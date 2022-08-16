Top 5 Spanish TV shows to watch on Netflix right now

Netflix has an extensive catalog of Spanish TV shows, boasting a wide range of genres like comedies, dramas, thrillers, etc.

Spanish shows have risen to the top of the viewing charts in the United States and around the world in recent years. Many of these shows take popular tropes from popular culture and give them new twists. The shows are set in Columbia, Spain, and Mexico, and the plotlines reflect the sensibilities of those countries.

Sarah M @ForumsMeghan Netflix introduced me to some amazing spanish movies and tv shows. I'm impressed with the storylines. Netflix introduced me to some amazing spanish movies and tv shows. I'm impressed with the storylines.

If you find yourself stuck watching the same shows, Netflix’s Spanish library will solve this issue for you. So, don’t miss out on truly good TV and make full use of your subscription. With 5 of our top Netflix picks, we're here to help you curate a Spanish TV series playlist.

Welcome to Eden and 4 other riveting Spanish TV shows on Netflix

1) Narcos: Mexico

Narcos: Mexico acts as a companion series to the original Narcos on Netflix. Narcos: Mexico premiered in 2018 as the fourth season of the parent show but was eventually developed as its own series. The plot follows the rise of Mexico's illegal drug trade empire. The third season of the show premiered on November 5, 2021.

beet @beetlechocolate Narcos mexico is so well documented Narcos mexico is so well documented

The plot of the show unravels the origins of the modern drug war in 1980s Mexico when the trafficking world was a loose, disorganized confederation of independent dealers. The series' new setting with a different drug kingpin and his battles against the DEA is showcased with brilliant cinematography, keeping the magic and intrigue of Escobar's world in Narcos. A must watch.

2) Welcome to Eden

Welcome to Eden is a Spanish thriller that recently debuted on the platform on May 6, 2022. The story follows a group of young adults who attend an exclusive party on a remote island, sponsored by a new drink. However, the seemingly paradise-like island holds dangerous secrets and twisted traps that set off a thrilling adventure.

lana 💄 @itslanabitch_ Do yourself a favor and watch Welcome to Eden on Netflix. Do yourself a favor and watch Welcome to Eden on Netflix.

The engrossing show will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout its course. The Spanish TV show's storyline is fresh and complex, accompanied by stellar performances from the ensemble cast. The show has been renewed for a second season.

3) Elite

Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama series that premiered on the platform on October 5, 2018. The series is set in Las Encinas, a fictional high-society secondary school, and follows three working-class teens who enroll at the exclusive school through scholarships. The teens clash with their wealthy classmates, resulting in a series of mysterious events and dangerous twists.

Lia @Lia_Vlassides Elite is the only Netflix show saving me from boredom rn🤧 Elite is the only Netflix show saving me from boredom rn🤧

The fifth season, which premiered on April 8, 2022, has already received a sixth season renewal. The popular show delves into typical teen drama themes while also depicting more progressive issues and subverting cliches.The ensemble cast is incredibly diverse and talented, which adds to the show's overall quality.

The Spanish TV show is dark, drama-laden and scandalous. If you’re a fan of shows like Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars, you should definitely check out this enthralling thriller-drama.

4) Cable Girls

Cable Girls, or Las Chicas del Cable, is a Spanish period drama that premiered on the platform in April 2017 and concluded in July 2020. The show is set in 1920s Spain and revolves around four women who work at the Nation’s first telephone company, in Madrid.

Rayan Jasem @rayaanjasem watching cable girls for the fifth time watching cable girls for the fifth time✨

The show portrays the struggles of these women as they make space in a world that views them as second-class citizens.The "Cable Girls" form a strong bond, while interpersonal dynamics involving families, partners, and memories seamlessly intertwine. The Spanish TV show is incredibly original, unique and complex.

5) Money Heist

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel, is a Spanish heist crime drama series about two long-planned heists led by 'The Professor' (lvaro Morte) : one on the Royal Mint of Spain and the other on the Bank of Spain. The story unfolds and is told through the eyes of one of the robbers (Ursula Corberó) who works for Professor Tokyo.

rara @rarailsang la casa de papel (money heist) 10/10

very worth to watch!! la casa de papel (money heist) 10/10very worth to watch!!

The series premiered on Spanish TV show network Antena on May 2, 2017. Netflix acquired the show for global streaming by the end of 2017. The show has five seasons, with the final installment premiering on December 3, 2021. The show has received critical acclaim and has consistently topped the ratings.

By 2018, the series had become the most-watched non-English-language series on Netflix, as well as one of the most-watched series overall. Along with the parent series, it is now a franchise with documentaries, spin-offs, and remakes. The well-rounded series is worth watching for its sophisticated plot, complex characters, twisted narrative, and unique score.

Your Netflix watchlist now includes 5 captivating Spanish TV shows.

