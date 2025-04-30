Stranger Things soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows to have premiered on Netflix in the recent times. Created by The Duffer Brothers, the show has been able to successfully reinvent the nostalgia for bygone times like the 1980s, by focusing on a plot that is in that era and has all the tropes and music of that decade.
The sci-fi, mystery, and horror elements add much popularity and the premise of a small town being struck by other dimensional creatures, while a group of kids and a special girl try to save people, has struck with the audiences.
Stranger Things has also gained wide acclaim for its background score and choice of tracks that range from synth-heavy numbers that were popular during the 1980s to pop music of the era that has turned into instant classics. From Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush to the title song of the show, Stranger Things has captured the atmosphere of the 1980s with its songs.
Apart from the popular songs used in the show, the show’s original background score has been done by the talented duo of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Here is a list of all of the songs used in Stranger Things.
Every song featured on the Stranger Things soundtrack
Stranger Things season 1 soundtrack
The inaugural season of Stranger Things introduces audiences to the music of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, which gained immense popularity and also blends in popular songs of the 1980s, which has everything from synths to pop music. There are numbers by Toto, Joy Division, and Dolly Parton.
Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
She has Funny Cars – Jefferson Airplane
I Shall not Care – Pearls Before Swine
Every Little Bit – Jackie James, Ian Curnow
White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane
Africa – Toto
No Weapons – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Go Nowhere – Reagan Youth
Jingle Bells – The Canterbury Choir
Dark Stars – Mark Glass
I’m Taking Off – Space Knife
Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
I Melt With You – Modern English
Waiting for a Girl like You – Foreigner
We wish You a Merry Christmas – Joel Evans Band
Heroes – Peter Gabriel
Atmosphere – Joy Division
Color Dreams – The Deep
Elegia – New Order
Green Desert – Tangerine Dream
Nocturnal Me – Echo and the Bunnymen
The Bargain Store – Dolly Parton
Exit – Tangerine Dream
Fields of Coral – Vangelis
Horizon – Tangerine Dream
When it’s cold I’d like to Die – Moby, Mimi Goese
White Christmas – Bing Crosby
Stranger Things season 2 soundtrack
Stranger Things season two continues with the show’s tradition of playing songs of the era and combining synths and pop songs. There are songs by The Romantics, Motley Crue, Billie Holiday, Duran Duran, The Police, and more.
Talking in your Sleep – The Romantics
Rock you like a Hurricane – Scorpions
Spooky Movies – Gary Paxton
Ghostbusters – Ray Parker Jr
Shout at the Devil – Motley Crue
Islands in the Stream – Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton
Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett
Girls on Film – Duran Duran
You don’t mess around with Jim – Jim Croce
The Ghost in You – The Psychedelic Furs
Clean Cut American Kid – III Repute
This is Radio Clash – The Clash
Push it to the Limit – Paul Engemann
Metal Sport – Hittman
No More – Billlie Holiday
Hammer to Fall – Queen
There is Frost on the Moon – Artie Shaw and his Orchestra
You Better Go Now – Billie Holiday
Blue Bayou – Roy Orbison
Open the Kingdom – Michael Riesman
Runaway – Bon Jovi
The Bank Robbery – John Carpenter
Dead End Justice – The Runaways
Whisper to a Scream – The Icicle Works
The Four Horsemen – Metallica
The Way We Were – Barbara Streisand
I Do Believe – Donna Summer
I See Charcoal – Cameron Brooks
Rare Bird – Tangerine Dream
Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
Love is a Battlefield – Pat Benatar
Twist of Fate – Olivia Newton-John
Time after Time – Cyndi Lauper
Every Breath you Take – The Police
Stranger Things season 3 soundtrack
The third season of Stranger Things has a lot of pumped-up songs by The Red Army Choir and Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. There are also some popular ones by Foreigner, Patsy Cline, and the likes of Cutting Crew and Madonna.
Portal Drill – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
The Red Army is the Strongest – The Red Army Choir
Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Never Surrender – Corey Hart
Starcourt – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
The Upside Down – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Rock this Town – Brian Setzer
Moving in Stereo – The Cars
Workin for a Livin – Huey Lewis and The News
Lay Z Boy – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
She’s Got You – Patsy Cline
Rats – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Hot Blooded – Foreigner
Kids Two – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon
I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight – Cutting Crew
Nothing to Say – Head On
Get up and Go – The Go Go’s
Angel – Madonna
Happy Scream – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
The Electric Knights – Head On
Tendril – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Code Red – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Half O’shanty – Ronald Aspery
Six Facts – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
They Found Us – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
He’s Here – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Neutron Dance – The Pointer Sisters
I Need You to Trust Me – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Rock in the USA – John Mellencamp
The First I Love You – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Your love keeps lifting me Higher and Higher – Jackie Wilson
The Neverending Story – Stranger Things Cast
You’re a fighter – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
Dirge – SURVIVE
Deep – Peter Sandberg
Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack
The fourth season of Stranger Things has a lot of tracks from Makeup and Vanity Set and Gothic Storm. It also has repetitions of Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, which saw a revival after the show released, and Dream a Little Dream of Me by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald.
Separate Ways – Journey
Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald
California Dreamin – The Beach Boys
Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
Fever – The Cramps
Detroit Rock City – Kiss
Surf Time – The Surf Raiders
You Spin Me Round – Dead or Alive
Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
Burning Up – Donnell Pitman
In Transit to Bermuda – Dorian Zero
There’s a Storm Coming – Dance with the Dead
Hard Feelings – Al Kerbey
Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
Bond Street Bounce – Len Stevens
Travelin Man – Ricky Nelson
The Hitcher – Mark Isham
Time’s Up – Arthur B Rubinstein
Night of the Stabs – Gothic Storm
Father Son – Makeup and Vanity Set
Quantum Deviations – Gothic Storm
The Wanderer – Makeup and Vanity Set
Natty Dread on the Go – Lone Ranger
Twilight’s Fire – The Red Army Choir
Up Around the Bend – Credence Clearwater Revival
Separate Ways – Journey
40 Miles Bad Road – The Lively Ones
Fields of Coral – Vangelis
Master of Puppets – Metallica
Fact or Fiction – Makeup and Vanity Set
Stranger Things is a show that is all about mystery, sci-fi, and horror. The synth-heavy score of the show underscores this aspect of the show, while its upbeat numbers from the 1980s reflect the era's prclivity towards abandon and entertainment.