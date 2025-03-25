7 best shows to watch in Spring 2025

Along with pleasant weather and blooming flowers, Spring 2025 offers an amazing array of television shows. This spring has something for everyone, from a pleasant slice-of-life series like When Life Gives You Tangerines to a gripping psychological thriller like You season 5 to a dystopian sci-fi anthology like Black Mirror.

Viewers' appreciation of the longer days and fresh air also makes it the ideal time to delve into newly released episodes of much-awaited series. Spring 2025 looks to be an exciting season with several big series returning and new ones debuting. These seven series are must-see from beloved adaptations to exciting finales.

You season 5, Daredevil: Born Again, Black Mirror season 7, and more shows to watch this Spring 2025

1) You season 5 - Netflix

You season 5 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Returning for its fifth and last season, the psychological thriller You concludes Joe Goldberg's long and convoluted path dramatically just in time for Spring 2025. Penn Badgley's Joe has changed names, crossed cities, and left a path of obsession-fueled anarchy over the years. This season is the most grueling yet, as the past at last catches up with him.

By the end of season 4, Joe embraced his rich and strong, apparently impenetrable image totally. Still, he suffers from the ghosts of his former loves and victims. Joe is the prey instead of the hunter, since old friends are returning and fresh dangers are arising. You season 5 is among the most exciting and intriguing shows of Spring 2025 for those who enjoy psychological thrillers.

2) The Last of Us season 2 - HBO

The Last of Us season 2 (Image via HBO)

After a phenomenal first season, The Last of Us returns with more heart-wrenching storytelling and post-apocalyptic tension. Season 2 brings fresh characters, more intense conflicts, and emotionally charged events fans of the critically praised video game series will be familiar with.

Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel keep on their path across a society devastated by a mass fungal infection and human violence. This season will adapt The Last of Us Part II, a game renowned for its intricate moral conundrums and immersive narrative. One of the most awaited dramas of Spring 2025 is one about survival, love, and revenge, which takes center stage.

3) When Life Gives You Tangerines - Netflix

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Image via Netflix Tudum)

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, has a sympathetic appeal. This Korean drama chronicles a young woman whose life circumstances change her goals and relationships. Set in a coastal community, the series is nostalgic and uplifting, making it an ideal Spring 2025 watch.

Beyond a love tale, the drama follows two people who construct the family and life they always desired and deserved. A lovely way to spend time with family in Spring 2025 is to watch When Life Gives You Tangerines, which celebrates love, tenacity, and shared ambitions. Its touching topics and likable characters make the drama stand out.

4) Daredevil: Born Again - Disney Plus

Daredevil: Born Again (Image via Disney Plus)

Spring 2025 brings the long-awaited return of Marvel’s beloved blind vigilante in Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, a lawyer by day and a masked hero by night. This new series marks a fresh chapter in Daredevil’s story while still maintaining the grit and intensity that fans loved in the original show.

With Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Kingpin and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as The Punisher, the stakes are higher than ever. Matt faces new enemies, moral dilemmas, and challenges that push him to his limits. This season promises action-packed sequences, compelling character arcs, and deeper explorations of justice and redemption. Superhero fans looking for a darker and more grounded story should not miss Daredevil: Born Again.

5) Long Bright River - Peacock

Long Bright River (Image via Peacock)

Crime drama enthusiasts have a gripping new series to look forward to in Spring 2025 with Long Bright River. Adapted from Liz Moore’s bestselling novel, the show follows a detective searching for her missing sister while confronting the harsh realities of addiction and crime in her city.

The series stars Amanda Seyfried as the determined detective Mickey Fitzpatrick, with Ashleigh Cummings playing her missing sister, Kacey. The show offers a compelling blend of mystery and family drama, exploring the impact of the opioid crisis through a deeply personal lens. The protagonist’s relentless pursuit of truth is layered with emotional weight, making the story more than just a typical crime thriller.

6) Black Mirror season 7 - Netflix

Black Mirror season 7 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

On April 10, 2025, Netflix will release the highly anticipated seventh season of Black Mirror. With six new episodes, the series pushes the envelope with frightening, thought-provoking stories about technology and human nature. The trailer teases AI trickery, surveillance nightmares, and society's rising reliance on digital validation, but plot details remain unknown.

Season 7 boasts an impressive lineup of returning and new actors. Awkwafina, Will Poulter, Asim Chaudhry, Ben Bailey Smith, and Michele Austin were just cast, alongside Hollywood heavyweights Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Peter Capaldi, and Issa Rae. The twisted anthology also stars Cristin Milioti, Emma Corrin, and Billy Magnussen, ensuring an exciting season.

7) Poker Face season 2 - Peacock

With Poker Face season 2 premiering on May 8 on Peacock, mystery aficionados have still another treat ahead. Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale, a fast-witted vagrant with exceptional lie-detecting skills. She stumbles into fresh murder mysteries at every turn as she runs from a strong casino boss across the United States.

Moreover, every episode of the Columbo-inspired inverted detective style shows the crime front-stage. This allows viewers to see Charlie piecing the truth together. The next season brings fresh riddles, surprising turns, and an amazing guest star slate starring Willem Dafoe and Aubrey Plaza.

Spring 2025 will be a memorable TV season. There are shows for every mood, from psychological thrillers to riveting dramas to science fiction. You ends dramatically, as The Last of Us and Daredevil: Born Again continue their action. The crime drama Long Bright River and When Life Gives You Tangerines offer something new. Black Mirror is more dystopian, and Poker Face keeps the mystery going.

Furthermore, Spring 2025 has a broad roster of stories to delight and challenge audiences. These seven programs define what to watch this season, from spectacular finales to exciting new beginnings. This spring offers plenty of fascinating TV for quiet nights or weekend binges.

