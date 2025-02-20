FBI: International season 4 episode 12 recap: Agent Riley Quinn joins the Fly Team with a hidden agenda

CBS's FBI: International season 4 episode 12, titled Blood Doesn't Become Water, premiered on February 18, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama focuses on the disturbing murder of a young boy by his stepfather. Additionally, the Fly Team gains a new member, Special Agent Riley Quinn, who joins the mission with a hidden agenda.

In FBI: International season 4 episode 12, Riley Quinn decides to enlist the Fly Team's help when the murderer of a six-year-old kid flees the United States. Before Quinn leaves for Budapest, she is called into a meeting and entrusted with the task of spying on Fly Team's leader, Wes Mitchell.

During her conversation with her superiors, it is revealed that Quinn's brother is under investigation, and she is offered a deal in exchange. If she gets valuable information on Wes, her brother's case will be taken care of. The episode does not address why her brother is being investigated or why the FBI needs to spy on Wes, but Quinn's entry adds suspense to the plot of FBI: International season 4.

FBI: International season 4 episode 12: Riley Quinn works alongside the Fly Team while spying on Wes Mitchell

Veronica St. Clair, the actor who plays Riley Quinn (Image via Instagram)

In FBI: International season 4 episode 12, FBI Agent Riley Quinn joins the Fly Team on a high-stakes case involving a man who kills his wife's six-year-old son and flees to Turkey. However, Quinn is not just there to help, she’s secretly spying on Wes Mitchell. Before joining the Fly Team, FBI section chief Dave Zaleski pressures her to become a spy for her brother's sake, who is under investigation.

A young agent and a newcomer in the field, Riley faces the dilemma of betraying a team she barely knows or risking her and her brother's future. As the Fly Team races to track down fugitives and save the child, Riley struggles to balance her mission with her growing respect for her new colleagues.

Meanwhile, Wes remains unaware that he’s being watched and even appoints Vo to train Quinn. As the mission progresses, Riley’s internal conflict heightens, leaving her with a difficult choice. When Zaleski calls for an update, she chooses to stick by what she witnessed working with the team and tells him that Wes is one of the best agents she has seen.

Zaleski is displeased with her response and extends her stay with the team. As the new character's involvement increases, fans are wondering how far will Riley go before the truth comes out.

FBI: International season 4 episode 12: A murder case brings the Fly Team into action

In FBI: International season 4 episode 12, the Fly Team confronts a difficult case involving a young boy's brutal abuse and murder. The primary suspects, the child's mother and stepfather, flee the United States with the boy's brother after committing the crime.

Since the suspects are operating in international borders, the Fly Team is tasked with locating the fugitives and ensuring the safety of the surviving child. The investigation reveals that the couple is hiding in Turkey, and the husband, Ahmed Bashar plans to escape to Syria. In Turkey, they take refuge in a building controlled by the Turkish mafia, a location not easily accessible to the FBI.

The team devises a plan despite the risks and infiltrates the building. Wes makes it his priority to save the child and enters the tower. They fight the mafia with Wes in the lead and manage to make it to the seventh floor where they find the kid, Liam. After rescuing him, they get him on the phone with his father who reassures him, and Wes provides him with the support he needs.

The mother is also caught, but the stepfather attempts to cross into Syria. In a bold move, the Fly Team intercepts him and borrows a helicopter from Defence, apprehending the guy before he can evade justice again. Liam is reunited with his father in a heartfelt moment, and the Fly Team proves their commitment to justice once again in FBI: International season 4 episode 12.

