Bad Boys 4 to reportedly star Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly

Maybe it will be some time before Bad Boys 4 returns with the towering Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the leading roles, but some details about the upcoming film in the mammoth franchise have already started unraveling. The latest of these is the addition of a new cast member, Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens, who was a key part of Bad Boys For Life, which revitalized the decades-old franchise, will reprise her role as weapons expert Kelly in Bad Boys 4.

The franchise kicked off in 1995 but remains just as popular among fans. That said, details about the upcoming film in the series have been kept completely under wraps, with little to no information available about the plot.

However, Smith and Lawrence revealed earlier this year that they’re returning to be a part of the Bad Boys 4 cast, giving fans hopes of another adventure with Will Smith.

According to multiple sources, filming for Bad Boys 4 will begin next month. So, there is little chance that the film will be out in 2023. But more details about the same will be available as the days pass by.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens and what role will she play in Bad Boys 4?

Vanessa Hudgens made her debut in the film franchise with Bad Boys for Life, where she took up the role of Kelly, a weapons expert working for the Advanced Miami Metro Operations unit, or A.M.M.O. She played a pivotal part in helping Smith's Mike Lowrey and Lawrence's Marcus Miles Burnett solve their latest case.

With Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning as directors, it is no surprise that Hudgens has been recast in her role, which also saw some great reception from viewers. The film will also feature Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone as executive producers.

Vanessa Hudgens is an American actress and singer who made her debut with Thirteen (2003), but her claim to fame came from portraying Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series (2006–2008). Her most recent acclaimed role came with Tick, Tick...Boom! (2021), which also starred Andrew Garfield.

Hudgens was born in Salinas, California, and was raised along the West Coast, from Oregon to Southern California. She belongs to a family of musicians and hence has an affinity with art. However, since the High School Musical series, Hudgens has mainly concentrated on acting.

Bad Boys 4 should also be a commercial success after the previous film earned more than $426 million at the Box Office. More details about the film should come out soon. Stay tuned.

