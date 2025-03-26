7 thrillers to watch if you liked M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap

M. Night Shyamalan is an American film director who successfully uses supernatural elements and plot twist endings in his films. His film catalog has collectively grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide and has earned him two Academy Awards, two BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations.

Ad

Trap (2024) is a psychological thriller written, directed, and produced by Shyamalan. The movie features Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, and Saleka Night Shyamalan, among others. The movie revolves around a serial killer trying to evade the police cordon while attending a concert with his daughter.

If viewers liked M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap for the psychological tension, survival under pressure, and unexpected twists, here are seven similar movies to watch.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ad

Trending

The Sixth Sense, Ready or Not, and other thrillers to watch if you liked M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap

1) The Sixth Sense (1999) – Psychological thriller

The Sixth Sense features a child psychologist and a young boy (Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Sixth Sense (1999) is an American psychological thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The movie features Bruce Willis as a child psychologist treating a boy (Haley Joel Osment) who says he can talk to the dead.

Ad

Set in Philadelphia, psychologist Malcolm Crowe begins his job with Cole Sear, a disturbed child convinced that he sees ghosts. Initially skeptical, Malcolm later finds evidence to support Cole’s statements and pressures him to guide the spirits toward peace.

Like M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, this film thrives on psychological tension, unraveling its mystery through eerie revelations that challenge the protagonist’s perception of reality.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

Ad

2) The Hunt (2020) – Action thriller

A group of elites abduct working-class men and women in The Hunt (Image via Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures)

The Hunt (2020) is an American action horror film that features Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, and Emma Roberts. The story tracks the kidnappers, a group of elites who abduct working-class women and men to hold as prey for a human hunt that becomes deadly. However, one of the kidnapped women, Crystal, is too much for her captors, always managing to escape.

Ad

Both M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap and The Hunt center on characters maneuvering deadly situations orchestrated by unseen forces.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

3) Ready or Not (2019) – Horror thriller

Ready or Not revolves around a wicked curse (Image via Searchlight Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Ready or Not (2019) is an American horror-comedy film featuring Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Elyse Levesque, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell. It follows a newly-wed bride who becomes the subject of her rich husband’s family’s attack on their wedding night as part of a deadly tradition involving an ancient pact.

Ad

Accidentally pulled into a deadly game, Grace must remain alive as family deception and a wicked curse are uncovered. At dawn’s breaking, panic reigns, allegiances are broken, and she has an action-packed showdown.

Much like M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, this film follows a protagonist unexpectedly thrust into a life-or-death game where survival depends on outwitting the pursuers.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

4) Now You See Me (2013) – Crime thriller

Ad

A group of illusionists carries out heists in Now You See Me (Image via Lionsgate Films, Summit Entertainment)

Now You See Me (2013) is a heist thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Mélanie Laurent, Isla Fisher, Common, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman.

Ad

A troupe of illusionists are doing overt heists as entertainment, stealing from the wealthy and redistributing among their patrons. As the FBI and a questionable magician try to apprehend them, their acts become more complicated, leading to a climactic and overwhelming conclusion.

Both M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap and Now You See Me feature characters orchestrating elaborate deceptions, keeping their adversaries and audiences guessing until the very end.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Ad

5) Grand Piano (2013) – Psychological thriller

A pianist becomes the target of a sniper in Grand Piano (Image via Paramount Pictures, Magnolia Pictures)

Grand Piano (2013) is a Spanish-American thriller directed by Eugenio Mira, written by Damien Chazelle, and starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack. It follows a one-time promising pianist returning to the stage for a comeback concert. But he is selected as a target by a sniper who will kill him if he plays one wrong note.

Ad

As he performs, Tom Selznick reads a secret message on his music sheet: "Play one wrong note and you die." With an unidentified sniper holding him and his wife hostage, Tom has to give a perfect performance while unraveling an ill plan that relates to his deceased mentor’s wealth.

Just as M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap places its protagonist in an environment where any wrong move could be fatal, Grand Piano builds tension through a performance under extreme pressure.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

6) Panic Room (2002) – Home invasion thriller

A mother-daughter duo is under attack by burglars in Panic Room (Image via Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)

Panic Room (2002) is a thriller directed and written by David Fincher. The film stars Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter trapped in their secure panic room in their home during a burglary. The burglars are portrayed by Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto, and Dwight Yoakam. David Koepp wrote the screenplay based on real-life news reports about panic rooms.

Ad

Having just moved into a brownstone with a high-tech safe room, Meg Altman and her daughter, Sarah, are attacked when three burglars break in seeking a secret fortune. Seeking refuge within, they are confronted with escalating danger as the criminals become increasingly desperate.

Like M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, this film turns a confined space into a battleground where a mother and daughter must outwit relentless intruders to survive.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Ad

7) 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) – Psychological thriller

10 Cloverfield Lane is a sequel to the movie Cloverfield (Image via Paramount Pictures)

10 Cloverfield Lane is a 2016 science fiction horror thriller film by Dan Trachtenberg in his directorial debut. It is the sequel to Cloverfield and features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, and John Gallagher Jr.

Ad

Michelle wakes up from a car accident in an underground bunker, where Howard, once her abductor, now tells her the surface of the world is uninhabitable. She is accompanied by fellow survivor Emmett, and they both doubt Howard’s tale and his motives.

Similar to M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, this thriller keeps audiences questioning the truth. The protagonist is trapped in a situation where danger lurks inside and out.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ad

Viewers can watch M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap on Prime TV, Netflix, and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback