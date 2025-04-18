  • home icon
  Everything to know about Marilyn Manson's cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Everything to know about Marilyn Manson's cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

By Alishba Memon
Modified Apr 18, 2025 16:13 GMT
all about Marilyn Manson's cover of Phil Collins

Marilyn Manson has returned to the spotlight with a new classic track of Phil Collins' iconic 1981 hit, In The Air Tonight. On April 16, 2025, American rock musician took to his Instagram account to announce the release of a new cover song, originally sung by the English drummer and singer Phil Collins.

In the Air Tonight was released by Collins from his debut solo album, Face Value, on January 9, 1981. It was his debut solo single.

Whereas Manson, an Ohio-born artist, has released major hits throughout his career, including Antichrist Superstar, Killing Strangers, Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death), The Beautiful People, and The Dope Show.

Marilyn Manson brings new life to In The Air Tonight

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, rock musician Marilyn Manson announced on his Instagram account the release of a cover of a Phil Collins song.

In the post, Manson suggested that his new cover song has been released, along with a limited edition of the maxi-single CD. Not only that, but the Ohio artist also indicated that the CD includes his new song, As Sick As The Secrets Of (Sleep), released on April 16, 2025.

The Instagram post featured music art, which shows the CD and the artist on the cover.

"'In The Air Tonight' limited maxi single CD sold out worldwide. Also includes 'As Sick As The Secrets Of (Sleep),'" the post was captioned.

Additionally, the music art showed that the maxi-single CD is limited to just 4,000 units, and can be purchased through the link provided on Marilyn Manson's Instagram bio.

In January 2025, speaking about the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, Phil Collins mentioned that In The Air Tonight would "outlive" him.

The opening verse of the song can be read as —

"Well, if you told me you were drowning / I would not lend a hand / I've seen your face before, my friend / But I don't know if you know who I am / Well, I was there and I saw what you did / I saw it with my own two eyes / So you can wipe off that grin, I know where you've been / It's all been a pack of lies," Collins sang.
No further details about the cover have been disclosed. Also, Phil Collins has not yet publicly responded to Manson's announcement.

As Sick As the Secrets of (Sleep) is a track from Manson's upcoming album, In The Air Tonight. The song's music video has been released on Marilyn Manson's YouTube channel. The first verse can be read —

"This is no longer just my communion / The worms of the flesh have turned / With all the sacrifices I swallow / And the blood from the cup is so cold," Manson sang.
Marilyn Manson announced his One Assassination Under God World Tour, which will start on August 7, 2025, in Sturgis, United States, and end on November 30, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Alishba Memon

Edited by Riya Peter
