7 best Anya Taylor-Joy horror movies to watch

Anya Taylor-Joy dropped out of school at the age of 16 to act, and made her film debut in The Witch (2015). She went on to gain more recognition for her roles in Glass (2019), Thoroughbreds (2017), Emma (2020), and Split (2016).

She also made a regular appearance on Peaky Blinders between 2019 and 2022, but her most iconic character was chess child prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix drama series The Queen's Gambit (2020), which earned her a Golden Globe and SAG Award.

Following the release of films such as Last Night in Soho (2021), The Northman (2022), The Menu (2022), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024), among others, Taylor-Joy has built a strong career.

Here is a list of seven Anya Taylor-Joy horror movies to watch.

The Witch and six other Anya Taylor-Joy horror movies to watch

1) The Menu (2022)

A still from the movie The Menu (Image via Instagram/@themenufilm)

Mark Mylod directed the 2022 horror-comedy film The Menu. The cast for the film comprises John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Hong Chau, Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, and Judith Light.

A food gourmet and his companion go on a journey to an isolated island for a gourmet meal, and the world-famous chef makes a special menu with surprising turns and developments for them.

Both Taylor-Joy and Fiennes were nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

In this spoof horror, Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a tight performance as she fights her way through a suspenseful and frightening dinner with gory and shocking revelations.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix

2) The Witch (2015)

The Witch follows a family tormented by an invisible evil (Image via Prime Video)

The Witch (2015) is a folk horror film that marks writer-director Robert Eggers' directorial debut. In addition to Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, and Lucas Dawson in supporting parts, Anya Taylor-Joy plays her first main role.

The movie, which is set in New England in the 1630s, centers on a Puritan family who are tormented by an invisible evil that prowls around their farm in the woods. They start to turn against one another as suspicion and fear increase.

In this terrifying story of paranoia and supernatural horror, Taylor-Joy plays Thomasin, a small child enmeshed in the family's disintegration, with a combination of innocence and resolve.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Split (2016)

Split is a psychological thriller (Image via Hotstar)

Split is an American psychological horror thriller released in 2016, directed, written, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The film stars James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Betty Buckley and is a sequel to Unbreakable (2000) and the second film of the Unbreakable trilogy as a "stealth sequel."

A man with dissociative identity disorder kidnaps three girls, holding them below ground. As they scheme to escape, they discover his most evil personality, "The Beast," who has terrifying abilities.

In a nuanced and complex role, Taylor-Joy delivers a strong performance as a hostage who must outwit a man with multiple dangerous personalities.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Last Night in Soho (2021)

The cast of Last Night in Soho (Image via Amazon)

The movie's cast includes Matt Smith, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg. The events start to take a disturbing turn as Ellie's visions of Sandie's rich life take a sinister turn, and it becomes difficult to differentiate between the past and the present.

Last Night in Soho (2021), aside from its fusion of supernatural elements, psychological horror, and stunning cinematography, is also listed among Anya Taylor-Joy's best horror performances.

The movie excels at creating an unnerving atmosphere, suspenseful tension, and exploration of pain, obsession, and the darker aspects of nostalgia. It blurs the line between nightmare and reality, creating a chilling horror experience as Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) becomes embroiled in Sandie's troubled past.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix

5) The Gorge (2025)

The Gorge follows two elite snipers (Image via Apple TV+)

The Gorge is an American fiction film released in 2025 and directed by Scott Derrickson. In this picture, which stars Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver, two elite snipers are tasked with protecting an enigmatic canyon without realizing the dangers that lie ahead.

The two shooters (Miles and Anya) swiftly become friends and discover a horrifying secret inside the canyon, defying instructions to remain at a distance. As dangers increase, they have to fight not just terrifying monsters but also the men who sent them on the assignment.

Anya Taylor-Joy's acting enhances this survival thriller by fusing sci-fi with horror, revealing hidden horrors.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

6) The New Mutants (2020)

Taylore-Joy plays the role of Illyana Rasputin in this superhero movie (Image via Amazon)

The New Mutants is an American superhero film from 2020, based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name. It is a spin-off and the thirteenth and final installment of the X-Men film series.

Written and directed by Josh Boone and Knate Lee, respectively, the movie stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Adam Beach. The movie revolves around a teenage group of mutants who are kept in a secret facility where they struggle to escape.

Thinking that they are being groomed for something more, the mutants start experiencing these horrifying hallucinations. When reality is ultimately made known, they must struggle to live and be free once more.

As the tough and sharp-tongued Illyana Rasputin, she delivers a fierce and commanding presence in this horror-tinged superhero film.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

7) Marrowbone (2017)

A paranormal force disrupts the family in Marrowbone (Image via Prime Video)

Sergio G. Sánchez is the director and writer of the 2017 Spanish mystery psychological horror drama film Marrowbone (Spanish: El secreto de Marrowbone, The Secret of Marrowbone).

The Marrowbone children (Jack, Jane, Billy, and Sam) move from England to their late mother's childhood home in Maine, where they discover an evil presence. The psychological horror film stars George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth, and Matthew Stagg.

The family moves into a new house with their sights set on a new beginning, but lies and a paranormal force attempt to destroy their fresh start. When the past and present collide, the horror is far worse than they ever could have dreamed.

Taylor-Joy brings intensity to this gothic drama about trauma, family, and a home filled with secrets.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

With a varied array of horror lead roles, Anya Taylor-Joy continues to captivate audiences with her commanding performances within the genre.

