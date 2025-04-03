10 biggest betrayals on The Sopranos

The Sopranos is a crime drama series developed by David Chase. It revolves around Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a mob boss in New Jersey who struggles to reconcile his criminal business with his domestic life.

Bothered by panic attacks, he is forced into going to see Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), who urges him to talk about work and personal anger.

As Tony struggles with Soprano clan leadership, he faces challenges from his uncle Junior, his wife Carmela, and his ambitious protégé Christopher Moltisanti. His criminal life puts him at odds with the powerful Lupertazzi family, while therapy forces him to confront his inner demons.

Betrayal is a core theme in The Sopranos, shaping both Tony Soprano's criminal empire and personal life. Trust is fleeting, as even family and close allies turn against each other.

Here is a list of the biggest betrayals on The Sopranos.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

A mother's treachery, and 9 other biggest betrayals on The Sopranos

1) A mother's treachery: Livia’s plot against Tony

Livia Soprano, the mother of Tony Soprano (Image via HBO)

Livia Soprano, one of The Sopranos's main characters, is in conflict with her children, most notably her son Tony, who relocates her to a retirement community. Livia gets even with Tony by trying to have Junior Soprano arrange for Tony to be murdered.

When that fails, she tells Artie Bucco that Tony set fire to his restaurant, apparently hoping to bring about revenge. For the majority of Tony's close calls for death throughout season 1, Livia is the underlying cause, illustrating her impact on the show's plot.

2) Arson at Vesuvio

Artie Bucco shoots Tony with a rifle in a drunken state (Image via HBO)

Tony Soprano and Artie Bucco grew up together, with Artie avoiding the mafia even though he was tempted to join a few times. When Tony finds out that his uncle, Junior Soprano, is going to commit an assassination at Artie's restaurant, Vesuvio, he has it set on fire in order to cover up its reputation.

Tony doesn't know how much the restaurant is to Artie, so he pays a later price when Livia Soprano breaks the news. Drunk with anger, Artie shoots Tony with a rifle, claiming he had stolen his restaurant from him. He is the first character in The Sopranos to hold Tony up at gunpoint and survive.

3) Family over loyalty

Christopher struggles with existential crises (Image via Instagram/@realmichaelimperioli)

Christopher Moltisanti struggles with existential questions throughout The Sopranos, often turning to alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism. Despite efforts from Tony and others, including intervention and rehab, he continues to relapse under stress.

His final relapse occurs while driving Tony, leading to a crash caused by heroin use. Though Tony survives with minor injuries, he sees Christopher's addiction as a threat to his own life. In the episode, Kennedy and Heidi, after Christopher admits he wouldn't pass a drug test, Tony smothers him to death.

4) Tony and Carmela’s doomed marriage

Left: Tony Soprano, Right: Carmela Soprano (Image via HBO)

In The Sopranos, Tony constantly fears that someone in his family or crew would betray him, yet he repeatedly breaks his own vows, particularly in his marriage. Throughout the series, he is unfaithful to his wife, Carmela, despite her longing for his attention. Their marital tensions peak in a central argument during the season four finale, leading Carmela to leave him.

Though they reconcile, Tony remains emotionally distant. After Junior shoots Tony, Carmela cares for him during his recovery, temporarily setting aside his past indiscretions. However, once healed, Tony resumes his affairs, continuing to betray his marriage.

5) Christopher’s ultimate betrayal of Adriana

Christopher Moltisanti and Adriana La Cerva (Image via HBO)

Christopher Moltisanti and Adriana La Cerva love each other, though their relationship has its struggles. When the FBI sees Adriana as a weak link, they pressure her into becoming an informant, threatening her with prison for drug charges. Despite this, she never discloses anything that seriously harms the family.

The weight of the secret overwhelms Adriana, and when she finally confesses to Christopher, he faces a choice between loyalty to Tony and his love for her.

Ultimately, he betrays her, revealing everything to Tony. As a result, Tony orders Silvio Dante to take Adriana to the countryside, where he executes her.

6) Big Pu*sy’s hidden deception

Salvator works with the FBI secretly in The Sopranos (Image via HBO)

Sal "Big Pu*sy" Bonpensiero was more than just a member of the DiMeo crime family—he was a trusted friend and mentor, even offering guidance to Tony's son in the show The Sopranos. Respected by the family's captains, he was treated like a brother. However, after being caught selling drugs, the FBI forces him to become an informant.

Despite his close ties, Tony has no tolerance for betrayal. When he discovers that Big Pu*sy is working with the FBI, he decides to eliminate him. Tony and his captains take Sal out on a boat, where they execute him.

7) The fall of a kingpin

Jimmy Petrille betrays John Sacrimoni (Image via HBO)

John "Johnny Sack" Sacrimoni was the formidable leader of the Lupertazzi crime family, ruling with fear and strategic foresight. However, his empire collapsed when his trusted consigliere, Jimmy Petrille, turned informant.

Jimmy provided the FBI with evidence dating back to 1981, leading to Johnny's arrest and prosecution. Johnny spent the rest of his life in prison, while Jimmy's betrayal sent shockwaves through the underworld.

After betraying Johnny, Jimmy disappears, leaving his ultimate fate unknown.

8) The quiet traitor

Ray Curto secretly informs FBI for most part of the show (Image via HBO)

For Tony Soprano, the greatest betrayal is working as an informant, while for the FBI, the worst offense is working for Tony. Many turned against him, but one betrayal remained hidden. Ray Curto, a high-ranking member of Tony's crew, secretly informed the FBI for most of the series.

Despite providing extensive information on Tony, Ray never had the chance to testify, as he suffered a fatal heart attack. Ultimately, Tony never discovers Ray's betrayal.

9) Blood vs. power

Tony Soprano and Uncle Junior's relationship shifts between loyalty and betrayal (Image via HBO)

Tony and Uncle Junior have a complex relationship in The Sopranos, shifting between loyalty and betrayal. As Tony's father figure, Junior resents his rise to power and, believing himself to be the boss, orders a failed hit on Tony.

Instead of retaliating directly, Tony eliminates Junior's key allies, Mikey and Chucky, stripping him of influence. Despite this, Tony allows Junior to remain a figurehead while he takes the fall for the family. Their relationship ends completely after Junior, in a confused state, shoots Tony.

In The Sopranos' final moments, Tony visits Junior one last time, only to find him lost in dementia—a fate more devastating than any revenge.

10) Carlo Gervasi’s betrayal to save his son

Carlo flips on Tony to save his own son (Image via HBO)

Tony always feared betrayal from within his crew, and one of the most damaging came from Carlo Gervasi. Carlo, a trusted capo and top earner, flips on Tony in the series finale, Made in America, to protect his son from prison. His cooperation with the FBI poses the most significant threat of Tony facing indictment.

This betrayal unfolds as the FBI arrests Carlo's son on drug charges. Tony's attorney later confirms that someone was testifying to a grand jury, and Tony quickly realizes it was Carlo. After years of betrayals, one of his closest men ultimately turned against him to save his own son.

Interested viewers can watch six seasons of The Sopranos on Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu.

