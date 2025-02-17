7 movies to watch if you liked Netflix’s La Dolce Villa

It is not surprising that Netflix’s La Dolce Villa is becoming a new favorite among rom-com enthusiasts as it transports them to stunning Italian landscapes rife with romantic potential. Directed by Mark Waters, it stars Scott Foley, Violante Placido, Maia Reficco, and more. Foley plays Eric, a successful businessman who travels all the way to Italy to dissuade his spirited daughter from buying a crumbled villa.

La Dolce Villa is a satisfying watch because it combines the joy of a property renovation with family bonding and the sparks of romance. Yes, it suffers from some clichés that are common to the genre but is still able to distinguish itself with an intelligent and witty narrative that shares meaningful messages.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching La Dolce Villa should make a point to indulge in other romance titles, mentioned on this list, that are also easy on the eyes.

1) Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Like La Dolce Villa, this movie shares many meaningful messages (Image via Touchstone/Walt Disney Studios)

Olivia in La Dolce Villa thinks that buying a villa is the right move for her. The central protagonist in Under the Tuscan Sun by Audrey Wells also has similar beliefs. Based on Frances Mayes' memoir, it stars Diane Lane in the lead.

Frances Mayes is a writer based out of San Francisco. Her seemingly perfect life falls apart when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her. She takes a trip to Tuscany to overcome all her drastic life changes and ends up buying a villa, which she believes will help solve her problems.

It is endearing to see Frances' healing journey and that despite her own personal relationship pitfalls, she continues to believe in love. Wells does a great job of using the location's scenic landscapes to her advantage which makes viewers feel like they themselves are on a Tuscan vacation.

Where to watch: Under the Tuscan Sun can be viewed on Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Falling Inn Love (2019)

Falling Inn Love, like La Dolce Villa, boasts a witty screenplay and charismatic leads (Image via Netflix)

A big portion of La Dolce Villa's narrative is centered around the renovation of the villa. The same can also be witnessed in Falling Inn Love by Roger Kumble. In the movie, Christina Milian plays Gabriela Diaz who works for a San Francisco design firm.

When she finds herself out of a job, she enters an online contest and wins an inn in the New Zealand countryside. Although she is excited at first, her happiness hits a roadblock when she finds the inn in shambles. But things start looking up when she finds a handsome contractor who agrees to help her fix it.

Like La Dolce Villa, this movie thrives on relatable characters who have a genuine charm about them. Witty and light-hearted, Falling Inn Love is the kind of movie that has a great mix of adorable romantic chemistry and funny, silly moments that make viewers laugh.

Where to watch: Falling Inn Love can be streamed on Netflix.

3) Toscana (2022)

Like La Dolce Villa, this movie has plenty of heartfelt moments (Image via Netflix)

The element of unexpected romance in La Dolce Villa is what makes the movie so satisfying to watch. Another movie that capitalizes on this same concept successfully is Toscana by Mehdi Avaz. The first Danish Netflix Original feature film, Toscana stars Anders Matthesen in the lead.

Matthesen plays Theo Dahl, a Michelin cook who travels to Tuscany, Italy, to find buyers for his father's business that he inherited. There she meets Cristiana Dell'Anna's Sophia who makes him rethink his priorities in life.

Even though Matthesen is known for his comedy, he does really well in portraying Theo's complex character. While the plot may seem predictable at times, it still offers an enjoyable cinematic experience elevated by stunning sceneries and likable characters.

Where to watch: Toscana is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) A Perfect Pairing (2022)

A Perfect Pairing, like La Dolce Villa, features charismatic romantic leads who are perfect for each other (Image via Netflix)

Like La Dolce Villa, A Perfect Pairing by Stuart McDonald also features a strong female lead who isn't afraid to go after what she wants. Victoria Justice plays Lola, a talented LA-based wine executive who is constantly unvalued at work. She finally decides to quit her job and start her own company.

When she finds a prospective client in Australia, she hops on a plane with hopes of securing the same. However, once she gets there, Lola realizes that the task will be much harder than she had imagined. And the grumpy local working on the ranch isn't making things any easier.

Like La Dolce Villa, this rom-com boasts sizzling chemistry between its romantic leads. In addition to the main characters, it also has many interesting side characters that add to the wholesome narrative.

Where to watch: A Perfect Pairing can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Love & Gelato (2022)

Love & Gelato perfectly balances emotional moments and humorous scenes, just like La Dolce Villa (Image via Netflix)

The fact that La Dolce Villa is set in Italy adds to the charm of the movie. Another movie that is able to use its location to boost the romantic angle of its narrative is Love & Gelato by Brandon Camp. The film follows 17-year-old Lina Emerson, portrayed by Susanna Skaggs, who travels to Rome before starting college to fulfill her mother's final wish.

In Rome, she doesn't only have the adventure of a lifetime but also discovers the thrill of romance. An adaptation of Jenna Evans Welch's novel, Love & Gelato tells a light-hearted and yet moving coming-of-age tale that will connect to fans of the genre.

Like La Dolce Villa, viewers get to witness the sparks of a new romance between endearing characters in Love & Gelato. In addition to the romance angle, the story also adds some mystery by having Lina discover hints about the identity of her father who she has never met.

Where to watch: Love & Gelato is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Love in the Villa (2022)

The push and pull dynamics between the leads is one of the main highlights of this movie (Image via Netflix)

Similar to La Dolce Villa, the plot of Love in the Villa is also centered around a villa in Italy, as expected from the title. Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, it stars Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in the lead. Graham plays Julie Hutton, a third-grade teacher who is planning her dream vacation to Verona. She makes a detailed itinerary for her and her boyfriend but he ends up breaking up with her.

Even though she is upset about her relationship falling apart, she still goes on the trip because she thinks it will help her get over him. But things get complicated when she realizes that the villa she had reserved for her stay has been double-booked and she has to share the quarters with the cynical Charlie (Hopper).

La Dolce Villa, Love in the Villa explores how romance can bloom even in the most unexpected places. Graham and Hopper have great on-screen chemistry which makes their evolving relationship believable and endearing. The movie also has many humorous moments that will make viewers laugh out loud.

Where to watch: Love in the Villa can be viewed on Netflix.

7) A Chance Encounter (2022)

Fans of La Dolce Villa wouldn't want to miss out on this underrated gem (Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films)

The heartfelt narrative of La Dolce Villa makes it clear that sometimes it is possible to connect with someone almost instantly. The same is the case for the central characters of A Chance Encounter directed by Alexander Jeffery. Paul Petersen plays aspiring poet Hal Flynn who crosses paths with Andrea von Kampen's Josie Day, a famous folk singer, during his trip to Taormina, Sicily.

Usually, rom-coms suffer from predictable storylines but A Chance Encounter sets itself apart by presenting a narrative that is fresh, heartwarming and realistic. The writers deserve credit for creating memorable lead characters who leave a lasting impression. It also helps that the narrative includes plenty of good music and poetry that adds to its romantic charm and universal appeal.

Where to watch: A Chance Encounter is available for streaming on Prime Video and Plex.

These aesthetic movies, like La Dolce Villa, portray unexpected connections so well that they will encourage viewers to have their own romantic adventures in a foreign destination.

