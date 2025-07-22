  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Sydney Sweeney embodies Christy Martin in first glimpse from boxer’s biopic Christy

Sydney Sweeney embodies Christy Martin in first glimpse from boxer’s biopic Christy

By Suchita Patnaha
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:20 GMT
&quot;Echo Valley&quot; European Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Sydney Sweeney at "Echo Valley" European Premiere - Source: Getty

Sydney Sweeney delivers a jaw‑dropping transformation as trailblazing boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic Christy. The actress shared the first look on her Instagram handle on July 21, 2025.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The actor is almost unrecognizable, with short dark hair, brown contact lenses, and a body toned by four pant sizes of muscle, all the result of a demanding three-and-a-half-month training program that included weightlifting and kickboxing, adding more than thirty pounds of actual strength.

Sydney Sweeney transforms into boxing icon Christy Martin in first look at biopic Christy

Sydney Sweeney (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)
Sydney Sweeney (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney’s transformation into Christy Martin bears a physical resemblance to the boxing legend, with short, dark hair, brown contact lenses, and a muscular build gained through rigorous training.

Ad

To match Martin's athletic physique, Sweeney trained for months in kickboxing and weightlifting, gaining nearly 30 pounds of muscle. Her dedication to recreating Martin's uncompromising and relentless attitude goes beyond appearances.

The resemblance is not merely aesthetic; it is rooted in performance and emotional truth. Sweeney's body language, facial expressions, and intensity reflect Martin's resilience both inside and outside the ring.

What is the biopic Christy about?

Sydney Sweeney at the European Premiere Of &quot;Echo Valley&quot; - Source: Getty
Sydney Sweeney at the European Premiere Of "Echo Valley" - Source: Getty

The upcoming biopic Christy tells the extraordinary true story of Christy Martin, the pioneering boxer credited with legitimizing women’s boxing in America. Chad L. Coleman, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brien, and Ethan Embry are among the supporting cast members.

Ad

Co-written by Mirrah Foulkes and directed by David Michôd, the film traces Martin's remarkable rise in the 1990s, from her first fight with Don King to becoming the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The story also addresses her battle with substance misuse, systemic misogyny, and the near-fatal 2010 home attack by her then-husband and manager, Jim Martin.

Who is Christy Martin from Christy (2025)?

Christy Martin at International Women&#039;s Boxing Hall of Fame Event - Source: Getty
Christy Martin at International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame Event - Source: Getty

Christy Martin, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming biopic Christy, is a revolutionary American boxer born in Mullens, West Virginia, on June 12, 1968. She began boxing at the age of 21, initially as a fitness experiment, and soon entered and won a series of tough-woman competitions.

Ad

Martin became a professional fighter in 1989 and quickly gained recognition for her endurance, knockout power, and aggressive fighting style. She became the first female boxer to be sponsored by Don King and made history in 1996 when she was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Over the course of her career, Martin recorded 49 wins (31 by knockout), 7 losses, and 3 draws. Her journey was marked by personal hardship as well. In 2010, her then-husband and trainer shot and stabbed her, almost killing her. After officially retiring from boxing in 2012, Martin became a vocal advocate for women in sports and domestic abuse survivors.

Ad

Christy is scheduled to premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September. Stay tuned for further updates.

About the author
Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.

Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.

Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.

Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications