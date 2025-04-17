The Sandman season 2 announces release date with new teaser amidst Neil Gaiman controversy

Netflix has announced the release dates for The Sandman season 2, confirming it as the series' final chapter. The new season will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 arriving on July 3, 2025, and Volume 2 following on July 24, 2025. The teaser for The Sandman season 2 was released by Netflix on April 17, 2025.

The upcoming episodes will adapt key arcs from Neil Gaiman's original comics, including Season of Mists and Brief Lives. It will introduce new characters such as Delirium, Destiny, and The Prodigal, alongside returning figures like Dream, Death, and Lucifer.

The announcement of The Sandman season 2 comes as Neil Gaiman faces ongoing scrutiny. Multiple women have accused Gaiman of s*xual misconduct. These claims have since expanded into a federal lawsuit filed by a former nanny in February 2025, as per a NBC News report dated February 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article discusses allegations of physical assault and abuse. Reader's discretion is advised:

The Sandman season 2 starts weeks later, as Dream rebuilds his realm, trying to move on, though the past still haunts him

The Sandman season 2 picks up shortly after the events of the first season, with Dream attempting to restore order in the Dreaming following the defeat of the Corinthian and the resolution of the Dream Vortex crisis.

While Dream is focused on rebuilding his realm and trying to leave past failures behind, his struggles and fractured relationships continue to surface. His encounter with Calliope, the muse and mother of his son Orpheus, sets the emotional tone for the new season.

The Sandman season 2 introduces Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal, completing the lineup of the Endless. Their reunion triggers an arc drawn from the comic’s Season of Mists storyline, in which Lucifer abdicates his rule over Hell and offers Dream the key, plunging him into a power struggle involving gods, demons, and immortals.

In parallel, Brief Lives unfolds as Dream and Delirium embark on a road trip to find their long-lost brother. This storyline reveals cracks in Dream’s stoic persona, highlighting his resistance to change and emotional repression. The new episodes will also explore expanded realms such as the underworld, ancient Greece, and the Faerie court, offering fresh settings and characters.

The Neil Gaiman controversy continues alongside The Sandman season 2 release

Author Neil Gaiman was accused of s*xual misconduct by eight women. One of them, Scarlett Pavlovich, later filed a civil lawsuit against Gaiman and his estranged wife, Amanda Palmer, citing r*pe, abuse, and human trafficking.

As per a NBC News report dated February 5, 2025, Pavlovich alleged that Gaiman repeatedly assaulted her while she worked as a nanny for the couple, and that Palmer enabled the abuse by “procuring and presenting” her.

The lawsuit, filed in federal courts across New York, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin, claims Gaiman coerced Pavlovich into a non-consensual s*xual relationship by threatening her housing, employment, and future prospects. The filing describes her as the couple’s “economic hostage,” asserting that she had “nowhere to go” and would be homeless if she refused Gaiman’s demands.

As per the NBC news report dated February 5, 2025, the lawsuit states,

“Gaiman engaged in many nonconsensual s*x acts with Scarlett. Those acts were abusive and demeaning,”

Gaiman’s denial and legal response

Gaiman denied all accusations in a public statement posted to his website journal.neilgaiman.com on January 14, 2025. He wrote in a post titled "BREAKING THE SILENCE",

“I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual s*xual activity with anyone. Ever,”

In March 2025, Gaiman filed a motion in a US district court to dismiss the lawsuit on jurisdictional grounds, arguing that the case should be tried in New Zealand, where the alleged abuse occurred. He also submitted WhatsApp messages between himself and Pavlovich, which he claimed demonstrated a consensual relationship. As per The Guardian report dated March 5, 2025, one message read,

“Thank you for a lovely lovely night ~ wow x”.

Another message cited in the filing showed Pavlovich writing,

“It was consensual – how many times do I have to f*cking tell everyone.”

However, in a podcast episode from Tortoise Media, Pavlovich acknowledged sending the messages but described them as a result of “delusion,” expressing anger at herself for what she now considers a distorted perception of the events.

The case remains active, with Gaiman’s legal team referring to the allegations as a “sham” and claiming they are “deliberately invented.”

Impact on The Sandman season 2 and Gaiman’s career

Neil Gaiman in 2024 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony (Image via Getty)

While The Sandman season 2 will be released as planned, with Volume 1 premiering July 3 and Volume 2 on July 24, its production and rollout are unfolding under heavy public scrutiny.

According to a Variety report dated January 31, 2025, Netflix had already planned to conclude the series with its second season due to limited source material. However, the proximity of the announcement to the public allegations has prompted speculation about external influences.

The Neil Gaiman controversy has also affected his broader career. As per The Guardian report dated March 5, 2025, Dark Horse Comics dropped upcoming titles associated with Gaiman, and Disney put development on hold for a Graveyard Book adaptation. Amazon’s Good Omens was reworked into a single finale episode, and Gaiman was removed from further creative involvement.

As the legal process unfolds and The Sandman season 2 nears its release, the project sits at a complicated crossroads, one shaped as much by Dream’s evolving story as by its creator’s real-world reckoning.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Sandman season 2.

