Long Bright River: The 5 biggest changes from book to show

Based on a book by Liz Moore, Long Bright River is a crime drama miniseries. The show stars Amanda Seyfried as a Philadelphia police officer, Mickey. She decides to investigate the death of three women who belong to the margins of society and whose murders are overlooked by the community and authorities.

Long Bright River is a layered and complex look at how crime spreads, how the justice system works, and how a particular gender from a particular socio-economic class is treated. The series has received positive reviews for its performances, social commentary, and nuanced drama. It premiered on Peacock on March 13, 2025.

Viewers who enjoyed Long Bright River or are looking forward to watching it can check out some key differences between the show and the novel.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Gee’s character, the ending, and other changes between the book and the show of Long Bright River

1) Mickey and Truman’s relationship is different in the show

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

Long Bright River is based on Liz Moore’s novel of the same name. In the book, Mickey feels an emotional connection with her ex-partner and co-worker, Truman. When she tries to kiss him in the novel, Truman stops her gently and tells her he is seeing his ex-wife, Sheila, and it would be best if they stayed friends.

However, the series adds a romantic subplot between Mickey and Truman. The biggest change between the television adaptation and the novel is that, in the show, Mickey and Truman fall for each other while Truman helps Mickey find Kacey. Therefore, the series adds a layer of relationships to the show.

2) Thomas is shown to be older in the show

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

In the novel, Mickey’s son, Thomas, is only four years old. However, the makers of the show, Long Bright River, decided to make Thomas a six-year-old in the series. This aging up of the character was done because Thomas’ role had to be expanded and shown to be more emotional and nuanced. As a toddler, Thomas is intuitive in the book but does not understand why his ex-father is not in his life.

In the series, Thomas’ intuition is kept, but more depth is added because now, as a six-year-old, he knows that his ex-father is not around and wants him. Moreover, now that he is a big boy, he can understand that Simon is not a good person and that his mother works hard for both of them.

3) The show makes the case more layered

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

In the book Long Bright River, the cause of death of the women is more direct. The novel describes how the murderer killed the victims by strangling them. However, in the show, Mickey and Lafferty find a woman who died from an insulin overdose. The detectives then continue to find other victims who have passed away similarly.

In the show, Sergeant Ahern has a more prominent role as even though he does not care about the victims, he helps the officers in the investigations. In the book, the fourth woman to be killed is strangled like the other victims. However, in the show, the woman is shot along with another person.

4) Gee’s character is gender-swapped in the show

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

Liz’s novel, Long Bright River, focuses on Mickey and Kacey’s childhood and, in the book, it is described that the two were taken in by their grandmother, Gee, after their mother died. However, in the show, Gee’s character is played by a man, and it is shown that Mickey’s grandfather looked after her.

The book and the show maintain accuracy in how the character of Gee is described. In both adaptations, Mickey and Gee have a complex relationship. While Gee does feel compassionate for his great-grandson and granddaughter in the show, he hesitates to show his emotions. Similarly, in the novel, Gee is afraid of letting anyone get too close and keeps Mickey and Thomas away.

5) The show makes changes to the ending

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

Many TV and movie adaptations try to change the ending of a novel, and this also happened to Long Bright River. In the book, Lafferty is the serial killer, and when Mickey confronts him along with Dock and Kacey, there is a struggle. Mickey gets injured, and Dock pulls a gun on Lafferty. The detectives and the killer are then taken in for questioning after the fight.

However, in the series, Lafferty is killed by the woman who wants payback for the murder of the four women. Mickey even protects the woman who killed Lafferty and is understanding of her decision. The book and the show, therefore, differ in their endings.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the difference between the Long Bright River novel and the show.

