Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston worked together for over a decade on the popular NBC sitcom Friends, which aired for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. The show featured an ensemble cast including David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox, alongside LeBlanc and Aniston.

Before Jennifer Aniston was in a relationship with Justin Theroux, she was married to Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt began dating in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000 in a ceremony in Malibu.

As reported by PEOPLE on August 11, 2015, during a Television Critics Association press event in Los Angeles, Matt LeBlanc reflected on his absence at Pitt and Aniston's wedding.

"I missed when she married Brad [Pitt]. I was in Austria working. She called me, and she was like, ‘You’re really not coming to my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘I asked them if they could change the schedule. I would fly and clap and fly out.’ And they said, ‘We can’t do it. It’s too tight.'"

He continued:

"It was a small-budget movie in Austria you’ve never heard of. Probably should have left anyway, but s**t happens. What are you going to do?"

Matt Perry on why he did not attend Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Despite their years-long friendship, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were not present at Jennifer Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux on August 5, 2015. During the aforementioned press event reported by PEOPLE, Matthew Perry was asked if he was sorry about missing Aniston's wedding.

"I wasn’t invited. So what can you do?" he replied.

Even so, LeBlanc had nothing but good wishes for Aniston and Theroux. He said:

"I think they’re a great couple. I think she’s happy. And that’s all I care about is that Jen’s happy. If she wanted me there, I would have been there."

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in August 2015 at a private wedding in their Bel Air mansion, with just over 70 guests. Speaking about the couple having a surprise wedding, Perry said:

"It was a surprise to me as well. They’re a lovely couple, and I’m happy for them."

Matt LeBlanc expressed his support for Jennifer Aniston after her split from Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits two and a half years after their marriage. As reported by PEOPLE on February 15, 2018, a statement released by Aniston's publicist, Stephen Huvane, announced the news of their split. The statement read:

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

On February 20, 2018, Matt LeBlanc spoke to The Sun, noting that while he had not yet had the chance to talk to Aniston. He added:

"I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing OK right now. She's a big girl."

Over the years, LeBlanc and Aniston have continued to show their support for each other, as well as for their other co-stars from Friends.

All the seasons of Friends are available to stream on Max.

