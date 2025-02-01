You're Cordially Invited ending explained: How does Jim and Margot’s relationship conclude?

You're Cordially Invited is a 2025 American romantic comedy film written and directed by Nicholas Stoller. Released on January 30, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, the movie features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Meredith Hagner.

The story revolves around two families who accidentally book the same wedding venue, leading to a series of comic events. Jim (Will Ferrell), a loving single father, is at the heart of the story. He is keen to provide his daughter Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan) with the ideal wedding at Palmetto Island.

At the same time, television producer Margot (Reese Witherspoon) organizes her sister Neve's (Meredith Hagner) wedding at the same venue.

Both families arrive to discover that the venue is double-booked due to a booking error. Following a string of sabotage attempts and reconciliations, Jim and Margot finally admit their feelings for one another and decide to begin dating at the end of the movie. Thus, Jim and Margot embrace their surprising romance as their relationship comes to an end after Jim pops the question and Margot accepts.

As their bond grows stronger over time, Jim pops the question to Margot. Margot agrees but advises eloping to prevent another disastrous wedding.

You're Cordially Invited ending shows Jim proposing to Margot

A still from You’re Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

You're Cordially Invited ends with an emotional scene where Jim asks Margot to marry him. After a weekend of fighting and helping each other at the wedding, they discover that they have formed a strong connection. Margot is hesitant about having a big wedding again because she's worried it might go wrong.

Instead, she suggests that they elope. Jim sees that she is unsure, so he agrees, and they choose to keep things easy. The last scene shows them happily together, showing that love can grow even in the toughest situations.

Jenni and Oliver call off their wedding but stay together

A still from You’re Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

After a lot of confusion and strong feelings in You're Cordially Invited, Jenni and Oliver decide not to get married. But they still want to stay together. They decided not to get married quickly and instead moved to Nashville to focus on their relationship.

Jim, who had a hard time accepting that his daughter was growing up, finally supports her choice. He apologizes for being controlling and wishes them the best, which shows he has grown as a person.

Jim and Margot’s growing romance

A still from You’re Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

Amid the wedding chaos in You're Cordially Invited, Jim and Margot, who were initially rivals, start to view each other in a new light. They discuss their challenges—Jim has a hard time letting go of his daughter, and Margot has a tough relationship with her family.

Their interactions become more sincere, creating a quiet romantic tension. Before leaving, Jenni suggests that her father might have feelings for Margot. At the end of the weekend, Jim and Margot have a special moment that sparks their romance.

Jim’s attempt to reconcile with Jenni

A still from You're Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

Jim discovers a TikTok video declaring Jenni and Oliver's annulment after they have left the venue. He rushes to find Jenni after realizing he needs to put things right. Now that she is on his side, Margot gives him her car so he can get to his daughter.

In a funny scene, Jim evades obstacles and wedding guests to get to Jenni. They finally discuss their problems. Jim acknowledges that his father has been too controlling, and Jenni confesses that she frequently keeps things from him to avoid disappointing him.

The cheating misunderstanding

The main turning point in the movie, You're Cordially Invited, happens when Margot wrongly thinks she sees Oliver kissing a bridesmaid. She tells Jim, who feels hurt because he found out that Jenni and Oliver are planning to move to Nashville. Jim, feeling upset, tells his daughter that Oliver was unfaithful.

Jenni, feeling embarrassed and hurt, quickly kisses other guests to get back at them. This causes Oliver to do the same. The wedding descends into chaos when it's discovered that Margot made a mistake in identifying someone; the person she thought was Oliver's groomsman was just someone else in a similar outfit.

Jim and Margot’s petty sabotage war

A still from You're Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

Before the cheating issue, Jim and Margot were already trying to undermine each other. Jim overhears Margot making fun of his relationship with Jenni. In response, he slows down Jenni’s wedding, which causes Neve’s wedding to be late.

He even pays a boat captain to make big waves that splash Neve's guests and cause the dock to fall apart. This leads to a big fight between Jim and Margot, and Margot gets back at Jenni by ruining her wedding cake.

Margot’s drunken speech and Jim’s revenge plan

At the rehearsal dinner, in You're Cordially Invited, things turn when Margot, worried about her family's praise for Jim, drinks too much and gives an awkward toast. While trying to stop her, Jim accidentally makes her hit Jenni with the microphone, resulting in a black eye for Jenni.

The next morning, Jim hears Margot making fun of Jenni's looks and the relationship she has with their dad. This leads him to ruin Neve's wedding as payback.

Jim and Margot’s first clash over the venue

When Margot overindulges in alcohol and makes an awkward toast at the rehearsal dinner because she feels insecure about her family's appreciation of Jim, tensions increase.

As Jim tries to stop her, she accidentally hits Jenni with the microphone, resulting in a black eye. The following morning, Jim hears Margot making fun of Jenni's looks and their relationship as father and daughter. This motivates him to ruin Neve's wedding as payback.

How did the venue get double-booked?

A still from You're Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

The previous owner, Scarlett, had originally made the reservation for Jim. But she unexpectedly died before she could complete the reservation. Unaware of Jim's previous arrangement, Leslie, the new manager, accepted Margot's reservation when she later made another one at the same location. This innocuous error caused a great deal of friction between the two families.

Jim’s desire to control his daughter’s future

It is Jim's fear of losing Jenni that drives his actions. He is a single father who reared her following the death of his wife and finds it difficult to let her go. As soon as he learns she is engaged, he tries to organize every aspect of the wedding, including the location and invitations.

His reluctance to let go leads to a great deal of friction between him and Jenni, which ultimately results in a disastrous wedding.

Margot’s strained family relationships

A still from You're Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

Margot has a distant relationship with her family, unlike Jim. She thinks they criticize her way of living and feel she isn't part of their group. Throughout the film, You're Cordially Invited, she comes to understand that she never tried to connect with them either.

Her mother, Flora, admits that she also felt judged by her mother, and she feels sorry for making Margot feel the same.

You're Cordially Invited is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

