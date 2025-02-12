FBI: International season 4 episode 11 recap: A case that heals Smitty's old wounds

CBS's police procedural drama, FBI: International season 4 episode 11 titled Veritas Fidelis premiered on February 11, 2025. The season returned after fall break on January 28, 2025, and the latest episode focused on a case regarding the death of an American student at an elite boarding school in the UK.

In FBI: International season 4 episode 11, the body of a young girl named Emma Byers was discovered in a pond at Blackmore University. The local police ruled the death as accidental, but Europol agent Smitty Garretson pushed for an autopsy, and it was then considered a homicide.

Throughout the episode, Smitty was at the center of the action, because she knew the ins and outs of Blackmore University. She was a student there for a few semesters before she was expelled for having alcohol in her room. Her conversation with the other team members hinted that she still holds bitter memories from the experience.

At the end of FBI: International season 4 episode 11, Smitty discovered she was not expelled for keeping alcohol but rather to protect another elite classmate from being outed as a thief. This revelation gave closure to Smitty, as she realized she never belonged amongst such corrupted people, and the experience pushed her towards a better future.

FBI: International season 4 episode 11: A murder case takes Smitty back to her old school

In FBI: International season 4 episode 11, the Fly Team traveled to the UK to investigate the murder of Emma Byers, an American student at the prestigious Blackmore University. It was Smitty’s former school and as a result, the case became personal for her. She revealed that she was expelled from Blackmore years ago, supposedly for alcohol possession.

Smitty was determined to get justice for Emma because she was aware of the corrupt practices at Blackmore. Although the death was considered accidental at first, Smitty's efforts confirmed that Emma was murdered. She also uncovered the sinister influence of the Covington Club, a secretive elite society with powerful ties.

Emma was a part of the club and its only female member. While the investigation was still going on, another student of the club, Harry, committed suicide. By pursuing Harry's death and other witnesses, the Fly team was successful in solving the case and bringing the culprit to justice.

Meanwhile, Smitty also learned the real reason behind her expulsion. She had reported another student for theft, and the student’s influential father orchestrated her removal. This revelation freed Smitty from years of misplaced guilt.

Through the case in FBI: International season 4 episode 11, Smitty not only helped Emma get justice but also found personal closure in the process. She realized that her expulsion was a result of her integrity, not a failure. For fans of Smitty Garretson, the episode was an interesting insight into the past of the character.

The tragic death of Emma Byers in FBI: International season 4 episode 11

In FBI: International season 4 episode 11, the Fly Team's investigation revealed how Emma Byers was murdered. She was struck on the head and drowned in the university's pond. Investigating further, the team got to know that Emma was last seen at the elite Covington Club, a secret society at the university with powerful alumni.

Emma’s mother was shocked to learn that her daughter was a part of the club, as Emma initially despised it and told her mother the same. The team soon uncovered that Emma had reported a s**ual assault months earlier, but she never followed up on the complaint and the case was dismissed.

When Smitty questioned the club’s members, they hired a lawyer and refused DNA tests. Meanwhile, another member of the Covington Club named Harry died by suicide after receiving a blackmail video of himself. The Fly team's interrogation exposed the club’s practice of collecting compromising material on its members and leveraging it to gain favors in the future.

This crucial evidence disclosed Emma’s true motive behind joining the club. She wanted to get her hands on the members' compromising information because she was r**ed by one of them earlier. The team caught the student who sent Harry the video, and he did so to keep Harry quiet after the two of them overheard an argument between Emma and James Haylett.

The team identified James as Emma's ra**st and killer and deduced that Harry was blackmailed to protect James. With his father's help, James tried to flee to Russia but with clever legal maneuvers, the Fly Team forced his plane to land in Germany. James was extradited, the Covington club was shut down, and Emma finally got justice at the end of FBI: International season 4 episode 11.

Catch FBI: International season 4 on CBS on Tuesdays.

