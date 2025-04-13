Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Release date & time, teaser, where to watch, and more

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Directed by Jon Halperin, it will premiere on Netflix on April 15, 2025.

Ad

The official Netflix synopsis reads:

“With special behind-the-scenes access, follow the cast and crew of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ as they race against time to prepare the ambitious, boundary-pushing stage show for its West End debut amid mounting fan and critic anticipation.”

Behind-the-scenes footage gathered for the documentary includes interviews with cast and crew members and the making of the play from early developments to performances.

Ad

Trending

Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the stage play started its Broadway previews at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on March 28, 2025, with its official opening slated for April 22, 2025.

The documentary Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow will air on Netflix on April 15, 2025, giving fans an opportunity to get a peek at the world of Stranger Things that was developed on stage.

Everything to know about Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Henry Creel as shown in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Image via Netflix)

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a behind-the-scenes documentary of the successful stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Directed by Jon Halperin, this will document the cast and crew as they rehearse for the play's 2023 West End premiere at London's Phoenix Theatre.

Ad

This documentary will have a runtime of 1 hour and 25 minutes and will be available on Netflix from Tuesday, April 15, 2025. It's exclusively produced by Netflix, which means that other streaming platforms like Hulu, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video will not carry it. A trailer was released on March 28, 2025, giving a glimpse of the hard work undergone to breathe life into the play.

Located in 1959 in Hawkins, Indiana, the play acts as a prequel to the original Stranger Things series, recounting the creation of characters like Henry Creel, who transforms into the antagonist Vecna. The play uncovers the history of the early lives of beloved characters like Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado, adding context to the depth of the Stranger Things world.

Ad

Viewers can watch it with a Netflix subscription (starting at $7.99/month) on devices like smart TVs, phones, or computers. Here’s a table for the digital release times on April 15, 2025:

Region Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 12 am Eastern Time (ET) 3 am United Kingdom (BST) 8 am India (IST) 12:30 pm Australia (AEST) 5 pm

Ad

A quick overview of the Strangers Thing series

The cast of Stranger Things as shown in the picture (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things is an original Netflix series created by Matt and Ross Duffer. It first aired on July 15, 2016. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series blends mystery themes, adventure, and supernatural elements, centering around a group of children experiencing unusual happenings.

Ad

The story begins when a boy named Will Byers goes missing, triggering his friends Mike, Dustin, and Lucas to look for him. They meet Eleven, an extraordinary girl with powers, and learn of secrets surrounding a hidden government lab and a hazardous area referred to as the Upside Down. After a run of four seasons, the fifth and final season is anticipated to air in 2025.

With each new season, Stranger Things raises a novel threat, dealing with monsters and shady experiments as the children grow up and start to face their personal problems and spooky conundrums.

Ad

The lead cast includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Jim Hopper who are accompanied by young actors like Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Gaten Matarazzo. Mostly shot in Atlanta, Georgia, the show draws inspiration from 1980s pop culture, referencing films such as E.T. and The Goonies.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow as it releases on Netflix on April 15, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More