototype for many subsequent buddy police films. Its success inspired the makers to establish a franchise that is currently going strong, with the fourth installment just announced.

The Bad Boys films star Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, whose amazing chemistry acts as an effective base for the film to unfold. Despite comedy being one of the most difficult genres to experiment with, Smith and Lawrence managed to create a great impact with their roles. The film also consistently starred Joe Pantoliano in a supporting role.

Despite its massive commercial success, the Bad Boys films, right from the very first one have consistently received reviews that lean onto the negative side. While it is common for upbeat buddy comedies to be critically panned, Will Smith's performances in the films have always been praised around the world.

Bad Boys 4 will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Chris Bremner wrote the script, and Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the widely anticipated production.

No official release date for Bad Boys 4 and 2 other things we know so far about the film

1) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be reprising their roles

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Mike and Marcus in Bad Boys for Life

Fans who first watched the film in 1995 fell for the brilliantly written characters played by Will Smith (Mike Lowrey) and Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett), respectively. The two characters are cops in the Miami Police Department and share an interesting relationship that evolves and grows as they work together on several investigations.

Mike and Marcus were the central characters in the sequels, Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boy for Life as well, with a fan base that only grew over time. So it's neither surprising nor unexpected that the actors will reprise their roles as Mike and Marcus in the latest installment of the franchise. Over the past three films, the actors have also progressively built an intriguing chemistry.

More than anything else, Bad Boys 4 is expected to boast amazing chemistry between Smith and Lawrence as they return once again. Their familiarity with the character and with the world that they come from makes it impossible for the audience to picture anybody else playing the iconic characters.

2) Joe Pantoliano will not be in Bad Boys 4

Pantoliano and Smith in Bad Boys for Life

Joe Pantoliano is among the other actors in the franchise who helped define the world of Bad Boys. Like any other successful franchise, Bad Boys boasts a wide range of supporting characters who also have a fan base of their own. One of the many such characters is Captain Conrad Howard, who is wonderfully played by Pantoliano in the franchise.

Pantoliano is one of the finest supporting actors in Hollywood and has played a wide range of roles in a variety of films. Some of his most memorable films are The Fugitive, Memento, and U.S. Marshals, which made him a familiar face among critics and the general audience. His role in Bad Boys was very crucial as he is the one who lets Mike into the tech-driven team.

The Captain has a reluctant personality and expressed his willingness to retire in the third part. Ever since, he has been a regular in the franchise. However, he is unexpectedly killed by Armando, effectively putting an end to his character for the film series. While many franchises do bring back characters that were previously thought to be dead, Bad Boys 4 is likely to move the plot forward.

3) There isn't an official release date so far

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Mike and Marcus in Bad Boys for Life

On January 31, 2023, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced the production of Bad Boys 4. This news was also confirmed by Sony Pictures. While the third part also suggested that a fourth was likely to be made, subsequent controversies involving Will Smith raised several questions about whether such a film would be made.

The streaming popularity of the previous film Bad Boys for Life made the Bad Boys 4 one of the most anticipated films right now. However, the cast and crew have not provided an official release date for the movie.

While some speculate that the film will be released near the end of 2023, others believe it is unlikely given that production may have only recently begun. The announcement has fans excited nevertheless.

The production of Bad Boys 4 has been confirmed with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their lead roles. Tune into Netflix to watch the previous part Bad Boys for Life.

