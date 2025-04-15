Black Mirror season 7: All episodes ranked

Black Mirror (2011- present) returned for season 7 on Netflix with a 6-episode run that dove headfirst back into the dark underbelly of technology and human desire. Premiering almost two years after the previous season, the show generated a lot of buzz and expectations after six seasons of impactful storytelling.

From contemplating the deeply embedded role of technology in human lives to speculating on the extent of AI's role in human civilization, the show returned with its cautionary tales on the possible future mankind has in store.

The internet is abuzz with reviews for season 7 of Black Mirror. Here are the rankings for the episodes Common People, Bête Noire, Hotel Reverie, Plaything, Eulogy, and USS Callister: Into Infinity.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Black Mirror Season 7 episodes ranked from least to most impressive

6) Hotel Reverie (Season 7, Episode 3)

A still from Hotel Reverie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This Black Mirror episode follows Hollywood star Brandy Friday (Issa Rae), who signs on for a romance movie with a twist—she has to live it out through AI. Inside the AI world, she meets Dorothy (Emma Corin), and the two fall in love as a system glitch gives them endless time together.

Fans considered this a weak plot that tried to mimic the magic and heartbreak of San Juniper (Season 3, Episode 4) instead of coming up with a new angle. That puts Hotel Reverie at number 6. Although the use of black and white visuals in its screenplay was interesting, the episode did not live up to the hype Black Mirror is known for.

5) Plaything (Season 7, Episode 4)

A still from Plaything (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Plaything uses a retro-gamified version of reality to narrate a psychological thriller plot revolving around Cameron Walker (Peter Capaldi), a PC Zone reviewer. As his obsession with in-game digital creatures named "Thronglets" increases with his drug use, he believes he will do anything to protect them, even using them to change the world.

Fans were ultimately divided on this episode, with older viewers pointing out the use of nostalgia as a narrative device and younger users conflicted about its middling storyline and predictability. That puts Plaything at number 5.

4) Bête Noire (Season 7, Episode 2)

A still from Bête Noire (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Maria (Sienna Kelly) is a researcher at a futuristic chocolate factory. She meets Verity (Rosy McEwen), and the two realize they know each other from high school. But things in Maria's life seem amiss, albeit minimally. These minor changes drive her to suspect Verity, her surroundings, and reality itself.

This episode of Black Mirror is a classic example of the show's ability to make fans question their entire existence, placing it at number 4. It reiterates its stance on technology blurring the lines between reality and fiction, giving fans an edge-of-the-seat episode. Viewers will be captivated by Maria's performance as she grapples with slowly losing her grip on her existence and identity.

3) Eulogy (Season 7, Episode 5)

Giamatti in Eulogy (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Philip's (Paul Giamatti) life unravels after a company named Eulogy contacts him about his ex-girlfriend Carol's death. They want him to contribute photos from their early days to her immersive memorial. This transports Philip into the past, where he has to relive his painful memories through the company's tech "Guide".

In what is considered a slow-burn, heartbreak story, Eulogy is Black Mirror's answer to the impact of technology on humans rather than about technology itself. It captures the more human side of dystopic science fiction and is bound to leave fans teary-eyed in the end. Giamatti shines as the dejected Philip. This is one of Black Mirror season 7's best episodes.

2) USS Callister: Into Infinity (Season 7, Episode 6)

A still from USS Callister: Into Infinity (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The USS Callister crew returns to the Black Mirror universe in the show's first sequel. To survive in the game "Infinity" after killing their tyrant captain Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), the crew must attack and steal in-game credits from random players. When programmer Narnette is alerted of the thefts, she must enter the server to investigate.

Picking up a few months after the events of USS Callister (season 4, episode 1), the cast puts on an exciting performance, keeping viewers hooked from beginning to end. It's fun and nostalgic, bringing the original Black Mirror magic back, making it number 2 on the list.

1) Common People (Season 7, Episode 1)

Rashida Jones in Common People (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In a desperate attempt to save his wife, Amanda (Rashida Jones), Mike (Chris O'Dowd) signs up for a Rivermind subscription. However, saving her comes at a cost, and not one they can continue paying. So, what happens to common people who need medical help to survive?

This haunting observation of an unfair healthcare system, late-stage capitalism, and the possibility of medical technology tipping over into chaos puts Common People on top. The episode teeters dangerously close to real life, making its plausibility part of the depressing horror.

With Black Mirror season 7 ending, fans are hopeful for a season 8. Stay tuned for more updates.

