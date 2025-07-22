Sydney Sweeney delivers a jaw‑dropping transformation as trailblazing boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic Christy. The actress shared the first look on her Instagram handle on July 21, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe actor is almost unrecognizable, with short dark hair, brown contact lenses, and a body toned by four pant sizes of muscle, all the result of a demanding three-and-a-half-month training program that included weightlifting and kickboxing, adding more than thirty pounds of actual strength.Sydney Sweeney transforms into boxing icon Christy Martin in first look at biopic ChristySydney Sweeney (Image via Instagram/@sydney_sweeney)Sydney Sweeney’s transformation into Christy Martin bears a physical resemblance to the boxing legend, with short, dark hair, brown contact lenses, and a muscular build gained through rigorous training.To match Martin's athletic physique, Sweeney trained for months in kickboxing and weightlifting, gaining nearly 30 pounds of muscle. Her dedication to recreating Martin's uncompromising and relentless attitude goes beyond appearances.The resemblance is not merely aesthetic; it is rooted in performance and emotional truth. Sweeney's body language, facial expressions, and intensity reflect Martin's resilience both inside and outside the ring.What is the biopic Christy about?Sydney Sweeney at the European Premiere Of &quot;Echo Valley&quot; - Source: GettyThe upcoming biopic Christy tells the extraordinary true story of Christy Martin, the pioneering boxer credited with legitimizing women’s boxing in America. Chad L. Coleman, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brien, and Ethan Embry are among the supporting cast members.Co-written by Mirrah Foulkes and directed by David Michôd, the film traces Martin's remarkable rise in the 1990s, from her first fight with Don King to becoming the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The story also addresses her battle with substance misuse, systemic misogyny, and the near-fatal 2010 home attack by her then-husband and manager, Jim Martin.Who is Christy Martin from Christy (2025)?Christy Martin at International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame Event - Source: GettyChristy Martin, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming biopic Christy, is a revolutionary American boxer born in Mullens, West Virginia, on June 12, 1968. She began boxing at the age of 21, initially as a fitness experiment, and soon entered and won a series of tough-woman competitions.Martin became a professional fighter in 1989 and quickly gained recognition for her endurance, knockout power, and aggressive fighting style. She became the first female boxer to be sponsored by Don King and made history in 1996 when she was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.Over the course of her career, Martin recorded 49 wins (31 by knockout), 7 losses, and 3 draws. Her journey was marked by personal hardship as well. In 2010, her then-husband and trainer shot and stabbed her, almost killing her. After officially retiring from boxing in 2012, Martin became a vocal advocate for women in sports and domestic abuse survivors.Christy is scheduled to premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September. Stay tuned for further updates.