Malcolm in the Middle ending explained: What happens to Malcolm and his brothers?

Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006) follows the story of child prodigy Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his eccentric, chaotic, and dysfunctional family of seven (initially six): controlling parents Hal and Lois, rowdy oldest sibling Francis, impulsive Reese, not-very-bright younger sibling Dewey, and the newest addition, Jamie.

Through the course of seven seasons, the show hilariously captures the family's journey as a unit with wildly different personalities navigate school, work, family drama, and teenage tantrums. The parents try to negotiate peace, but the brothers bring the mayhem with utmost devotion through the 151 episodes.

By the series finale, Malcolm and his brothers have grown up and gone their separate ways. They have grown in some ways and remained the same troublesome bunch in others. Malcolm is a high school valedictorian, Reese and Francis journey their way through young adulthood, and Dewey and Jamie take over the madness in the household.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Malcolm in the Middle.

Malcolm in the Middle: Where are Malcolm and his brothers by the end of the show?

Malcolm pursues his dream

Malcolm argues with Reese (Image via YouTube/Channel 4)

Malcolm goes from being a nerdy eleven-year-old to a nerdier seventeen-year-old by the end of Malcolm in the Middle. In the show's seven seasons, he goes through every up and every down a teenager can face, from chaotic family drama, first crushes, and the pressures of growing up academically gifted.

Season 7 of Malcolm in the Middle focuses on his last year in high school. He prepares for Harvard, but a dazzling six-figure job also comes calling. Louis immediately rejects the proposal, putting her son's education first despite going to desperate lengths to pay for it.

As valedictorian, Malcolm also busies himself with his speech, but Reese's final prank (exploding gunk in a drum) leaves him stinky at his graduation. He realizes that his family's dreams for him are bigger and more pressurizing than ever before, and to become the President of the United States (his mother's idea, not his), he must work twice as hard as the rest and put in the hours.

In his speech, he comes to terms with the fact that family comes first, despite all the trouble they put him through. He goes on to study at Harvard, working as a part-time janitor to make ends meet. Malcolm in the Middle ends with him running off to attend calculus class.

Francis finds his footing in Malcolm in the Middle season 7

Francis goes from being a reckless rebel to a responsible adult (Image via YouTube/Channel 4)

Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson) appeared on and off throughout the show's seven-season run, always on an adventure as the independent, rebellious, and slightly misguided older sibling. He shares a rocky relationship with Malcolm and his brothers, but there are moments where his love for them shines through.

He goes through a gruelling military school, a stint in Alaska as a lumberjack, a job with Otto and Gretchen as a ranch foreman, finally marrying his long-term girlfriend Piama and settling down to live life on his own terms. For most of Malcolm in the Middle, he feels suffocated by Hal and Lois's controlling nature and tries to break free.

In the series finale of Malcolm in the Middle, Francis is happily working at a big company, showing a huge growth arc from being the reckless military school kid to becoming a trustworthy adult, but his cheeky demeanor remains.

He keeps his job a secret from Lois because it has everything Lois ever wanted Francis to have-- a stable pay, a stable work routine, and a stable life--making it impossible to avoid her "I told you so's". He tricks her into believing he is still unemployed, exclaiming,

"I AM A FREE SPIRIT!"

Reese and Craig form an unlikely duo

Reese (Justin Berfield) is the reckless brother in Malcolm in the Middle. He constantly causes trouble (Remember how he unremorsefully smashed Dewey's gift and hid it in a dead relative's coffin?) and is known for the most notorious pranks, not sparing anyone, including his parents.

Reese often goes to extremes, like when he joins the military on a whim after a bad breakup, only to become a deserter and hide as a Muslim woman in Afghanistan (Where he gets married off to a man). After returning from the military, he tries to get his life in order.

Although he had a flair for cooking, he eventually settled as a janitor, becoming roommates with Craig. He stumbled through his teenage years to find stability in adulthood, while never letting go of his prankster persona. When he hears that he might lose his janitor job, he cooks up yet another way to save himself: Frame the head janitor for putting peepholes in the girls' bathroom.

Because of his grandmother Ida's persuasion, Reese marries Reduca in Malcolm in the Middle season 7, only to divorce her two episodes later when he and Malcolm catch her cheating.

Dewey and Jamie become the newest troublesome duo in Malcolm in the Middle

For most of Malcolm in the Middle, Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan) was the head-in-the-clouds youngest, often overlooked by Lois and Hal. A turning point in his story comes when he is mistaken for a special needs child and put in a class called 'The Buseys.' However, he goes to the kids' rescue, helping them as their teacher.

Dewey's musical talent underscores most of the seven seasons, but the family rarely acknowledges it. Unlike Malcolm's book smartness, Dewey is shown as street smart, often running circles around his family to get them to do what he wants. This makes him a hilarious addition to the Wilkerson clan.

When Jamie is born, Dewey pushes his parents to show up more for Jamie so that they don't repeat what they did with him. He is Jamie's protector, and the duo continues terrorizing the household once the older siblings have left.

By the season 7 finale of Malcolm in the Middle, Dewey is more shrewd; he knows what he wants, and his cynical approach towards Lois and Hal's parenting failures shows up as pranks and shenanigans.

Malcolm and his brothers created drama until the very last minute of the show, making them a memorable crew. As per Variety, the show will have a four-episode special revival on Disney+, which is in the works currently. Watch all seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, only on Prime Video.

