FBI: International season 4 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's police procedural drama, FBI: International season 4 will return with episode 12 on February 18, 2025. The ongoing season premiered on October 15, 2024, and the upcoming episode will focus on a murder case involving a newlywed couple. As indicated by the episode's title, Blood Doesn't Become Water, it will explore the relationship of the woman's young son with her new husband.

FBI: International season 4 continues to follow the operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team as they travel throughout Europe, tracking and handling threats against American citizens.

In season 4, Jesse Lee Soffer joined the cast as Agent Wes Mitchell, taking over leadership of the Fly Team following the departure of Scott Forrester in season 3. Jay Hayden also joined the team as Tyler Booth, but his role as a guest star ended in episode 10.

When will FBI: International season 4 episode 12 be released?

As stated above, FBI: International season 4 episode 12, Blood Doesn't Become Water, will be released on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions. Please refer to the table below for selective release timings of the next episode:

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 6 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch FBI: International season 4 episode 12

FBI: International season 4 episode 12 can be watched on CBS on February 18, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will also be available live on Paramount+ Showtime. For fans who miss the live broadcast, the episode can be streamed on Paramount+ Essential the following day.

Select episodes may be accessed through platforms like CBS.com, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV with a subscription. Availability can vary by region, so it is advised to check the preferred streaming platform for updates on when the episode will be accessible.

A brief recap of FBI: International season 4 episode 11

Eva-Jane Willis as Smitty (Image via Instagram/@evajanewillis)

In FBI: International season 4 episode 11, the Fly Team investigated the murder of American student Emma Byers at UK's elite Blackmore University. Emma was involved with the university's Covington Club, and the Fly team's investigation revealed that the murder was connected with the club in some way.

Since Smitty had past ties with the school, the case became personal for her. Upon questioning further, the team found out that Emma was ra**d a few months before, and she joined the club to bring her assaulter to justice. The suicide of another club member because of blackmail, and the discovery of a burner phone used to blackmail him, led the team to Emma's killer.

The culprit, James Haylett, tried to flee to Russia, but the Fly Team forced his plane to land in Germany. They froze his father's bank accounts so he could not call for any favors, and James was finally extradited.

The episode also brought closure for Smitty personally, as she discovered the real reason for her expulsion from the school when she was younger. By understanding that she was used as a pawn to protect another elite student, Smitty realized that she deserved better than this place, and whatever happened was for the best.

Preview of FBI: International season 4 episode 12

Jesse Lee Soffer as Agent Wes Mitchell (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

The logline of FBI: International season 4 episode 12 reads,

"The team leads an international manhunt when an American woman and her new husband flee from Baltimore to Istanbul with her young son after a heinous murder; Vo partners up with Special Agent Riley Quinn."

As seen in the promotional video, the victim in the upcoming episode is a six-year-old child, who was probably harmed by his stepfather. The team will be taking all measures to apprehend the criminal as Raines is heard saying, "How far are we willing to go to get this guy?", to which Wes replies, "Far."

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

