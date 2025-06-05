5 new horror movies to watch in June 2025

Horror fans have a thrilling June ahead, with many new releases coming to theaters and streaming platforms. Studios are adding more horror films to their lineups, letting fans enjoy the scares at home or on the big screen.
The best part is the variety—whether it’s a funny twist on horror or a classic survival story, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Here are 5 horror movies in June 2025 for fans.
Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.
I Don't Understand You, M3GAN 2.0, and other horror movies in June for fans to stream
1) 28 Years Later (June 20, 2025)
Heavily guarded. Secluded. On edge. That's how mankind found a way to survive amongst the Rage virus-infected in the new normal. But when a father-son duo leaves the safety of their small island haven and journeys to the mainland, they discover horrors like never before. The hunters become the hunted.
This post-apocalyptic horror movie adds another layer to the 28 Days Later franchise lore by showing the effects of the virus almost three decades after it ravaged humanity. Blood, gore, and body horror await fans in this film by Oscar Award-winning director Danny Boyle.
2) Best Wishes To All (June 13, 2025)
Creepy premonitions and advice layered with suspicion follow a young woman who visits her grandparents in an idyllic countryside home. Before she knows it, she is caught up in the town's horrific frenzies and learns the price they pay for happiness might be far beyond her comprehension.
Directed by Yûta Shimotsu, this slow-burn folk horror is Japan's submission to the 'horror movies in June' list. Fans of horror with an unexpected premise seemed to enjoy this movie at the Overlook Film Festival, where it won the 'Scariest Feature' award. Released in 2023, the movie is finally getting its moment in the sun on the streaming app Shudder.
3) I Don't Understand You (June 6, 2025)
A wealthy, out-of-touch-with-reality homosexual couple named Dom and Cole go on a fancy Italian vacation, only to end up accidentally murdering their host family in their rustic suburban home. Meanwhile, a surrogate mother is having their baby. How do they cover up the end of multiple lives to be there for the start of another?
After premiering in multiple film festivals in 2024, I Don't Understand You is finally getting a theatrical release as a modern comedic horror movie in June. Fans are excited to see directors David Joseph Craig and Brian Crano bring out the exaggerated dark comedy in a vacation that nightmares are made of.
4) M3GAN 2.0 (June 27, 2025)
Creepy doll horror meets technological dystopia in M3GAN 2.0. Gemma meets a bigger enemy in AMELIA, a military robot made using stolen M3GAN software. AMELIA turns sentient and prepares for the downfall of humanity. Her only worthy opponent? A resurrected M3GAN, who goes from being trapped in a harmless doll to becoming humanity's savior.
Fans of genre-bending horror movies are in for a treat in June, as the much-anticipated sequel to M3GAN is set to hit theaters. Director Gerard Johnstone is back at its helm, and if the original is any indicator, the sequel might be well on its way to critical and commercial success.
5) Dangerous Animals (June 6, 2025)
A surfer finds herself in danger after being kidnapped by a boat driver who kills people and feeds them to sharks. If she doesn’t outsmart him, she’ll be next.
No June horror lineup is complete without a survival thriller featuring sharks and a killer. Directed by horror expert Sean Byrne, the film delivers intense fear and suspense in a tight, chilling setting.
Fans also wait for other horror movies in June, such as Marshmallow, The Ritual, and more.