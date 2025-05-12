Snakes and Ladders: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The upcoming dark comedy series Snakes and Ladders is set to be released on May 14, 2024, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America. The series was created by Manolo Caro, well known for The House of Flowers. Manolo will direct the series and has also contributed to the script, along with Alexandro Aldrete, Ángela Armero, and Estibaliz Burgaleta.

As per IMDb, the dark comedy series Snakes and Ladders was filmed in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Details regarding its release, cast, and plot are discussed further in the article.

Snakes and Ladders is set to be released exclusively on Netflix

The dark comedy series Snakes and Ladders will be released on May 14, 2025, at 12 am P.T. and 3 am E.T. exclusively on Netflix. The series is poised to stir conversation and challenge norms with its razor-sharp humor and provocative themes.

As per an article dated April 15, 2025, by The Viewers Prespective, a Netflix-related updates and reviews website, the creator, Manolo Caro, had the following to say about his upcoming series:

“Snakes and Ladders is a project I’ve been developing for several years now. It’s a dark, s*xy, and inappropriate comedy… a return to the genre that makes me happiest, but with everything I’ve learned along the way. It’s crazy.”

What is the series all about?

The official trailer for the dark comedy Snakes and Ladders was released on April 15, 2025, and is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The synopsis for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"An ambitious but overlooked teacher wants to be the head of a prestigious school but must climb a slippery ladder of lies and corruption to reach the top."

The trailer begins with Dora, a teacher, writing the affirmation multiple times that she deserves to be the headmistress. The current headmistress explains to Dora that this year's headmistress will be chosen by the parents. But the unhappy parents won't vote for her, for example, the consul of Spain.

The trailer then proceeds to show the incident between the consul's kid and the daughter of rich mogul Mr. Muriel, where she threw her ice cream on his face, the reason behind their unhappiness.

Dora's friend, a tarot card reader, informs her that if she supports either one of them, the other will come after her and destroy her aspirations of being a headmistress. The trailer then proceeds to show Dora's dilemma in choosing the family to support. While the couple from Spain pressures her with their popularity, Mr. Muriel tries to win her over by offering to grant any wish of hers.

Dora's son discovers his sexuality and reveals to his mother that he is gay. Following the revelation, multiple scenes of Dora and her son suffering because of her choices are shown. A scene in the end shows Dora's limits being tested, as Mr. Muriel makes Dora break her morals over an unknown task.

Cast and crew for the dark comedy series

Cecilia Suárez attends the "Fotogramas De Plata" Awards 2024 on February 26, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. (Image via Getty)

Netflix's Snakes and Ladders has ben created by Manolo Caro, who also directed its episodes and contributed to the script. Alexandro Aldrete, Ángela Armero, and Estibaliz Burgaleta are the other credited writers on the project. It is produced by Noc Noc Cinema in partnership with Woo Films and distributed by Netflix.

The cast for the series is led by Cecilia Suárez, who stars as Dora, a teacher who aspires to be the next headmistress. The other cast members are Juan Pablo Medina, Martiño Rivas, Marimar Vega, Benny Emmanuel, and Loreto Peralta.

The dark comedy series Snakes and Ladders is set to be released on May 14, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

