8 'feel-good' movies to watch if you spending Valentine's Day 2025 single

Valentine's Day is here, and not everybody has found "the one" to spend it with. However, one should not feel disheartened, as there are many wholesome movies to watch this Valentine's Day.

Although Valentine's Day is a day for couples, popular culture has often allowed singles to reclaim this day to celebrate all kinds of love. There are plenty of titles to watch this special day, from classics like How to Be Single to movies like The Intern, which celebrate friendship, and movies like Begin Again that express a deeper meaning through music.

Here are eight movies, from romance to comedy, that are a reminder not to take life too seriously and appreciate things like friendship and familial love.

1) How To Be Single (2016) - Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

The poster for How To Be Single. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2016, How To Be Single stars Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, and Alison Brie in leading roles. The movie is based on a novel by Liz Tuccillo, and the story follows a group of women with different lifestyles as single people. Alice, Lucy, Robin, and Meg have had multiple unsuccessful attempts at navigating relationships, and the story highlights the chaos that ensues.

Distributed by Warner Bros and written by Abby Kohn, How To Be Single is the perfect movie to watch on Valentine's Day because of its underlying message. Despite Alice's failed attempts at love, she discovers how to find happiness without depending on anybody; hence, viewers will find it an uplifting watch.

2) Eat Pray Love (2010) - Amazon Prime Video

Julia Roberts in a still from Eat Pray Love (Image via Prime Video)

Inspired by Elizabeth Gilbert's novel, Eat Pray Love is another romantic drama that follows Liz in a biographical manner. Starring Julia Roberts in a leading role, the story is about self-fulfillment and finding oneself. In the movie, Liz, who has been married for eight years, suddenly finds herself stranded. After her divorce from Stephen, she begins an epic journey to Italy, India, and Bali.

As Liz discovers herself through Italian cuisine, prayer in an ashram, and community immersion, viewers are treated to a new perspective. For fans of romantic comedies who are single on Valentine's Day, this film will be a memorable watch.

3) Begin Again (2013) - Netflix

Kiera Knightley and Mark Ruffalo from Begin Again. (Image via Netflix)

As Mark Ruffalo (Dan) stumbles into a New York bar and hallucinates an orchestra around Kiera Knightley's (Gretta) song, Begin Again starts as a musical drama. The story follows Dan and Gretta, who meet as scorned lovers and find themselves in music. Gretta moves from England with her boyfriend, a successful musician who had an affair with his assistant. After breaking up with him, she makes her music independently.

The movie was released in September 2013 and was distributed by The Weinstein Company. Apart from the lead artists, it stars Adam Levine, James Corden, and CeeLo Green. This movie is a must-watch for Valentine's Day, regardless of relationship status.

4) The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) - Apple TV, Prime Video

Ben Stiller from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Image via Apple TV)

Starring Ben Stiller and based on the book by James Thurber, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is an adventure movie focused on a daydreamer. Walter works at the Life magazine analyzing negatives for a photojournalist who clicks pictures around the world. The story begins with a critical negative that goes missing.

Walter sets out on a journey to find the missing negative by looking for the photojournalist in Greenland. The movie's climax highlights the importance of being present in the moment, as Walter delays his actions with his love life and work. This film is a memorable watch for viewers who wish to get inspired by the end of Valentine's Day.

5) Mamma Mia! (2008) - Apple TV, Prime Video

Meryl Streep in a still from Mamma Mia! (Image via Apple TV)

Mamma Mia! is a musical romantic drama based on the 1999 book by Catherine Johnson. The highlight of the movie is the ABBA songs performed by the cast. The movie focuses on Sophie, who is about to get married on a Greek island. She invites three men who could be her father to her wedding, ensuing chaos and plot twists after things start to unravel.

The film was released in July 2008 in Germany, England, and America and was a box office success at $611 million, according to The Numbers. Fans of musicals and romantic comedies will find this a memorable watch, especially on Valentine's Day, because of its themes.

6) The Intern (2015) - Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

Robert De Niro in The Intern (Image via Apple TV)

The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, is a comedy-drama set in Brooklyn, New York. Ben Whitaker is a senior intern employed in the high-rise of a fashion website owned by Jules Ostin. As a widower, Ben is bored with his retirement and impresses his peers and boss in his new company, About The Fit. Ben and Jules bond after starting on the wrong foot.

The movie was released in September 2015 and was distributed by Warner Bros. The story highlights the turbulence Jules faces in her relationships. Robert De Niro's role as Ben will appeal to viewers wanting to indulge in a wholesome experience and unlikely friendship, the perfect way to end Valentine's Day.

7) Chef (2014) - Amazon Prime Video

Jon Favreau as the chef in Chef (Image via Prime Video)

Chef is not a romantic movie per se, however, it showcases the rebuilding of important relationships in an on-the-road comedy package. It stars Jon Favreau, Sofia Vergara, and John Leguizamo in leading roles. The story follows Carl Casper, a head chef who resigns from a popular Los Angeles restaurant. His new stint is to open a food truck, but he must drive it across the country.

In the process of losing his job and reconnecting with his ex-wife and son, Carl undergoes a change that is heartfelt to witness. Chef is a highly recommended watch for those spending this Valentine's Day single looking for a pick-me-up.

8) To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018) - Netflix

Lana Condor in To All the Boys I've Ever Loved (Image via Netflix)

Released in 2018, To All The Boys I've Loved Before is a teen romance based on Sofia Alvarez's book. The movie stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Janel Parrish in leading roles. The movie revolves around Lana and her passion for all the crushes she develops, writing them letters and keeping them locked away. The story unfolds when her little sister finds her letters and decides to post them.

The movie was a Netflix special shot in Vancouver, Canada. It still has an audience approval rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. After the initial success of the first movie, there were two sequels and a spin-off series. For fans of teenage romance, this movie is a memorable watch for Valentine's Day.

Apart from these titles, more special movies to watch this Valentine's Day are Legally Blonde, Clueless, Julie and Julia, and Little Women.

