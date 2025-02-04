6 wedding comedies to watch if you loved Prime Video’s You're Cordially Invited

You're Cordially Invited is a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. It revolves around a single father, Jim (Ferrell), who decides to book a destination wedding inn on an island for his daughter’s upcoming wedding.

However due to an abruptly ended phone call, television producer, Margot (Witherspoon), also ends up booking the same place for her sister’s wedding. When both parties discover the double booking in You're Cordially Invited, they try to share the small island but end up partaking in chaos and mayhem.

Viewers who enjoy wedding comedies like You're Cordially Invited, can check the list below for some similarly-themed movies.

Crazy Rich Asians, Bride Wars, and other movies like You're Cordially Invited

1) Mamma Mia! (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and others, this jukebox musical romantic comedy is based on a musical, that revolves around a young bride-to-be, who invites three men to her wedding, from whom anyone could be her father.

The film covers many famous songs of the pop group ABBA and is full of wedding fun, chaos, mishaps, and dreamy backdrops. The viewers of You’re Cordially Invited would definitely enjoy it as the movie is all about wedding fun.

2) Crazy Rich Asians (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Based on a novel by Kevin Kwan, this romantic comedy-drama stars Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, and others. The movie's plot is about a Chinese-American professor who visits her rich boyfriend’s family in Singapore and tries to fit into their cultural traditions.

The film has laugh-out-loud scenes, a glitzy backdrop, and is as opulent as it can be. Like You’re Cordially Invited, the film is a wedding comedy, featuring heartfelt scenes about love and relationships.

3) Father of the Bride (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, this 90s classic is a romantic comedy that centers around a businessman who comes across various troubles as his beloved daughter gets ready to walk down the aisle.

The film has a cozy atmosphere full of comic scenes that revolve around wedding jitters, overburdened finances, and annoying wedding guests. The movie is perfect for those who enjoyed the similar mayhem in You’re Cordially Invited.

4) Destination Wedding (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves, this romantic comedy is the perfect watch after You're Cordially Invited. It revolves around two middle-aged people, who begin their acquaintance with a tiff, and end up meeting at a destination wedding, where they begin to fall for each other.

The movie has many classic tropes of love and wedding romance and like You’re Cordially Invited, it is filled with many hilarious scenes that showcase all the fun and chaos at a wedding.

5) Bride Wars (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This romantic comedy starring Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway is about two childhood best friends who schedule their wedding on the same day. They refuse to compromise, turning into sworn enemies, who go to extremely hilarious lengths to sabotage each other’s day.

While two people end up booking the same destination in You’re Cordially Invited, in this Gary Winick directorial, two brides end up setting the same wedding date. Therefore, this movie has a similar premise and has all the chaos and fun like You're Cordially Invited.

6) Bridesmaids (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Kristen Wiig, this comedy movie is about a struggling baker who feels delighted after she is asked to become the maid of honor at her friend’s wedding. But problems arise when another friend thinks it should have been her.

What follows is a full-blown comic escapade as the movie offers hilarious scenes where competing bridesmaids bicker and fight for the coveted spot. Like You’re Cordially Invited, the film is about pre-wedding chaos and hilariously explosive fights.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a wedding comedy of their liking similar to You're Cordially Invited.

