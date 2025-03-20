"Everybody calm down"- When Aubrey Plaza gave a bold response to Little Demon's backlash among the religious communities 

Aubrey Plaza has been quite visible over the last year, with multiple appearances in many acclaimed films and TV shows. However, not long before, Plaza was subject to a lot of controversy from religious communities for her work in the FX adult-animated series Little Demons, where she plays a woman who tries to shield her daughter from the knowledge that her father is the Satan. The series was sufficiently well-received by critics.

However, this was not the case for the viewers. Many religious communities, especially catholic communities, did not have a very warm response to the series, with some even accusing the series of promoting paganism and the Antichrist.

However, Aubrey Plaza could not be bothered with this much, as discussed by the actress in an interview with Deadline in 2022. Responding to the criticisms and backlash, she said:

"I had heard about it, yes...And it’s not the first time that a project I’ve done has created some kind of backlash in the Christian community. ‘The Little Hours’ was the first movie that I produced, and I believe the Catholic Review or something called the movie ‘trash, pure trash.’ We put that on the poster. If ‘Little Demon’ was an independent film, we’d probably do the same thing for that. It’s an adult cartoon. Everybody calm down."

Little Demon garnered backlash from many sources, including some politicians who took to social media platforms like Facebook and X to talk about the problems in the series.

What is Little Demon starring Aubrey Plaza all about and why was it considered controversial?

Little Demon is an animated sitcom created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla for FXX. Since its premiere, the series aired only 10 episodes and concluded on October 20, 2022. The series was led by Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and Lucy DeVito, all of who took on leading roles.

The primary reason the series was under the microscope of religious groups and practitioners was because of its plot elements, which could be considered controversial.

The series follows Chrissy Feinberg and her mother, Laura (Aubrey Plaza), as the latter tries to shield the fact from the former that she is Satan's daughter.

The synopsis for the series explains this a little better. It reads:

"13 years after being impregnated by Satan, Laura and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly overwhelmed by monstrous forces, including Satan, who wants custody of Chrissy's soul."

The plot, imagery, and some comments from the actors and creators sparked massive outrage in many communities, with some believing that the series was trying to promote satanic practices or glorify Satan.

Of course, the creators, and actors like Aubrey Plaza, did not pay much heed to this, and as is evident from Plaza's comments, she urged fans to laugh it off as it was not that big of a problem. Or at least, it should not be.

Anyhow, as the series has already concluded, there is not much reason for viewers to be outraged over it and this controversy just remains a reminder of Aubrey Plaza's bold approach to controversies.

Aubrey Plaza is soon set to appear in Honey Don't! and Animal Friends, both of which are set to release in 2025.

