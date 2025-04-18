The Gardener (2025): Full list of cast explored

The Gardener is a Spanish-language drama series created by Miguel Sáez Carral. He has also co-written the screenplay with Sánchez. It premiered on Netflix with six episodes on April 11, 2025.

Ad

The story follows Elmer, a young man deprived of feelings due to a childhood accident. His mother, La China Jurado, has raised him to be a ruthless hitman who can kill without any remorse. But he starts developing feelings for a girl he was supposed to kill.

The Gardener is produced by DLO Producciones, with Miguel Lorenzo and José Manuel Lorenzo serving as the executive producers. The primary cast includes Álvaro Rico as Elmer, Cecilia Suárez as La China Jurado, and Catalina Sopelana as Violeta.

Ad

Trending

Emma Suárez, María Vázquez, Francis Lorenzo, Javier Morgade, Isabel Garrido, Iván Massagué, and Esteban Roel also play prominent roles.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Álvaro Rico and others star in The Gardener

Álvaro Rico as Elmer

Álvaro Rico (Image via Netflix) Álvaro Rico

Álvaro Rico plays the lead character of Elmer, a young man trained to be a hitman by his mother. His inability to feel emotions is healed when he falls in love with his target, Violeta, pivoting his life in a different direction.

Ad

Álvaro Rico started his professional acting career with the 2017 film Velvet Colección. His big break came in the form of the Netflix drama series Elite, in which he played Polo.

His other projects include Madres. Amor y vida, Sky High: The Series, and Holy Family.

Cecilia Suárez as La China Jurado

Cecilia Suárez (Image via Netflix)

Cecilia Suarez is La China Jurado, who is extremely strict with her son and runs a murder-for-hire business, employing her son as the main hitman. When Elmer falls in love with his target, she tries different methods to get him back.

Ad

Cecilia Suarez is one of the best-known actors from Mexico, having worked in films and television shows in multiple industries, including Hollywood.

She is known for her work in Nos vemos, papá, Spanglish, The Air I Breathe, etc.

Catalina Sopelana as Violeta

Catalina Sopelana (Image via Netflix)

Catalina Sopelana is Violeta, the target who invokes emotions in Elmer. Her presence in his life turns his and La China Jurado's lives around, opening a floodgate of conflict and drama.

Ad

The Spanish actress also worked with Alvaro Rico on Velvet Colección. She gained prominence after playing Julia in The Neighbor.

Her other works include Sky Rojo, The Inmortal, The Blue Star, and Wrong Side of the Tracks.

The additional cast of The Gardener

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Álvaro Rico as Elmer

Cecilia Suárez as La China Jurado

Catalina Sopelana as Violeta

Francis Lorenzo as Detective Luis Torres

Emma Suárez as Sabela Costeira

María Vázquez as Detective Carrera

Victor Castilla as Mon

Javier Morgade

Ivan Massagué

Esteban Roel

Isabel Garrido

Isaac Gallego

Candela Solé

What is The Gardener about?

Ad

The Gardener explores the complex relationship between a mother and son who are involved in crime, while maintaining a facade of being simple garden managers.

The story steadily unfolds, escalating the drama and tension in each subsequent scene.

The series is available for streaming on Netflix exclusively. The official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Elmer's mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and information on The Gardener and other upcoming films and shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More