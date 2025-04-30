Stranger Things soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows to have premiered on Netflix in the recent times. Created by The Duffer Brothers, the show has been able to successfully reinvent the nostalgia for bygone times like the 1980s, by focusing on a plot that is in that era and has all the tropes and music of that decade.

The sci-fi, mystery, and horror elements add much popularity and the premise of a small town being struck by other dimensional creatures, while a group of kids and a special girl try to save people, has struck with the audiences.

Stranger Things has also gained wide acclaim for its background score and choice of tracks that range from synth-heavy numbers that were popular during the 1980s to pop music of the era that has turned into instant classics. From Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush to the title song of the show, Stranger Things has captured the atmosphere of the 1980s with its songs.

Apart from the popular songs used in the show, the show’s original background score has been done by the talented duo of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Here is a list of all of the songs used in Stranger Things.

Every song featured on the Stranger Things soundtrack

Stranger Things season 1 soundtrack

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The inaugural season of Stranger Things introduces audiences to the music of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, which gained immense popularity and also blends in popular songs of the 1980s, which has everything from synths to pop music. There are numbers by Toto, Joy Division, and Dolly Parton.

Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

She has Funny Cars – Jefferson Airplane

I Shall not Care – Pearls Before Swine

Every Little Bit – Jackie James, Ian Curnow

White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane

Africa – Toto

No Weapons – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Go Nowhere – Reagan Youth

Jingle Bells – The Canterbury Choir

Dark Stars – Mark Glass

I’m Taking Off – Space Knife

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

I Melt With You – Modern English

Waiting for a Girl like You – Foreigner

We wish You a Merry Christmas – Joel Evans Band

Heroes – Peter Gabriel

Atmosphere – Joy Division

Color Dreams – The Deep

Elegia – New Order

Green Desert – Tangerine Dream

Nocturnal Me – Echo and the Bunnymen

The Bargain Store – Dolly Parton

Exit – Tangerine Dream

Fields of Coral – Vangelis

Horizon – Tangerine Dream

When it’s cold I’d like to Die – Moby, Mimi Goese

White Christmas – Bing Crosby

Stranger Things season 2 soundtrack

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things season two continues with the show’s tradition of playing songs of the era and combining synths and pop songs. There are songs by The Romantics, Motley Crue, Billie Holiday, Duran Duran, The Police, and more.

Talking in your Sleep – The Romantics

Rock you like a Hurricane – Scorpions

Spooky Movies – Gary Paxton

Ghostbusters – Ray Parker Jr

Shout at the Devil – Motley Crue

Islands in the Stream – Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton

Monster Mash – Bobby Pickett

Girls on Film – Duran Duran

You don’t mess around with Jim – Jim Croce

The Ghost in You – The Psychedelic Furs

Clean Cut American Kid – III Repute

This is Radio Clash – The Clash

Push it to the Limit – Paul Engemann

Metal Sport – Hittman

No More – Billlie Holiday

Hammer to Fall – Queen

There is Frost on the Moon – Artie Shaw and his Orchestra

You Better Go Now – Billie Holiday

Blue Bayou – Roy Orbison

Open the Kingdom – Michael Riesman

Runaway – Bon Jovi

The Bank Robbery – John Carpenter

Dead End Justice – The Runaways

Whisper to a Scream – The Icicle Works

The Four Horsemen – Metallica

The Way We Were – Barbara Streisand

I Do Believe – Donna Summer

I See Charcoal – Cameron Brooks

Rare Bird – Tangerine Dream

Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Love is a Battlefield – Pat Benatar

Twist of Fate – Olivia Newton-John

Time after Time – Cyndi Lauper

Every Breath you Take – The Police

Stranger Things season 3 soundtrack

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The third season of Stranger Things has a lot of pumped-up songs by The Red Army Choir and Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. There are also some popular ones by Foreigner, Patsy Cline, and the likes of Cutting Crew and Madonna.

Portal Drill – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

The Red Army is the Strongest – The Red Army Choir

Stranger Things – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Never Surrender – Corey Hart

Starcourt – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

The Upside Down – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Rock this Town – Brian Setzer

Moving in Stereo – The Cars

Workin for a Livin – Huey Lewis and The News

Lay Z Boy – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

She’s Got You – Patsy Cline

Rats – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Hot Blooded – Foreigner

Kids Two – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon

I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight – Cutting Crew

Nothing to Say – Head On

Get up and Go – The Go Go’s

Angel – Madonna

Happy Scream – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

The Electric Knights – Head On

Tendril – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Code Red – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Half O’shanty – Ronald Aspery

Six Facts – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

They Found Us – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

He’s Here – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Neutron Dance – The Pointer Sisters

I Need You to Trust Me – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Rock in the USA – John Mellencamp

The First I Love You – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Your love keeps lifting me Higher and Higher – Jackie Wilson

The Neverending Story – Stranger Things Cast

You’re a fighter – Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Dirge – SURVIVE

Deep – Peter Sandberg

Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The fourth season of Stranger Things has a lot of tracks from Makeup and Vanity Set and Gothic Storm. It also has repetitions of Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, which saw a revival after the show released, and Dream a Little Dream of Me by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald.

Separate Ways – Journey

Dream a Little Dream of Me – Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald

California Dreamin – The Beach Boys

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

Fever – The Cramps

Detroit Rock City – Kiss

Surf Time – The Surf Raiders

You Spin Me Round – Dead or Alive

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Burning Up – Donnell Pitman

In Transit to Bermuda – Dorian Zero

There’s a Storm Coming – Dance with the Dead

Hard Feelings – Al Kerbey

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Bond Street Bounce – Len Stevens

Travelin Man – Ricky Nelson

The Hitcher – Mark Isham

Time’s Up – Arthur B Rubinstein

Night of the Stabs – Gothic Storm

Father Son – Makeup and Vanity Set

Quantum Deviations – Gothic Storm

The Wanderer – Makeup and Vanity Set

Natty Dread on the Go – Lone Ranger

Twilight’s Fire – The Red Army Choir

Up Around the Bend – Credence Clearwater Revival

Separate Ways – Journey

40 Miles Bad Road – The Lively Ones

Fields of Coral – Vangelis

Master of Puppets – Metallica

Fact or Fiction – Makeup and Vanity Set

Stranger Things is a show that is all about mystery, sci-fi, and horror. The synth-heavy score of the show underscores this aspect of the show, while its upbeat numbers from the 1980s reflect the era's prclivity towards abandon and entertainment.

