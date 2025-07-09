5 Sydney Sweeney Movies and Shows to Watch if You Liked Her in Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney has become a recognized actress in Hollywood following her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article has the author's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Her emotionally impactful performance earned her a loyal fan base and an Emmy nomination. Sydney Sweeney brought nuance and depth to her role, enabling her to shine even in a supporting part. Her performance made Cassie both unhinged and relatable in many ways.

After viewing her performance in Euphoria, audiences may be curious to see her range of acting across different movies. From teen dramas to thriller films, Sydney has proven she can handle any genre.

Ad

Trending

Movies and shows like The White Lotus, Anyone But You, and Reality have showcased Sydney Sweeney's talent in a particularly surprising way.

The White Lotus, Anyone But You, Reality, and two other Sydney Sweeney movies and shows to watch if you liked her in Euphoria

1) The White Lotus

Ad

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via HBO)

This series, produced by HBO, has become a cult classic among viewers. The premise of season 1 includes Olivia Mossbacher (portrayed by Sydney Sweeney), a college student on a family vacation in the titular resort in Hawaii. However, what starts as a refreshing and much-needed getaway turns into a week of drama and chaos.

Ad

Sydney Sweeney's character is cynical and witty as she is a privileged young woman who claims to know everything. She belittles everyone and makes critical remarks about people. Unlike her vulnerable role in Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney plays a comparatively selfish and mean character, which showcases her ability to adapt to different roles.

This thriller, dark comedy drama explores themes of elite money, social divide, and privilege. Sydney Sweeney proves her mettle in this story even while facing seasoned actors like Connie Britton and Murray Bartlett.

Ad

Her performance validates the stakes in those chaotic sequences that show up in the series. Olivia's complex relationship with her friend Paula creates some of the show's most awkward yet entertaining moments.

The White Lotus has won many Emmy Awards for its eccentric storyline, and Sweeney received critical acclaim for her supporting performance on the series. This proved that Sydney Sweeney has the potential to stand out and carry the narrative on her shoulders, regardless of her supporting role.

Ad

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Anyone But You

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Anyone But You served a refreshing narrative in this classic genre of romantic comedy. Sweeney acts alongside Glen Powell in this urban take on Shakespeare's popular play, Much Ado About Nothing.

Ad

The film follows Ben and Bea, who find themselves stuck at a wedding in Australia, and to avoid awkwardness, they pretend to be the perfect couple.

Sydney Sweeney brings sweet vulnerability and humor to the role of Bea. Her character navigates complex relationships and rigid family dynamics. The fake relationship plot twist presents Sydney Sweeney with a substantial opportunity to showcase her comedic instincts on screen.

The viewers were able to embrace the lighthearted narrative, and Sweeney's performance played a significant role in catalyzing the film's popularity. She proved that she can win a female lead role in a romantic comedy as well as her supporting roles in different genres.

Ad

Anyone But You displays Sweeney in a unique light as opposed to her intense portrayal in Euphoria. And her success in this genre opened various other opportunities to shine bright.

Anyone But You is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Reality

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via HBO)

Reality is based on a true story. Sweeney portrays Reality Winner, a former Air Force translator. She is accused of leaking classified documents about Russian election interference and is interrogated by the FBI, which later leads to her arrest.

Ad

This role required Sweeney to bring tense, psychotic elements to her career. She embodies Winner's motivations and subtle personality. Syndey Sweeney portrays the character's fear and confusion with authenticity during the interrogation. This develops empathy among viewers for her character.

Reality is a different experience for Sydney Sweeney, as it introduces themes to her character that viewers have not yet witnessed. The serious political drama and heavy elements add high stakes to the storyline.

Ad

The primary focus of the narrative is to highlight the government's efforts to address surveillance and whistleblowing. Sweeney deals with complex matters with skill.

The movie ultimately received critical acclaim due to Sweeney's raw performance as the protagonist; she transformed herself entirely into the role, which even made her unrecognizable among her fans.

This film is available for rent on Amazon Prime, allowing viewers to watch it.

4) The Handmaid's Tale

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Hulu)

This series is a dystopian drama that portrays what it is like to live in a dark world. Sweeney makes a cameo in season 2 as she plays the role of Eden Spencer, a young wife in the society of Gilead.

Ad

Sydney Sweeney's character is very devoted and naive. Eden conforms to the institution that gains pride in oppressing women. She makes every effort to be a wife who obeys her husband's rules. Her performance brings tension to the narrative.

The role is juxtaposed as it depicts Eden both as a believer and a victim. Sydney Sweeney displays the sincere faith of her character through subtle expressions and body language. Her acting is both gut-wrenching and impactful.

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale allowed Sweeney to star in a popular series, as it won multiple Emmy Awards. The episode in which she acts turned into one of the most emotionally shaking episodes of the season.

Sweeney cemented her position in the television landscape by handling dramatic and intense themes.

Eden's narrative is one of the series's most painful. Sydney Sweeney made the audience develop sympathy for the character despite her opposing beliefs.

Ad

This series is available on Hulu for viewers to watch.

5) Immaculate

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Neon)

For fans who believe there are still some themes that Sydney Sweeney ought to explore to expand her horizon, Immaculate comes with a surprise.

Ad

This horror film features Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, a nun who migrates to a remote convent in Italy. After she moved in, dark activities start stirring up at the convent. That is when Cecilia learns some hidden truths about the religious community.

Sweeney's character encounters psychological and supernatural threats. The critics acknowledge her commitment to the Hollywood and movie industries.

These are seven movies and shows of Sydney Sweeney to watch if you liked her in Euphoria. Let us know in the comment section which one of these you liked the most.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More