When will FBI: International season 4 episode 11 be released on CBS? Release date and time explored

Dick Wolf's FBI: International season 4, episode 11, will be released on CBS on February 11, 2025. The latest season of the crime action series premiered on October 15, 2024, and aired eight episodes before fall break in December. The upcoming episode will focus on a case involving the death of an American student at a U.K. University.

Throughout the series, the Fly Team of FBI: International tackles many global threats, from terrorism and cybercrime to espionage and human trafficking. Season 4 saw two new additions to the main cast, with Jesse Lee Soffer's Wes Mitchell taking over as the team's leader and Jay Hayden's Tyler Booth joining as a recurring character.

Released in 2021, FBI: International is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise, created by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas. The show is produced by Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television.

FBI: International season 4 episode 11 release date and timings to look out for

As stated above, FBI: International season 4 episode 11, Veritas Fidelis, will be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET. In episode 11, the Fly Team will solve the mysterious death of an American student overseas and uncover the roots of a secret society connected to the murder. The episode will put Smitty in the spotlight, as she will be forced to confront the demons of her past.

Below are the release timings for all regions -

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 6 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch FBI: International season 4 episode 11?

FBI: International season 4 episode 11 will air on CBS at its usual broadcast time. Viewers can stream the episode live on Paramount+ Showtime or the day after its broadcast on Paramount+ Essential. For fans who would like to purchase individual episodes, platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu offer digital copies.

The episode can also be accessed through the CBS app or cbs.com, but availability may vary. For live TV streaming, services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV offer CBS. It is advised to check the preferred platform for the latest availability and streaming options.

Preview of FBI: International season 4 episode 11

The logline for FBI: International season 4 episode 11 reads:

"When an American student is found dead at a prestigious U.K. university, the Fly Team investigates an infamous secret society; Smitty's personal history with the school comes to a head when she's confronted with the same old-world elitism."

In the promotional video, the Fly Team is seen investigating the murder of an overseas American student who was a member of one of the U.K.'s oldest secret societies. A brief glimpse of the members of the society hints that their elitism plays a part in the murder, and this subplot will also be a personal struggle for Smitty.

In the last episode, Tyler Booth departed from his temporary position in the Fly Team, and Cameron Vo returned to work after being fatally shot in the fall finale. Fans may also see fresh dynamics between the team members in the upcoming episode. In conversation with ScreenRant published this week, Cameron's actor Vinessa Vidotto hinted at a potential romance between Wes and Cam in the coming episodes, saying:

"I don't know. TV is TV and writers have their crazy, bold, big ideas. [Laughs] Which is amazing and what makes the show. But I don't know. That would be interesting. Anything is possible with co-workers and whatnot. Yeah, he was my training agent, but I think maybe just more of a friendship vibe. But who knows?"

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

