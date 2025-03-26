Malcolm in the Middle revival shakes things up with a Dewey recast and new family additions

The much-loved American sitcom Malcolm in the Middle has been a staple of television since its debut in 2000. The seven-season show focused on Malcolm, a gifted child, and his dysfunctional family.

Malcolm used his genius IQ and fourth wall-breaking to show the challenges of growing up in a large, eccentric family. Linwood Boomer's series starred Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, and others.

Fans of Malcolm in the Middle will be treated after a long wait, as the show is set to come back with a revival series. Scheduled to debut on Disney+, the four-episode mini-series features some recognizable faces back, including Bryan Cranston as Hal and Frankie Muniz as Malcolm.

One cherished character, Dewey, is being recast, though. Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey in the first series, will not return to his role. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, on the other hand, will be the youngest brother. Along with this shift, a few new characters will be presented, therefore enriching the cherished family.

The Dewey recast and new family dynamics

The most talked-about change in the Malcolm in the Middle revival is the recasting of Dewey, initially portrayed by Erik Per Sullivan. However, Sullivan’s absence from the show is not entirely surprising, as he stepped away from acting years ago to focus on other pursuits.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, of Fargo and The Expanse, will reprise the role of Dewey. Many fans feel his casting seemed appropriate since his appearance had a close resemblance to Per Sullivan.

Often caught between his older brothers' chaos and his parents' eccentricities, Dewey was both funny and emotional. Fans are excited to see how Ellsworth-Clark will change the character in the new setting.

In addition to the recast, several new faces will play pivotal roles in the Malcolm in the Middle universe. Jamie, played by Anthony Timpano, was introduced in the fourth season of the original series and will be reprised by the same actor. Kelly, however, is a completely new character, which was hinted at during the series finale, and will be portrayed by Vaughan Murrae.

This character, described as self-sufficient and wise beyond her years, brings a fresh perspective to the family dynamic. The addition of Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, adds an exciting new layer to the show. Played by Keeley Karsten, Leah is described as being very much like Malcolm but with a more sensitive and emotional side.

More about Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle is an American sitcom that ran from 2000 to 2006, becoming a cultural touchstone in the process. The show centers on Malcolm, a smart boy navigating family chaos with four other boys.

Hal and Lois, played by Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, are his loving but controlling parents, who cause havoc. The show stands out in multi-camera comedies with its sharp writing and single-camera approach.

In addition to the primary family, Malcolm in the Middle featured quirky secondary characters. Malcolm's wheelchair-bound asthmatic best friend Stevie and Lois' overbearing mother Ida were examples.

The ensemble cast created comedic and emotional moments through character interactions. Fans liked Malcolm's genius and dysfunctional family because they were relatable and funny.

