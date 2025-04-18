The Gardener (2025): Full list of cast explored

The Gardener is a Spanish-language drama series created by Miguel Sáez Carral. He has also co-written the screenplay with Sánchez. It premiered on Netflix with six episodes on April 11, 2025.
The story follows Elmer, a young man deprived of feelings due to a childhood accident. His mother, La China Jurado, has raised him to be a ruthless hitman who can kill without any remorse. But he starts developing feelings for a girl he was supposed to kill.
The Gardener is produced by DLO Producciones, with Miguel Lorenzo and José Manuel Lorenzo serving as the executive producers. The primary cast includes Álvaro Rico as Elmer, Cecilia Suárez as La China Jurado, and Catalina Sopelana as Violeta.
Emma Suárez, María Vázquez, Francis Lorenzo, Javier Morgade, Isabel Garrido, Iván Massagué, and Esteban Roel also play prominent roles.
Álvaro Rico as Elmer
Álvaro Rico plays the lead character of Elmer, a young man trained to be a hitman by his mother. His inability to feel emotions is healed when he falls in love with his target, Violeta, pivoting his life in a different direction.
Álvaro Rico started his professional acting career with the 2017 film Velvet Colección. His big break came in the form of the Netflix drama series Elite, in which he played Polo.
His other projects include Madres. Amor y vida, Sky High: The Series, and Holy Family.
Cecilia Suárez as La China Jurado
Cecilia Suarez is La China Jurado, who is extremely strict with her son and runs a murder-for-hire business, employing her son as the main hitman. When Elmer falls in love with his target, she tries different methods to get him back.
Cecilia Suarez is one of the best-known actors from Mexico, having worked in films and television shows in multiple industries, including Hollywood.
She is known for her work in Nos vemos, papá, Spanglish, The Air I Breathe, etc.
Catalina Sopelana as Violeta
Catalina Sopelana is Violeta, the target who invokes emotions in Elmer. Her presence in his life turns his and La China Jurado's lives around, opening a floodgate of conflict and drama.
The Spanish actress also worked with Alvaro Rico on Velvet Colección. She gained prominence after playing Julia in The Neighbor.
Her other works include Sky Rojo, The Inmortal, The Blue Star, and Wrong Side of the Tracks.
The additional cast of The Gardener
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the series:
What is The Gardener about?
The Gardener explores the complex relationship between a mother and son who are involved in crime, while maintaining a facade of being simple garden managers.
The story steadily unfolds, escalating the drama and tension in each subsequent scene.
The series is available for streaming on Netflix exclusively. The official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:
"Elmer's mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers."
Stay tuned for more news and information on The Gardener and other upcoming films and shows on Netflix.