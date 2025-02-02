Is Palmetto Island a real location? Everything to know about the You're Cordially Invited filming location

You're Cordially Invited is a 2025 American romantic comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller. starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The movie follows two families whose weddings get double-booked at the same venue, leading to unexpected chaos.

Released on January 30, 2025, the film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The story unfolds in a beautiful wedding setting called Palmetto Island, Georgia, but does this location exist in real life?

Palmetto Island, as seen in You're Cordially Invited, is not a real wedding venue in Georgia. While there are actual places named Palmetto Island worldwide, the specific setting in the movie is fictional.

The production crew created the impression of this venue by using Lake Oconee, about 75 miles east of Atlanta. The calm lakefront environment was perfect for the wild but interesting wedding celebrations of the movie.

The filmmakers chose Georgia due to its attractive tax incentives for the film industry. Atlanta and its surrounding areas served as the primary filming locations, with Lake Oconee being the standout.

The cast and crew, including Witherspoon and Ferrell, enjoyed working at this picturesque location. The stunning resort, complete with lakefront views and charming architecture, helped bring the story of You're Cordially Invited to life.

Palmetto Island is not a real location

The Palmetto Island wedding venue featured in You're Cordially Invited does not exist in Georgia. It was entirely made up for the film. However, the filmmakers used the real-life Lake Oconee as a substitute for this fictional venue. While Palmetto Island is central to the movie’s plot, it is purely a creation of the script.

Producer Lauren Neustadter explained that Lake Oconee was chosen for its beauty and secluded atmosphere. She described it as an ideal setting for a wedding and also a place where comedic mishaps could naturally unfold.

Where was You're Cordially Invited filmed?

The majority of You're Cordially Invited was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and nearby locations. The fictional Palmetto Island was actually Lake Oconee, a well-known destination in the state.

You're Cordially Invited was partially filmed in and around Atlanta, aside from Lake Oconee. The city's varied filming locations and tax advantages have made it a significant center for film production.

Atlanta's streets and surrounding locations served as the backdrop for a few of the urban scenes. To ensure a seamless workflow, the production team used nearby studios for indoor scenes.

Plot of You're Cordially Invited

The film follows Jim, a dedicated single father, and Margot, a perfectionist wedding planner, who accidentally book the same venue for their weddings.

Margot is planning her sister Neve's wedding to Dixon, while Jim's daughter Jenni is marrying Oliver. Due to a booking mishap, both weddings must share the venue.

Tensions increase as the two parties argue over arrangements and space. Margot's family dislikes Dixon, and Jim finds it difficult to deal with his daughter's increasing independence.

When Jim and Margot begin to disrupt each other's rituals, the situation becomes more heated.

Pranks, miscommunications, and unanticipated moments of self-discovery result from the chaos that follows. Although there are many accidents during the weekend, in the end, it improves mutual understanding between the two families.

By the movie's end, Jim and Margot have formed a bond and are suddenly drawn to one another.

Cast of the movie

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including:

Will Ferrell as Jim

Reese Witherspoon as Margot

Geraldine Viswanathan as Jenni

Meredith Hagner as Neve

Celia Weston as Flora

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Heather

Leanne Morgan as Gwyneth

Jimmy Tatro as Dixon

Jack McBrayer as Leslie

Stony Blyden as Oliver

Wyatt Russell as the Masked Dancer host

Bobby Moynihan and Peyton Manning as themselves

Nick Jonas as Pastor Luther

You're Cordially Invited is available to watch on Prime Video.

