Duster: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The crime thriller series Duster is set to premiere its pilot episode on May 15, 2025, exclusively on Max. The series is co-created and co-written by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. It was primarily filmed in New Mexico.
The logline, as per the official Warner Bros. Discovery website, reads:
Set in the 1970s Southwest, DUSTER explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.
Duster is set to premiere its pilot episode on May 15, 2025, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, exclusively on Max. The series consists of eight episodes, and a new episode can be expected every Thursday.
The release schedule for the series is as follows:
What is the crime thriller series all about?
The official trailer for Duster was released on April 30, 2025, and is available on the official Max YouTube channel. The trailer begins with a payphone out on a deserted street ringing constantly, while Ezra Saxton explains his opinion on violence. Jim Ellis, a talented getaway driver, arrives in his custom Plymouth Duster and answers the phone.
Funky bass music plays in the background while the clip introduces to the audience the other protagonist for the series, an FBI agent, Nina. She meets up with Jim for the first time under the pretense of arresting him. Nina then shows Jim a video of his brother's accident and tries to prove to him that the Al Capone of the Southwest, Ezra, was behind his death.
She forms a partnership with Jim to build a case against Ezra. The clip shows a sequence of violent scenes involving the mob boss. The audience is then introduced to his right-hand man, Billy the Bloodhound. Jim begins to help Nina build a case, while he also receives a warning to be wary of the boss and Billy.
The trailer then proceeds to show Jim in action as a person tries to kill him in the washroom. Ezra realizes that Nina's investigation is becoming a problem and decides to do something about it. The clip ends with multiple intense scenes and getaway moments featuring Jim and Nina.
Cast and crew details for Duster
J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan have co-written the series along with Sue Chung, Lucas Brown Eyes, Matt Lambert, and Michael Horowitz. The first two episodes are directed and executive-produced by Steph Green. The series is executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot, while LaToya Morgan executive produced for TinkerToy Productions.
The crime thriller series is led by Josh Holloway as Jim Ellis and Rachel Hilson as Nina. Other notable cast members include Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Benjamin Charles Watson, and Adriana Aluna Martinez.
Interested viewers can watch the first episode of Duster on May 15, 2025, exclusively on Max.